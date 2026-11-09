Guinea Raises Budget 5.8% to US$7.7 Billion

GUINEA · ECONOMY

Guinea’s lawmakers voted on Saturday, 7 November, to raise state spending this year by 5.83% to 67,925.87 billion Guinean francs (GNF), about US$7.7 billion, driven by the cost of keeping petrol at 12,000 francs a litre. The National Assembly, Guinea’s parliament, approved the spending section of a revised budget that also cuts investment by a tenth.

Francs convert at about 8,820 to the US dollar in this article. The budget matters to US readers because Guinea is the world’s largest bauxite exporter, the ore used to make aluminium, and a growing iron ore producer, and it must pay for fuel support without losing control of its deficit.

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Key Facts Spending Up 5.83% to GNF 67,925.87 billion (US$7.7 billion) from GNF 64,181.37 billion.

Fuel Stays at 12,000 francs (US$1.36) a litre; GNF 4,576.7 billion (US$519 million) covers lost oil income.

Investment Down 10.13% to GNF 23,562.27 billion (US$2.7 billion) as some projects slip to 2027.

Deficit GNF 7,861.40 billion (US$891 million), 2.01% of GDP, against 2.07% planned.

Why Spending Rose

Current spending, the day-to-day cost of running the state, climbs 18.06% to GNF 41,954.40 billion (US$4.8 billion). Transfers, which are subsidies and support payments rather than wages or goods, jump 66.84%.

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The main driver is fuel. The state will cover lost oil revenue of GNF 4,576.7 billion (US$519 million) so that petrol stays at 12,000 francs a litre, and it sets aside GNF 913 billion (US$104 million) more to steady oil prices.

The Other Spending Lines Payroll: up 1.02% to GNF 12,629.84 billion (US$1.43 billion), including pay for 939 new police officers from August 2026

up 1.02% to GNF 12,629.84 billion (US$1.43 billion), including pay for 939 new police officers from August 2026 Goods and services: up 9.98% to GNF 9,659.67 billion (US$1.10 billion), including GNF 367.15 billion (US$42 million) left over from the legislative and communal elections

up 9.98% to GNF 9,659.67 billion (US$1.10 billion), including GNF 367.15 billion (US$42 million) left over from the legislative and communal elections Debt interest: down 19.48% to GNF 3,836.58 billion (US$435 million)

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What Was Cut: Investment

Investment in the main budget is cut by GNF 2,655.80 billion (US$301 million), or 10.13%, to GNF 23,562.27 billion (US$2.7 billion). The government says the start of some projects moves to 2027 because they were judged not ready.

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Projects receive GNF 20,015.98 billion (US$2.27 billion) and other investment, including the road maintenance fund, receives GNF 3,546.28 billion (US$402 million). The special funds for local development, mining investment, education and others fall 0.70% to GNF 2,409.20 billion (US$273 million).

The budget follows the Simandou 2040 programme, a national development plan set in a law dated 5 March 2026 around the giant Simandou iron ore project. The Assembly’s finance committee report says 176 of the programme’s 339 projects are funded here, worth GNF 10,137.65 billion (US$1.15 billion), and our report on Simandou revenue explains the plan.

What It Means for Investors and US Readers

The fuel cap protects households, and the budget still plans a deficit of about 2% of GDP, to be covered by domestic and external borrowing. Investors in Guinean debt can compare it with the state’s US$520 million bond, a domestic franc bond that the central bank governor, Karamo Kaba, has defended.

Revenue is the other half of the plan: deputies approved it unanimously on 31 October at GNF 60,064.47 billion (US$6.8 billion), 7.53% above the original law. Mariama Ciré Sylla, the minister of economy, finance and budget, told deputies the state had collected GNF 44,225 billion (US$5.0 billion) by 15 October, and mining, including bauxite exports, is a major source of state income.

What Is Not Known

The reports we read do not say when the revised budget will be promulgated, which is the step that makes it law. One local report put the vote at 112 for and 2 against, which we could not confirm elsewhere, and none says how long the state can hold petrol at 12,000 francs if world oil prices rise.

Forecasts are the government’s own, and the final deficit depends on revenue that has not yet been collected. The vote comes three weeks before the regional election on 29 November, in which local councillors choose regional councillors, and the Senate vote on 20 December; more is on our Guinea news page.

Frequently Asked Questions

Who is Mariama Ciré Sylla?

Mariama Ciré Sylla is Guinea’s minister of economy, finance and budget. She presented the revised budget to deputies on 24 October 2026.

What did Guinea’s lawmakers approve on 7 November?

The National Assembly approved the spending section of the revised 2026 budget, at 67,925.87 billion Guinean francs (about US$7.7 billion). That is 5.83% above the original budget law.

Why is Guinea spending more in 2026?

Mostly to keep petrol at 12,000 francs (US$1.36) a litre. The state will cover GNF 4,576.7 billion (US$519 million) of lost oil revenue and set aside GNF 913 billion (US$104 million) for oil price stability.

How large is Guinea’s 2026 budget deficit?

The revised deficit is GNF 7,861.40 billion (about US$891 million), or 2.01% of GDP. The original plan was 2.07%, and the report says domestic and external financing will cover it.

Sources: National Assembly of Guinea, report of the Committee on Economic and Financial Affairs, Planning and Cooperation, presented in plenary on 7 November 2026; Ministry of Economy, Finance and Budget, presentation of the rectified finance bill to deputies on 24 October 2026 and statement of 31 October 2026. Exchange rate: about 8,820 Guinean francs per US dollar, in line with published daily rates of 8,820 to 8,860 in early November 2026.