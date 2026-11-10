Siguiri Gold Trial Merges Miners, Officials

A truck hauls ore from the Karta pit, an open-pit gold mine in Guinea's Siguiri region. File photo, 2009. (Photo: darrylkeith, CC BY-SA 3.0, via Wikimedia Commons)

GUINEA · COURTS

Guinea’s Court for the Repression of Economic and Financial Offences (CRIEF) opened the trial of 202 people accused of illegal gold mining in Siguiri, a gold-mining area of the country, on Tuesday 10 November 2026. The same day the judges merged their case with that of 22 local officials whom Guinea’s President Mamadi Doumbouya struck off a week earlier for promoting and facilitating illegal gold panning.

The CRIEF is Guinea’s court for economic and financial crimes. The merged case resumes on Wednesday 11 November 2026.

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Key Facts Who The 202 defendants are part of 1,263 people arrested in the Siguiri gold-mining crackdown.

What The CRIEF, Guinea’s economic crimes court, merged it with the case against 22 sacked officials.

Charges Illegal use of state mineral resources, environmental damage and river pollution.

Plea All 202 admitted the facts at the first hearing.

Next The merged case resumes on Wednesday 11 November 2026.

What Happened in Court

The defendants include Guineans, Burkinabè (from Burkina Faso), Togolese and Malians. All 202 admitted the acts they are accused of: illegal exploitation of the state’s mineral resources, damage to the environment and pollution of rivers.

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Alphonse Charles Wright, the court’s special prosecutor, asked the judges to join this case to the proceedings against the 22 local officials, because both concern the same facts. The court granted the request and adjourned the hearing until Wednesday.

An aerial view of central Conakry, Guinea’s capital, from a May 2021 drone photo. Photo: Boubacar Bila Diao Balde / Wikimedia Commons (CC BY-SA 4.0).

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Dispute Over Twelve Alleged Minors

Defence lawyer Mohamed Abou Camara told the court that twelve of his clients are minors, by his count and asked for a children’s court. Wright replied that minority “cannot be decreed” and that the defence had produced no documents or witnesses to prove it.

The court declared itself competent to try them. Whether they are under 18 was not settled at the hearing.

The 22 Officials Behind the Case

On Tuesday 3 November 2026 a presidential decree, read on national television, struck off 22 territorial administrators in the Siguiri region. They are prefects (heads of a district), sub-prefects (heads of smaller districts) and acting officials.

The decree accused them of promoting and facilitating illegal gold panning. It also cites damage to farmland, rivers, wildlife and fish stocks.

Why It Matters Abroad

Guinea exports gold and bauxite, the ore used to make aluminium, so how it polices informal mining matters to buyers and investors. The 1,263 arrests, now spread across several courts, show how large the crackdown is.

The defendants come from several West African countries, which adds a regional dimension. Our earlier report on Burkina Faso’s criticism of Guinea’s miner expulsions covers that side of the story.

What It Means for You

The case concerns unlicensed gold panners and sacked officials, not licensed mining companies. Investors in Guinean gold should watch whether the judgment leads to new rules for artisanal mining.

Anyone planning to visit mining areas should check their government’s travel advice first. Firms that buy gold from Guinea can expect more questions about where it was mined.

What Is Not Known

The court has not announced a verdict or any penalty for the 202 defendants. It is not known how long the merged trial will last.

Whether the twelve defendants are under 18 has not been settled. The exact number of defendants who will appear in the merged case is not yet clear.

More: Guinea news in English, every day from The Rio Times. Related: Guinea’s ex-central bank chief denies gold charges and Guinea’s new gold refinery.

Frequently Asked Questions

What Is the CRIEF?

It is Guinea’s Court for the Repression of Economic and Financial Offences. It is trying the Siguiri gold-mining cases.

How Many People Are on Trial?

The court heard 202 defendants at the first hearing on 10 November 2026. They are part of 1,263 people arrested in the Siguiri crackdown.

Why Were 22 Officials Sacked?

A presidential decree of 3 November 2026 accuses them of promoting and facilitating illegal gold panning. The court merged their case with the miners’ case.

When Is the Next Hearing?

The merged case resumes on Wednesday 11 November 2026. The court has not announced a verdict date.

Sources: Court for the Repression of Economic and Financial Offences (CRIEF) of Guinea, hearing of 10 November 2026; Presidency of Guinea, decree of 3 November 2026 read on national television. The primary documents were not available online at the time of writing.

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