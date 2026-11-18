Grupo Argos, a Colombian holding company, has bought back about US$90 million of its own shares, and its stock has climbed a quarter. The owner of cement maker Cementos Argos said on 18 November 2026 that a second offer covered 7.6 million shares worth COP 149.2 billion (about US$45 million).

A buyback means a company uses its cash to repurchase shares from investors, which shrinks the share count. For US holders of Colombian stocks, it shows how management values its business after the share rose 25% between 5 August and 18 November 2026.

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What. Grupo Argos, a Colombian holding firm, awarded a second buyback of 7.6 million shares.

Price. Ordinary (voting) shares at COP 21,000 (US$6.34), preferred (non-voting) at COP 16,480 (US$4.97).

Total. Buybacks now reach COP 300 billion (US$90.5 million), 60% of the first-phase goal.

As of 18 November 2026, 15:50 GMT (UTC)

Grupo Argos is buying back its own shares at a steady pace under a plan it began in August. The second offer lifts total repurchases to 60% of the first-phase goal.

Where This Comes From

Grupo Argos said in its statement of 18 November 2026 that it presented its ACE 1.0 programme on 5 August 2026. ACE is the company’s plan to raise shareholder returns through three pillars: operating efficiency, an asset-management business and faster buybacks.

The statement sets a goal of doubling the dividend per share within 24 to 36 months. It also aims to lift consolidated Ebitda (earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation) from COP 3.2 trillion (about US$965 million) to COP 5.6 trillion (about US$1.69 billion).

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The same statement targets a total shareholder return (price gains plus dividends) of 75% to 100%. The ordinary share traded at COP 16,400 (US$4.95) on 5 August and at COP 20,500 (US$6.18) on 18 November 2026, a rise of 25% by our calculation.

Grupo Argos announced the second offer on 4 November 2026, with bids from 5 November for four exchange business days. The first award came in early September.

La Alpujarra government district in Medellín, the city where Grupo Argos is based. File photo.

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What Happened

In its 18 November 2026 statement, Grupo Argos reported that it awarded a second buyback offer of about COP 150 billion (about US$45.3 million). The award covers more than 7.6 million shares for COP 149.2 billion (about US$45 million).

The statement says about 5.26 million ordinary shares, which carry votes, sold at COP 21,000 (about US$6.34) for COP 110.4 billion (about US$33.3 million). It says 2.35 million preferred shares, with no vote but dividend priority, sold at COP 16,480 (about US$4.97) for COP 38.7 billion (about US$11.7 million).

The offer ran through the Bolsa de Colombia, the Colombian stock exchange, using its independent mechanism of book building. In book building, sellers submit bids and a single clearing price is set.

Grupo Argos said cumulative buybacks now reach about COP 300 billion (about US$90.5 million), or 60% of the COP 500 billion (about US$150.9 million) goal for this first phase. The programme was planned to run six to 12 months from its launch, the company said on 5 August 2026.

All US$ values in this article use the market rate of COP 3,314.55 per US$ on 18 November 2026. Rounded US$ figures are our conversions.

Why It Matters

The ordinary award price of COP 21,000 (US$6.34) sits about 2.4% above the COP 20,500 (US$6.18) market price of 18 November 2026, our calculation from Grupo Argos’s statement. Sellers in the offer therefore received a modest premium to the market.

The first ACE award, in early September, covered 1,929,159 shares for COP 39.2 billion (about US$11.8 million), Grupo Argos said. That award priced ordinary shares at COP 21,900 (about US$6.61) and preferred shares at COP 16,500 (about US$4.98).

By our calculation, the second award took about four times as many shares, while the ordinary price paid fell about 4.1%. The company says buybacks aim to make the market price converge to fundamental value, meaning what the business is worth.

Felipe Aristizábal, Grupo Argos vice-president of strategy and finance, said in the company statement that ACE aims “to allocate capital only when we find opportunities able to generate attractive returns.” He said the second offer lets the company “accelerate” the buyback programme “in a significant way”.

What to Watch

Grupo Argos’s 5 August 2026 launch plan set the programme at six to 12 months, which puts its end between February and August 2027, our calculation. We found no dated next step, such as a third offer, in the material available to us.

What It Means for You

For a US investor holding Colombian stocks through an emerging-market fund, a buyback leaves fewer shares outstanding. Each remaining share then represents a larger slice of Grupo Argos, which also owns the infrastructure unit Odinsa.

Buybacks do not guarantee a higher share price, and this article offers no view on whether to buy or sell. For context on MSCI, a US stock-index provider, see our report on Grupo Argos Preferred Share Joins MSCI Small Cap Index.

Background on the business is in our Grupo Argos company profile. More stories from the country are on our Colombia news page.

What Is Not Known

Grupo Argos’s statement of 18 November 2026 does not say who sold the shares or how many bids it received. It also does not say whether a third offer will follow.

We found no detail on how the company funds the buyback beyond its statement. The cumulative COP 300 billion (about US$90.5 million) exceeds the two awards we list, and we could not reconcile the gap.

Frequently Asked Questions

How much did Grupo Argos spend in its second buyback?

Grupo Argos awarded 7.6 million shares for COP 149.2 billion (about US$45 million), it said on 18 November 2026. That covers 5.26 million ordinary and 2.35 million preferred shares.

What is the ACE 1.0 programme?

ACE 1.0 is Grupo Argos’s plan, presented on 5 August 2026, to raise shareholder returns. It rests on operating efficiency, an asset-management business and faster buybacks.

How far along is the buyback goal?

Cumulative buybacks reach about COP 300 billion (about US$90.5 million), Grupo Argos said on 18 November 2026. That is 60% of the COP 500 billion (about US$150.9 million) first-phase goal.

Why does a company buy back its own shares?

A company repurchases shares to shrink the share count and, in Grupo Argos’s words, to bring the market price closer to fundamental value. Buybacks do not guarantee a higher price.

Sources Grupo Argos statements of 4 November and 18 November 2026 and its ACE 1.0 presentation of 5 August 2026; Bolsa de Colombia (Colombian stock exchange) buyback notices; market exchange rate of 18 November 2026.