Grêmio Hold 2-0 Lead in Brazil Cup Return
Key Facts
- Tonight. Atlético Mineiro host Grêmio at Arena MRV in Belo Horizonte, Saturday 7 November, 4 p.m. ET (18:00 Brasília).
- Score so far. Grêmio won the first leg 2-0, so Atlético need a win by three goals to reach the final.
- Penalties. A two-goal Atlético win makes the tie 2-2 and sends it to a penalty shootout.
- Prediction markets. Palmeiras 56%, Grêmio 22.5%, Vasco 13%, Atlético 12.5% to win the cup (Polymarket, 7 Nov, 4:24 a.m. ET).
Grêmio arrive in Belo Horizonte with a two-goal cushion and a league season that is going badly. Atlético Mineiro, nicknamed the Galo (the Rooster), need a big night to save their cup.
This is the second leg of one semifinal in the Copa do Brasil, Brazil’s national knockout cup. The winner of the tie plays in a one-match final in Brasília on Sunday 6 December.
What Atlético Need Tonight
Grêmio, from Porto Alegre in the south, won the first leg 2-0 at home on Sunday 1 November. Carlos Vinícius, the striker, scored in the first half, and midfielder Erick Noriega added a second early in the second.
That leaves Atlético with a steep task. A win by three goals or more sends them through, while a win by exactly two goals makes the aggregate 2-2 and forces penalties.
Grêmio advance with a draw, a win or a one-goal defeat.
Red Card, League Slump and Two Tired Squads
Grêmio’s first leg ended badly for defender Gustavo Martins, who was sent off. A red card normally brings a one-match ban, so he is expected to miss the return.
Both clubs are struggling in the Brasileirão, Brazil’s top league. Grêmio lost 3-1 at Flamengo at the Maracanã stadium in Rio on Wednesday 4 November and sit inside the relegation zone.
Atlético lost 1-0 at Botafogo the same day. Atlético had already reached this stage by beating Cruzeiro, drawing 1-1 and then winning 2-1.
Grêmio knocked out Internacional with a 0-0 draw and a 3-1 home win.
Live Market IntelligenceBrazil — Live Market Board
Rio Times · Live Market Intelligence
Brazil — Live Market Board
+1.39%
168,498.45
+1.39%
71,393.57
+0.43%
10,536.40
+0.68%
2,848,945
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2,485.26
+0.03%
|Instrument
|Last
|Change
|YoY
|Prev.
|High
|Low
|Volume
|IBOV
|168,498.45
|+1.39%
|+9.89%
|166,191.45
|169,073
|165,910
|—
|USD/BRL
|5.50
|-0.17%
|+2.56%
|5.51
|5.50
|5.50
|—
|SELIC
|13.75%
|—
|—
|—
|—
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|45.36
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|BBDC4
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|-24.10%
|13.77
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|45,455,000
|BBAS3
|17.13
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|-25.07%
|16.49
|17.17
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|30,737,600
|B3SA3
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|ABEV3
|15.48
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|WEGE3
|48.19
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|48.30
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|13,176,900
|PRIO3
|60.48
|-1.72%
|+57.25%
|61.54
|62.57
|60.01
|12,597,500
|SUZB3
|53.40
|+2.12%
|+9.76%
|52.29
|53.42
|50.10
|13,908,400
|RENT3
|30.29
|+4.20%
|-26.39%
|29.07
|30.53
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|AZZA3
|14.76
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|-47.66%
|14.06
|15.19
|13.80
|4,143,600
|CSNA3
|4.41
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|4.05
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|GGBR4
|24.15
|+0.67%
|+26.31%
|23.99
|24.52
|23.86
|22,736,700
|ENEV3
|26.84
|+1.98%
|+40.16%
|26.32
|26.84
|26.10
|7,781,400
4.41
+8.89%
14.76
+4.98%
30.29
+4.20%
17.13
+3.88%
14.20
+3.12%
64.04
+2.19%
53.40
+2.12%
26.84
+1.98%
What Prediction Markets Say
On Polymarket, a crypto-based prediction market, the Copa do Brasil champion contract stood on 7 November at 56% for Palmeiras, 22.5% for Grêmio, 13% for Vasco da Gama and 12.5% for Atlético Mineiro. About US$12,681 had been traded.
Prices are bets, not polls, and they will move once tonight’s result is in.
Why we show this: prediction markets turn real-money bets into a live probability that moves within minutes of the news, which is why investors, campaigns and newsrooms in the United States now follow them closely. We show them next to polls and official results, never instead of them.
The Other Semifinal Is Tomorrow
Palmeiras of São Paulo lead Vasco of Rio de Janeiro 1-0 after the first leg, a goal by Maurício on 1 November. The return leg is on Sunday 8 November at 5 p.m. Brasília time (3 p.m. ET) at São Januário, Vasco’s stadium in Rio.
The Brazilian football confederation (CBF) set the final for Sunday 6 December at the Mané Garrincha stadium in Brasília. The kickoff time has not been announced.
What It Means for US Readers
Kickoff is 4 p.m. Eastern, so the match is on during Saturday afternoon in the United States. Brazilian listings name SporTV and Premiere on Brazilian television and Amazon Prime Video for streaming; we have not confirmed availability or pricing for US viewers.
The cup final is a one-off match, so tonight and tomorrow decide who plays for the trophy. The market already leans towards Palmeiras, but one result tonight could change that quickly.
What Is Not Known
Final line-ups and the full injury lists for both clubs were not confirmed when we published. The official suspension for Martins was not confirmed beyond the normal one-match rule.
Sources
Brazilian football confederation (CBF) fixture schedule, club announcements, Polymarket market data.
This article was produced by The Rio Times’ automated newsroom system. How we use AI · Report an error · Editorial responsibility: Matthias Camenzind, Editor-in-Chief
Brazil runoff, Sunday, October 25: Brazil runoff start time and results schedule. Latest: Brazil runoff polls, Flávio 51%, Lula 49%.
Frequently Asked Questions
What does Atlético Mineiro need to reach the Copa do Brasil final?
Atlético must beat Grêmio by three goals or more. A two-goal win sends the tie to a penalty shootout.
What time is the match in US Eastern Time?
Kickoff is at 4 p.m. ET on Saturday 7 November (18:00 in Brasília), at Arena MRV in Belo Horizonte.