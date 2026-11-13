Guayas Prefect Candidates Draw Debate Order

File photo. A voter casts a ballot at a school polling station in Quito, Ecuador, February 2013. Photo: Cancillería del Ecuador/Flickr, CC BY-SA 2.0

ECUADOR · ELECTIONS

Published Friday, 13 November 2026 · Source: Ecuador National Electoral Council (CNE)

Ecuador’s National Electoral Council (CNE) held a public draw on Friday 13 November 2026 that set where each of the eight candidates for prefect of Guayas province will stand, and who will question whom, in the televised debate. A prefect is the elected head of a province, and Guayas province includes the city of Guayaquil.

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According to the CNE’s debate calendar, the Guayas prefect debate takes place on Friday 20 November. Ecuadorians vote in the local elections on Sunday 29 November.

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Key Facts What The CNE drew stage positions and question order for eight Guayas prefect candidates.

When Draw on Friday 13 November; debate Friday 20 November; vote Sunday 29 November.

Format Four segments; draws set who questions whom first, then the order of challenges.

Unknown The draw is procedural: it does not rank the candidates or show who leads.

Who Stands Where on the Stage

The first of nine draws placed the candidates from left to right, as listed below. The positions are random and say nothing about polling.

Renán Borbúa José Orbe César Pérez Sofía Espín Geraldine Weber Andrés Guschmer Héctor Cali Juan Carlos González

File photo (undated). The Malecón 2000 riverside promenade in Guayaquil, in Guayas province. Photo: Freddy eduardo, CC BY-SA 4.0, via Wikimedia Commons.

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Who Questions Whom First

In the first segment, each candidate puts one question to another candidate. Héctor Cali questions Juan Carlos González, Sofía Espín questions Renán Borbúa, and Renán Borbúa questions César Pérez.

Juan Carlos González questions Sofía Espín, Geraldine Weber questions Héctor Cali, and César Pérez questions José Orbe. Andrés Guschmer questions Geraldine Weber, and José Orbe questions Andrés Guschmer.

Latin America Power Index · November 2026 edition Ecuador ranks 8th of 14 with 37.2 points. Strongest pillar: military means (55); weakest: diplomatic & cultural influence (14). Alignment group: Closer to Washington. WatchRating below investment grade (B); 51 homicides per 100,000. See the full index, the business lens and the data →

Further draws set the order of answers and of interpellations, meaning direct challenges from a rival, in the second and third segments. In the fourth segment, each candidate drew a turn to ask a question and a turn to answer an earlier challenge.

What Officials Said About the Debate

CNE board member José Merino told the draw event: “In a democracy, power is not asked for, it is explained.” He added that the CNE’s job is not to tell citizens whom to vote for, but to give them the tools for an informed decision.

Rosa Tapia Andino, director of the CNE’s Guayas provincial office, said the debate format uses a mixed method for drafting questions. The draw took place at the Guayas provincial office, with Cornelia Correa, president of the Guayas provincial election board, among the officials present.

What Is Not Known

Outlets spell one candidate’s first name differently: the draw report says José Orbe, while some candidate lists say Antonio Orbe. The draw results say nothing about the topics of the four segments or the broadcast schedule, so readers should confirm those details with the CNE before Friday 20 November.

What It Means for You

The mandatory debate is a chance for voters to compare all eight candidates before the vote on 29 November. For Americans with property, business or family in Guayas, Friday 20 November is the date to watch.

To see how Ecuador’s local vote works, read our explainer Ecuador Local Elections and Electoral System Explained. Related reports include Ecuador President Noboa Gets Campaign Leave and Ecuador Lawmakers Pause for Local Election.

More: Ecuador news in English.

Frequently Asked Questions

When is the Guayas prefect debate?

The CNE’s debate calendar puts it on Friday 20 November 2026. The CNE drew the stage order on Friday 13 November.

When do Ecuadorians vote?

The local elections are on Sunday 29 November 2026. Voters choose provincial prefects and mayors.

How many candidates are in the Guayas race?

Eight candidates for prefect took part in the draw. Renán Borbúa drew the first place on stage, at the far left.

What does a prefect do?

A prefect is the elected head of a province in Ecuador. Guayas province includes the city of Guayaquil.

Sources: Ecuador National Electoral Council (CNE), public draw of 13 November 2026 and debate calendar, as published in Ecuadorian news media; CNE.

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