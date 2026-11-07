Guinea Frees Opposition Leader Aliou Bah

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GUINEA · POLITICS

Key Facts The country Guinea, a West African mining nation, is led by Mamadi Doumbouya, who seized power in 2021.

What happened Opposition leader Aliou Bah’s party, MoDeL, says he is free after a presidential pardon.

The sentence A court gave him two years in January 2025 for offending the head of state.

The pardon Doumbouya pardoned 217 detainees on 2 October 2026; MoDeL says Bah then finished a 45-day course.

Still open Whether Bah can travel and lead his party freely again has not been announced.

Aliou Bah, the leader of Guinea’s opposition party MoDeL, is free after almost two years in detention, his party said on Friday 6 November 2026. The release follows a presidential pardon announced for the country’s independence day, and a 45-day course in a military camp that the party says he completed.

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For US readers, the case shows how Guinea’s government treats its critics, in a country whose bauxite (the ore used to make aluminium) and iron ore matter to global metal markets. It also comes after the regional bloc ECOWAS, the Economic Community of West African States, asked for his unconditional release.

What Happened

MoDeL, short for Mouvement démocratique libéral (Liberal Democratic Movement), said in a statement on Friday 6 November 2026 that Bah has recovered his freedom. The party leadership thanked everyone who showed solidarity with its president.

A senior MoDeL official said on Friday evening that all formalities with the camp authorities were complete and that Bah should be home within minutes. Local reports on Friday evening placed him at the Sonfonia gendarmerie (paramilitary police) camp in Conakry, the capital.

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Why the Aliou Bah Case Matters

Bah was arrested on Thursday 26 December 2024 at the Pamelap border post, on Guinea’s frontier with Sierra Leone, while travelling there. On Tuesday 7 January 2025, the court of first instance in Kaloum, a Conakry district, sentenced him to two years in prison.

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The charge was offence and defamation against the head of state through a computer system. The Court of Appeal in Conakry confirmed the sentence on Wednesday 28 May 2025.

In Plain English Pardon: the president cancels the rest of a prison sentence.

the president cancels the rest of a prison sentence. MoDeL: the opposition party that Bah leads.

the opposition party that Bah leads. ECOWAS: the West African regional bloc, whose court asked Guinea to free him.

The Pardon and the 45 Days

On Friday 2 October 2026, Guinea’s independence day, a presidential decree pardoned 217 detainees, including Bah. General Amara Camara, the minister secretary-general of the presidency, read the decree on state television.

The pardon came with a 45-day course of civic training and preparation for return to society, held at a military camp. MoDeL says Bah finished that stage before his release.

The ECOWAS Court of Justice, the bloc’s regional court, had asked Guinea’s Supreme Court, the country’s highest court, in a letter dated Friday 25 September 2026, to release Bah immediately and without conditions. Before the pardon, his release had been expected around December, once his sentence ran its course.

What It Means for You

If you invest in Guinean mining or follow West African politics, the release removes one point of friction between the government and its critics. It does not change who holds power, since Doumbouya took control in a 2021 coup against President Alpha Condé.

Travellers need not change plans because of this news, but should check current US State Department guidance before any trip. For the business side, see our reports on the new gold refinery in Guinea and on job cuts at Bel Air Mining, a Guinean mining company.

What Is Not Known

It is not known whether Bah reached his home on the evening of 6 November, or whether the pardon limits his travel or political activity. Neither the party statement nor the local reports say anything on either point.

It is also unclear what role Bah will take in MoDeL now. The party’s statement did not say whether he will return to leading it in public.

More: Africa news in English, every day from The Rio Times.

Frequently Asked Questions

Who Is Aliou Bah?

He leads MoDeL, the Liberal Democratic Movement, an opposition party in Guinea. A court sentenced him to two years in January 2025 for offending the head of state.

Why Was Aliou Bah Freed?

President Mamadi Doumbouya pardoned him and 216 other detainees on Friday 2 October 2026. His party says Bah then finished a 45-day civic course.

Why Was Aliou Bah Arrested?

He was arrested on 26 December 2024 at the Pamelap border post and sentenced on 7 January 2025. The charge was offence and defamation against the head of state through a computer system.

What Happens Next for Aliou Bah?

His party thanked supporters and reaffirmed its commitment to democracy and the rule of law. It has not said what role Bah will take now.

Sources: Statement of the national leadership of MoDeL, 6 November 2026; presidential decree of pardon read on Guinean state television, 2 October 2026; judgment of the Kaloum court of first instance, 7 January 2025, and ruling of the Court of Appeal of Conakry, 28 May 2025; ECOWAS Court of Justice, letter to the Supreme Court of Guinea, 25 September 2026.

This article was produced by The Rio Times’ automated newsroom system. How we use AI · Report an error · Editorial responsibility: Matthias Camenzind, Editor-in-Chief