Jalisco Army Clash Leaves Two Dead, Two Hurt

IBOV 171,324.31 ▼ 0.43% IPC MEX 71,674.32 ▼ 0.46% MERVAL 2,848,945 — — USD/BRL5.65▲ 0.21% USD/MXN18.61▲ 0.02% USD/CLP994.00▲ 1.14% USD/COP3,305▲ 0.78% USD/PEN3.41▲ 0.21% USD/ARS1,545▼ 0.02% USD/UYU40.52▲ 2.14% USD/PYG6,185▲ 2.16% USD/BOB11.60▼ 0.28% USD/DOP60.57▲ 1.81% USD/CRC445.25▲ 0.47% USD/GTQ7.65▲ 3.31% USD/HNL26.90▲ 2.13% USD/NIO36.62▲ 1.57% USD/VES909.35▼ 0.13% USD/PAB1.00— 0.00% USD/BZD2.00— 0.00% USD/JMD157.09▲ 1.00% USD/TTD6.71▲ 1.04% EUR/BRL6.25▲ 1.04% BRENT 96.35 ▲ 0.55% WTI 88.75 ▲ 0.01% IRON ORE 161.91 — — COPPER 6.16 ▼ 0.43% GOLD 3,899 ▲ 0.36% SILVER 49.99 ▲ 0.04% SOY 1,232 ▲ 0.39% CORN 447.25 ▲ 1.07% WHEAT 593.50 ▲ 1.58% COFFEE 275.10 ▲ 2.27% SUGAR 18.22 ▼ 1.41% ORANGE JUICE 140.60 ▼ 0.25% COTTON 78.56 ▲ 0.05% COCOA 5,187 ▲ 5.71% BEEF 223.05 ▲ 1.86% CATTLE 331.80 ▼ 0.25% LITHIUM 59.43 ▼ 2.69% PETR4 44.70 ▲ 2.64% VALE3 63.95 ▼ 0.75% ITUB4 41.68 ▼ 0.10% BBDC4 14.32 ▼ 0.07% ABEV3 15.75 ▼ 0.63% BBAS3 15.48 ▼ 8.35% B3SA3 14.76 ▼ 0.27% WEGE3 51.65 ▲ 0.08% PRIO3 63.30 ▲ 2.98% SUZB3 56.04 ▲ 4.16% RENT3 29.58 ▼ 2.18% AZZA3 16.90 ▲ 9.95% CSAN3 2.85 ▼ 5.94% RAIZ4 0.30 ▼ 98.49% PCAR3 2.39 ▼ 5.91% GMAT3 3.84 ▼ 5.88% PSSA3 45.94 ▼ 0.09% CVCB3 0.84 ▼ 2.33% POSI3 3.37 ▲ 1.51% SLCE3 18.36 ▲ 7.68% NATU3 5.33 ▼ 5.16% BRKM5 3.07 ▲ 5.14% RANI3 8.18 ▼ 2.50% CSNA3 4.23 ▼ 6.42% IBOV 171,324.31 ▼ 0.43% IPC MEX 71,674.32 ▼ 0.46% MERVAL 2,848,945 — — USD/BRL 5.65 ▲ 0.21% USD/MXN 18.61 ▲ 0.05% USD/CLP 994.00 ▲ 1.14% USD/COP 3,305 ▲ 0.78% USD/PEN 3.41 ▲ 0.21% USD/ARS 1,545 ▼ 0.02% USD/UYU 40.52 ▲ 2.14% USD/PYG 6,185 ▲ 3.33% USD/BOB 11.60 ▼ 0.28% USD/DOP 60.57 ▲ 1.81% USD/CRC 445.25 ▲ 0.47% USD/GTQ 7.65 ▲ 3.31% USD/HNL 26.90 ▲ 2.13% USD/NIO 36.62 ▲ 1.57% USD/VES 909.35 ▼ 0.13% USD/PAB 1.00 — 0.00% USD/BZD 2.00 — 0.00% USD/JMD 157.09 ▲ 1.00% USD/TTD 6.71 ▲ 1.04% EUR/BRL 6.25 ▲ 1.02% BRENT 96.35 ▲ 0.55% WTI 88.75 ▲ 0.01% IRON ORE 161.91 — — COPPER 6.16 ▼ 0.43% GOLD 3,899 ▲ 0.36% SILVER 49.99 ▲ 0.04% SOY 1,232 ▲ 0.39% CORN 447.25 ▲ 1.07% WHEAT 593.50 ▲ 1.58% COFFEE 275.10 ▲ 2.27% SUGAR 18.22 ▼ 1.41% ORANGE JUICE 140.60 ▼ 0.25% COTTON 78.56 ▲ 0.05% COCOA 5,187 ▲ 5.71% BEEF 223.05 ▲ 1.86% CATTLE 331.80 ▼ 0.25% LITHIUM 59.43 ▼ 2.69% PETR4 44.70 ▲ 2.64% VALE3 63.95 ▼ 0.75% ITUB4 41.68 ▼ 0.10% BBDC4 14.32 ▼ 0.07% ABEV3 15.75 ▼ 0.63% BBAS3 15.48 ▼ 8.35% B3SA3 14.76 ▼ 0.27% WEGE3 51.65 ▲ 0.08% PRIO3 63.30 ▲ 2.98% SUZB3 56.04 ▲ 4.16% RENT3 29.58 ▼ 2.18% AZZA3 16.90 ▲ 9.95% CSAN3 2.85 ▼ 5.94% RAIZ4 0.30 ▼ 98.49% PCAR3 2.39 ▼ 5.91% GMAT3 3.84 ▼ 5.88% PSSA3 45.94 ▼ 0.09% CVCB3 0.84 ▼ 2.33% POSI3 3.37 ▲ 1.51% SLCE3 18.36 ▲ 7.68% NATU3 5.33 ▼ 5.16% BRKM5 3.07 ▲ 5.14% RANI3 8.18 ▼ 2.50% CSNA3 4.23 ▼ 6.42%
since 2009
Friday, November 13, 2026
Mexico Latin America

Jalisco Army Clash Leaves Two Dead, Two Hurt

By · · 4 min read
Piles of harvested agave hearts at a tequila distillery in Tequila, Jalisco
File photo. Harvested agave hearts at a tequila distillery in Tequila, Jalisco, Mexico, 2018. Photo: Gzzz, CC BY-SA 4.0, Wikimedia Commons.

