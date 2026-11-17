Guinea Beat Eritrea 3-1 to Lead Group D
AFRICA · FOOTBALL
Guinea beat Eritrea 3-1 in Cairo on Monday 16 November 2026 and moved to the top of Group D in qualifying for the 2027 Africa Cup of Nations. Two goals from striker Yakhouba Gnagna Barry and one from defender Mohamed Soumah gave the Syli National, as Guinea’s team is known, nine points after four matchdays.
Group D is one of 12 qualifying groups of four teams. The lead is provisional, because South Africa play Kenya in Nairobi on Tuesday 17 November 2026 and can take first place back.
The Africa Cup of Nations is the continent’s national-team championship, and the 2027 finals are co-hosted by Kenya, Uganda and Tanzania.
Key Facts
- The result Guinea 3, Eritrea 1 in Cairo on Monday 16 November 2026; Gnagna Barry scored twice.
- The table Guinea 9 points, South Africa 7 (one match to play this round), Kenya 2, Eritrea 1.
- At stake Co-host Kenya qualifies automatically, so only one other team from Group D reaches the finals.
- Next Guinea host South Africa and visit Kenya in March 2027; dates not yet confirmed.
- Prediction markets Polymarket, a crypto prediction market: South Africa 60.5%, Guinea 36.5% (3:30 a.m. Eastern Time, 17 November).
A 3-1 win in Cairo put Guinea back on top of Group D, but South Africa can answer on Tuesday.
What Happened in Cairo
Soumah, a central defender, opened the scoring in the 28th minute by meeting a corner from Ibrahima Fofana. It was his second goal in two matches.
Gnagna Barry made it 2-0 shortly after half-time from a pass by left back Sékou Oumar Sylla. He added his second goal in the 77th minute, a pass from the right flank by Fofana.
Eritrea pulled one back in the second minute of stoppage time through a solo effort by Ali Sulieman. The match ended 3-1, which gave Guinea and its coach, Paulo Duarte, a win in both matches of the double round against Eritrea.
Where Group D Stands
Guinea now has nine points after four matchdays, a matchday being a round in which every team plays once. South Africa has seven points and meets Kenya in Nairobi at 16:00 GMT (11:00 a.m. Eastern Time, ET) on Tuesday 17 November 2026.
Kenya has two points and Eritrea one. Because Kenya is a co-host, it qualifies automatically, so South Africa and Guinea are racing for the one remaining place.
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Why It Matters
The arithmetic is simple: a South African win on Tuesday would lift it to 10 points, one more than Guinea, while a draw would leave it on 8. A South African win would leave Guinea needing a result in the return match in Conakry, Guinea’s capital, in March 2027.
Guinea also plays Kenya in March 2027, a match that could still matter if the table is tight. Polymarket traders still rate South Africa the favourite at 60.5%, against 36.5% for Guinea, a reminder that a provisional lead is not a place at the finals.
What Prediction Markets Say
On Polymarket, a crypto-based prediction market, traders put South Africa at 60.5% and Guinea at 36.5% to win Group D, with Kenya at 0.7% and Eritrea at 0.4%. The market had traded US$23,857 by 3:30 a.m. Eastern Time on Tuesday 17 November 2026, and these prices are bets, not polls.
Why we show this: prediction markets turn real-money bets into a live probability that moves within minutes of the news, which is why investors, campaigns and newsrooms in the United States now follow them closely. We show them next to polls and official results, never instead of them.
What It Means for You
This is a sports story with no direct effect on markets. It matters most to fans of African football and to Guinean families abroad, who now have a clear match to watch: the return game against South Africa in Conakry in March 2027.
Guinea is better known internationally for its Simandou iron-ore project and its bauxite (aluminium ore) mines, and a place at the 2027 finals would give the country a rare sporting spotlight in East Africa. For the wider picture, see our Group D table and Africa coverage.
What Is Not Known
It is not known whether South Africa will win in Nairobi, which decides whether Guinea’s lead survives the week. Reports of the match differ by one minute on Barry’s first goal, which fell in the 51st or 52nd minute.
It is also not known how many points Guinea will need in March, because that depends on the South African result in Nairobi. CAF, the Confederation of African Football, has yet to confirm the exact March dates, and published schedules differ by a few days.
More: Africa news in English, every day from The Rio Times.
The big picture: Eritrea explained — economy, politics, society and daily life in one read.
Frequently Asked Questions
What Was the Score Between Guinea and Eritrea?
Guinea won 3-1 in Cairo on Monday 16 November 2026. Mohamed Soumah and Yakhouba Gnagna Barry (twice) scored for Guinea.
Who Leads Group D of the 2027 Africa Cup of Nations Qualifiers?
Guinea lead with nine points, ahead of South Africa on seven. South Africa play Kenya on Tuesday 17 November 2026 and can take first place.
When Does Guinea Play Next in Qualifying?
Guinea host South Africa and visit Kenya in March 2027. The Confederation of African Football has yet to confirm the exact dates.
Sources: Confederation of African Football (CAF), Africa Cup of Nations 2027 qualifiers, Group D fixtures, 16 November 2026; Polymarket, AFCON 2027 Qualifying: Group D Winner market, 17 November 2026.
This article was produced by The Rio Times’ automated AI newsroom. Editorial responsibility: Matthias Camenzind, Publisher and Editor-in-Chief. The Rio Times also runs Ask Rio Times, which answers from 100,000+ of our own articles, the daily Latin America Power Map, and prediction-market odds on elections and markets.. How we use AI · Report an error
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