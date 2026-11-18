Justice: Guinea

Guinea’s Supreme Court has set no date to resume the trial of Algassimou Diallo, a former prosecutor, as of Wednesday 18 November 2026. The case stalled on Thursday 15 October, when his lawyers suspended their participation in the hearing.

Guinea is a West African state, and the case tests whether defendants can get a fair hearing before its highest court. The people most affected are Diallo, who remains in pre-trial detention, and the lawyers who now refuse to take part.

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There is no direct US stake that we can document. Anyone who follows Guinea as an investor, researcher or aid worker can read the case as a sign of how its courts handle contested trials.

Key Facts Who. Algassimou Diallo, a former prosecutor and Supreme Court advocate general (a senior prosecuting official), awaits trial.

Charges. He is accused of incitement to discrimination, hatred or violence and criminal association before the combined chambers.

Hearing. On 15 October his lawyers suspended their participation after the court rejected their requests.

Defence. His lawyers asked for three judges to be removed and the referral order annulled.

Status. As of 17 November no hearing date is set, and he remains in pre-trial detention.

A former prosecutor awaits trial while his lawyers boycott the hearings. The court has not said when the case will resume.

The Big Picture

Diallo is a former magistrate, a term in Guinea for a judge or prosecutor. He was later advocate general, a senior prosecuting official, at the Supreme Court in Conakry, the capital.

The authorities said the Justice Minister suspended him on Tuesday 18 August 2026, and he was then dismissed in August for serious professional misconduct. His lawyers raised alarm on Saturday 5 September 2026 about his transfer, and we have no further detail.

The Supreme Court is Guinea’s top court, and the accused once served in its prosecution office. The public record we reviewed does not explain what led to the charges.

Conakry, Guinea’s capital and seat of its Supreme Court. Photo: Alpha hmd, Wikimedia Commons, CC BY-SA 4.0.

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What We Know

He was sent for trial before the Supreme Court’s joint chambers, a combined sitting of the court, on charges of “incitement to discrimination, hatred or violence and criminal association”. At the hearing on Thursday 15 October 2026, his lawyers asked for three judges to be removed and for the referral order, which sent him to trial, to be annulled.

The court rejected both requests after hearing arguments from each side. The defence team then suspended its participation until further notice.

Their spokesman, lawyer Moussa Diallo, who shares the defendant’s surname, said the prosecution was effectively an opposing party and that a fair trial was doubtful. The defendant later told the court he could not continue without his lawyers.

The court adjourned the case without a new date, leaving him time to find lawyers. As of 17 November 2026, more than a month later, no new hearing date had been made public, and the defence has not returned to the hearings.

No official has said when the trial will resume. Some of his lawyers declined to comment when asked.

The Prosecutor General’s View

The prosecutor general, the chief prosecutor at the Supreme Court, Sidy Souleymane N’Diaye, said in a statement on Sunday 18 October 2026 that the lawyers’ decision to stop taking part was their own free choice. He defended the regularity of the procedure.

Why It Matters

The people affected are the detained defendant, who needs lawyers to go on, and anyone who relies on the court for a fair hearing. Without a hearing date he stays in pre-trial detention, and on 15 October 2026 the defence asked for three judges to be replaced.

What To Watch Next

The first checkpoint is a new hearing date from the Supreme Court, which had set none as of 17 November 2026. The second checkpoint is whether the defence returns to the hearings, and no date for that is confirmed.

What Is Not Known

It is not known when the trial resumes, whether the defence will return, or whether a state-appointed lawyer will be assigned. We also do not know the evidence behind the charges, because the public record we reviewed gives no details of the alleged statements.

What It Means for You

If you follow Guinea professionally, this case is one data point on court procedure, not a verdict on the country. A hearing date would show whether the case can move on without the defence’s return.

Frequently Asked Questions

Who is Algassimou Diallo?

He is a former prosecutor and later advocate general, a senior prosecuting official, at Guinea’s Supreme Court. He was dismissed in August 2026 and remains in pre-trial detention.

What is he charged with?

He is accused of incitement to discrimination, hatred or violence and criminal association before the Supreme Court’s joint chambers. The evidence behind the charges is not public in the record we reviewed.

Why did his lawyers stop taking part?

On 15 October 2026 the court rejected their requests to remove three judges and annul the referral order. They then suspended their participation until further notice.

When will the trial resume?

No date has been set as of 17 November 2026. The court adjourned the case without a new date after the lawyers withdrew.

Sources Justice Minister of Guinea, suspension, 18 August 2026 · Supreme Court of Guinea, joint chambers hearing, 15 October 2026 · Prosecutor General at the Supreme Court, statement, 18 October 2026

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