MEXICO · SECURITY

Key Facts

  • What: Soldiers and armed civilians exchanged fire in Ocotlán, Jalisco, on Thursday 12 November 2026.
  • Toll: Two suspected attackers killed, two people wounded and one man arrested, according to Mexico’s Defense Ministry (Defensa).
  • Seized: A Barrett .50 (a large-calibre rifle), a machine gun, two grenades, two other long guns and a homemade armoured vehicle.
  • Now: Army and National Guard, a federal security force, are searching for attackers who fled.
  • As of: Friday 13 November 2026, 07:00 GMT. Figures are preliminary.

Soldiers and armed civilians fought a gun battle on the streets of Ocotlán, a town in the western Mexican state of Jalisco, on Thursday 12 November 2026. Two suspected attackers died, two people were wounded and one man was arrested, according to Mexico’s Defense Ministry (Defensa).

Free daily brief — no card needed
Get every Mexico story in one morning email
We build you a personalized brief around the topics you follow — free for 7 days. Love it? Your first month after that is US$1.

Jalisco is home to Guadalajara and the Pacific resort of Puerto Vallarta, both popular with US visitors. The ministry says the soldiers were answering a report of a stolen vehicle when armed civilians attacked them.

What We Know

The Ocotlán municipal government said the clash happened south of the town, near the Maravillas and Lázaro Cárdenas districts, on Thursday afternoon. Defensa said soldiers repelled the attack.

Two suspected attackers died and a Honduran man was arrested, preliminary information from Defensa shows. A woman who was in the area and one soldier were wounded, and the ministry said both are stable and out of danger.

Soldiers seized a vehicle with homemade armour, a Barrett .50-calibre rifle, a machine gun, two grenades and two other long guns. The ministry said Army and National Guard units began a ground and air search, with all three levels of government, for the attackers who escaped.

How Daily Life Was Affected

The municipal government asked residents to stay indoors and avoid the area while the operation continued, and urged schools to postpone in-person activities and keep students inside. The University of Guadalajara, a large public university, was reported to have suspended in-person classes at its Atotonilco and La Barca sites of the Ciénega regional campus until further notice.

Defensa said no blockades or further attacks had been recorded.

What Is Not Known

Accounts differ on whether officials have tied the seized weapons and vehicle to the Jalisco New Generation Cartel (CJNG), a powerful criminal organisation, and we have not confirmed it. Defensa’s published text speaks only of armed civilians.

The identities of the dead and of the arrested man have not been released. The search for those who fled was still going on when Defensa issued its statement.

What It Means for Travellers and US Readers

The ministry reports no blockades or further attacks. Visitors to Jalisco should follow local authorities’ advice and check the US State Department’s current advisory.

For background on cartel activity in the state, read our earlier report on the arrest of a Jalisco cartel fuel chief and more in our Mexico news hub.

Frequently Asked Questions

What happened in Ocotlán, Jalisco?

Soldiers and armed civilians exchanged fire on Thursday 12 November 2026 after soldiers answered a stolen-vehicle report, according to Mexico’s Defense Ministry. Two suspected attackers died, two people were wounded and one man was arrested.

Who is the man who was arrested?

The ministry says he is a Honduran national. It has not published his name or the names of the dead.

Did the violence spread?

The ministry said no blockades or further attacks had been recorded after the clash. The search for the attackers who fled continued.

Is it safe to travel in Jalisco?

The operation to find those who fled was still under way when the ministry issued its statement. Visitors should follow local authorities’ advice and check the US State Department’s current advisory for Jalisco.

Sources: Mexico Defense Ministry (Defensa), statement of Thursday 12 November 2026; Ocotlán municipal government, advisory to residents, Thursday 12 November 2026; University of Guadalajara, Ciénega regional campus, notice of suspended classes as reported Thursday 12 November 2026; Defensa on X.

This article was produced by The Rio Times’ automated AI newsroom. Editorial responsibility: Matthias Camenzind, Publisher and Editor-in-Chief. The Rio Times also runs Ask Rio Times, which answers from 100,000+ of our own articles, the daily Latin America Power Map, and prediction-market odds on elections and markets.. How we use AI · Report an error

RT
Ask Rio Times
17 years of Latin America reporting, on demand.
Open the full Ask Rio Times →

The LatAm Brief

One email, every weekday morning. What moved in Latin American markets, politics and expat life.

Yesterday’s subject line: “Colombia's president announces a new cartel airstrike”

The Rio Times · Power Map
See who really holds power in Latin America
Click to open the Power Map
armed clash Defensa Jalisco mexican army Mexico National Guard Ocotlán Security

Brazil runoff date: Sunday, October 25, poll closing times and when results start · Brazil runoff polls: Flávio 51%, Lula 49% · Kalshi and Polymarket odds

Rotate for Best Experience

This report is optimized for landscape viewing. Rotate your phone for the full experience.