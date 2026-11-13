Guinea Mining Ban Clash Leaves 10 Dead
GUINEA · SECURITY
At least 10 people died on Wednesday 11 November 2026 when a security patrol enforcing Guinea’s new ban on illegal gold mining clashed with protesters in the Siguiri gold-mining district of north-east Guinea, the government said in a communiqué (official statement) on 12 November. The toll includes five foreign nationals whose identities are still being established, and 13 people were injured.
The clash comes in an enforcement drive that has already led to the arrest of more than 1,200 people, Guineans and foreigners, according to a 7 November communiqué of the defence and security ministries. It matters outside Guinea because Guinea is a gold producer and the ban has led to mass arrests of informal miners.
Key Facts
- What At least 10 dead and 13 injured, civilians and security personnel, in a clash the government describes as patrol versus protesters.
- Where The Kintinian area of Siguiri, a gold-mining district in north-east Guinea; some reports name Balato, a nearby locality.
- When Wednesday 11 November 2026; the government communiqué followed on 12 November.
- Why A joint order of 2 November 2026 bans illegal and unregulated artisanal gold mining.
- Next Prosecutors in Kankan, a city in eastern Guinea, and in Siguiri have been asked to establish the facts.
What Happened in Siguiri
According to the government communiqué, a joint patrol of security forces was carrying out the ban when protesters set up barricades to stop it. Shots were then exchanged, and two pick-up trucks and a truck of the security forces were burned, along with damage to two ore-crushing machines.
The communiqué says protesters took a military weapon and a motorbike, and it asked those holding them to return them. The government condemned the violence firmly and said the prosecutor general at the Kankan Court of Appeal (Kankan is a city in eastern Guinea) and the prosecutor at Siguiri had been asked to establish the facts.
What the Government Has Not Said
The government has not said who fired first, and it did not say whether all the victims were protesters. No arrests have been reported for the clash itself.
The government has promised to establish responsibility and to keep enforcing the ban. It called for calm and for the return of the weapon and motorbike.
The Ban Behind the Clash
The ban comes from a joint order of several ministries dated 2 November 2026 against illegal artisanal mining, which is small-scale digging and panning for gold, often without a licence. Since early November, more than 1,200 people have been arrested, as we explained in why Guinea expelled foreign gold miners.
The ban targets illegal artisanal miners, who dig and pan for gold with small machines. The order was issued jointly by several government ministries.
In Plain English
- Artisanal mining: small-scale gold digging and panning, often without a licence.
- Communiqué: an official government statement.
- Siguiri: a gold-mining district in north-east Guinea.
- Prosecutor general: the senior state lawyer who brings criminal cases before an appeal court.
What It Means for You
For buyers and investors in Guinean gold, the risk is to supply from informal mines, which can shape where refiners source metal. The ban concerns illegal artisanal mining, not licensed companies.
Travellers should check their government’s advice before visiting the Siguiri area. Readers can follow the wider story in our Guinea coverage.
What Is Not Known
Reports vary on the exact site, with some naming the wider Kintinian area and others the Balato district. The government has not said who fired first, and it has not split the 10 dead between protesters and security forces.
The five foreign victims are not yet identified. The toll is the government’s provisional figure, and we have not seen an independent count.
Frequently Asked Questions
How many people died in the Siguiri clash?
The Guinean government says at least 10 died on 11 November 2026, including five foreign nationals, and 13 were injured. The figure is provisional.
Why did the clash happen?
A patrol was enforcing a ban on illegal artisanal gold mining, and the government says protesters set up barricades to stop it. The government has not said who fired first.
Where did it happen?
In the Kintinian area of the Siguiri district in north-east Guinea. Some reports name the Balato district; reports vary on the exact site.
Has anyone been arrested?
No arrests have been reported. Prosecutors in Kankan and Siguiri have been asked to establish the facts.
Sources: Government of Guinea communiqués of 7 and 12 November 2026, as carried in the Guinean press.
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