RT Ask Rio Times Latin American markets, currencies and companies. Ask Answers are generated from Rio Times reporting only — every claim links to its source article. Open the full Ask Rio Times → RT Ask Rio TimesMarkets, currencies and the economy › RT Ask Rio Times Latin American markets, currencies and companies. × Markets today The currency Rates & inflation Economy outlook Tap a question, or type your own — the answer appears right here. Ask Open the full Ask Rio Times →

COLOMBIA · ECONOMY

Two companies, Grupo Argos and Tecnoglass, will pay to finish a main road in northern Barranquilla, a Caribbean port city of Colombia. The city government of Barranquilla announced on Friday 13 November 2026 that they will put in more than 7.5 billion pesos (about US$2.3 million at the market rate of about 3,300 pesos per dollar).

Key Facts Free daily brief — no card needed Get every Colombia story in one morning email We build you a personalized brief around the topics you follow — free for 7 days. Love it? Your first month after that is US$1. Start my free brief Yes, email me my free daily brief — I can unsubscribe any time. The place Barranquilla, Colombia’s Caribbean port city, will complete a divided road in its northern district.

Cost Grupo Argos (holding group) and Tecnoglass (glassmaker) pay over 7.5 billion pesos (about US$2.3 million).

Work The private section adds 684 metres of road and a roundabout; the city adds about 700 metres.

The timing The companies estimate three months of work; no start date has been published.

Power Index Colombia ranks 6th of 14 in Colombia ranks 6th of 14 in The Rio Times Latin America Power Index , with 51.1 points (November 2026 edition).

Carrera 75A carries traffic in both directions on a single roadway today, and a second roadway will separate the two directions.

Tecnoglass, a maker of architectural glass and windows headquartered in Barranquilla, is listed on the New York Stock Exchange. Grupo Argos is a Colombian holding company, which we covered when it weighed cutting its cement unit stake.

What Happened

The project completes the double carriageway of Carrera 75A, a numbered avenue in northern Barranquilla that today carries traffic in both directions on a single roadway. A second roadway will separate the two directions, which the city says will improve road safety and make traffic flow more smoothly.

Latin America Power Index · November 2026 edition Colombia ranks 6th of 14 with 51.1 points. Strongest pillar: military means (91); weakest: diplomatic & cultural influence (28). Alignment group: Closer to Washington. WatchRating below investment grade (BB-); 26 homicides per 100,000; organised crime at 7.8 of 10. See the full index, the business lens and the data →

Grupo Argos and Tecnoglass will finance the second roadway from the existing stretch to the junction with Calle 100. Their works include a 684-metre southern roadway, a 139-metre section of the northern roadway, a roundabout 80 metres in diameter and a box culvert, a concrete channel that carries rainwater under the road.

The city will build the rest itself, about 700 metres of second roadway from the new Calle 100 roundabout to the Calle 98 roundabout. The new link will connect the roundabout called Ventana al Mundo, the numbered streets Calle 100 and Calle 98 and the Avenida Circunvalar, a major ring road.

Rio Times membership Read everything we publish for US$1 in the first month. Then US$8.99 a month. Cancel anytime. Start for US$1

Free download · Expat checklist Get the free checklist as PDF Moving to Colombia 2026: the step-by-step checklist. This guide condensed into 2 printable pages with tick boxes and the key official links. Email address Get the PDF Your checklist is ready. Download the PDF checklist

What the Officials Said

Mayor Alejandro Char called Grupo Argos and Tecnoglass “two great allies” and said the road answers the growth of the city’s north. He said the works mean better mobility, more road safety and a better quality of life.

Juan Esteban Calle, president of Grupo Argos, said the project supports urban development in a growing area. Christian Daes, co-founder and chief operating officer of Tecnoglass, said thousands of residents, including many of the company’s employees, use the road every day.

Live Company Intelligence Colombia Firms Fund Barranquilla Road Link — the full investor dossier Company overview and the latest Rio Times coverage. Rio Times · Live Ticker Intelligence Firms Fund Barranquilla Road Share price · live R$9.17 ▲ +0.50% today Peers & comparators IBOV ▼ -1.83% From The Rio Times Costa Rica in Latin America, Its Role, Weight and Alliances Read →

Why It Matters

The city says the extra roadway will add about 2,600 vehicles per hour of capacity on the corridor. The new roundabout is designed for about 4,000 vehicles per hour and will link with the roundabouts at Carrera 65A, Carrera 55 and Carrera 53 to make Calle 100 a main mobility corridor.

The work continues sections that both companies built under an agreement signed in 2024, so it is the next step of an existing partnership rather than a new one. Our report on Argos’s third-quarter results gives the wider financial picture.

What It Means for You

For a US investor in Tecnoglass shares, the sum is small: US$2.3 million is a minor outlay for a company listed in New York, and it is shared with Grupo Argos. The signal is local: the company is based in Barranquilla, and its co-founder says many of its staff use this road.

Visitors to Barranquilla face no announced change for now. The city has not said when construction will begin or whether lanes will close during the three-month private works.

What Is Not Known

It is not known when the works will start, and the three months is the companies’ own estimate. The announcement gives no cost or schedule for the city’s 700-metre section.

It is also not known how the 7.5 billion pesos (about US$2.3 million) will be split between Grupo Argos and Tecnoglass. The announcement gives one combined figure, described as more than 7.5 billion pesos (about US$2.3 million).

More: Colombia news in English, every day from The Rio Times.

Frequently Asked Questions

Who Is Paying for the Barranquilla Road?

Grupo Argos and Tecnoglass will pay for the section up to Calle 100, over 7.5 billion pesos (about US$2.3 million). The Barranquilla city government will build the remaining 700 metres.

How Long Will the Work Take?

The companies estimate about three months for their section, according to the city’s announcement of Friday 13 November 2026. No start date or schedule for the city’s section has been published.

Why Does a Road in Barranquilla Matter to US Readers?

Tecnoglass, which trades on the New York Stock Exchange, is one of the two payers. The project shows how a company listed in New York invests in its home city.

Sources: City government of Barranquilla (Alcaldía de Barranquilla), announcement on the Carrera 75A road corridor with statements by Mayor Alejandro Char, Grupo Argos and Tecnoglass, 13 November 2026; RT, USD/COP exchange rate, 15 November 2026.

In depth Colombia's economy in 2026

This article was produced by The Rio Times’ automated AI newsroom. Editorial responsibility: Matthias Camenzind, Publisher and Editor-in-Chief. The Rio Times also runs Ask Rio Times, which answers from 100,000+ of our own articles, the daily Latin America Power Map, and prediction-market odds on elections and markets.. How we use AI · Report an error