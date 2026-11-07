Grêmio Hold 2-0 Lead in Brazil Cup Return

The Arena do Grêmio in Porto Alegre during a Grêmio home match in October 2024. (Photo: ElFerno, CC BY 4.0, via Wikimedia Commons)

Key Facts Tonight. Atlético Mineiro host Grêmio at Arena MRV in Belo Horizonte, Saturday 7 November, 4 p.m. ET (18:00 Brasília).

Score so far. Grêmio won the first leg 2-0, so Atlético need a win by three goals to reach the final.

Penalties. A two-goal Atlético win makes the tie 2-2 and sends it to a penalty shootout.

Prediction markets. Palmeiras 56%, Grêmio 22.5%, Vasco 13%, Atlético 12.5% to win the cup (Polymarket, 7 Nov, 4:24 a.m. ET).

Grêmio arrive in Belo Horizonte with a two-goal cushion and a league season that is going badly. Atlético Mineiro, nicknamed the Galo (the Rooster), need a big night to save their cup.

This is the second leg of one semifinal in the Copa do Brasil, Brazil’s national knockout cup. The winner of the tie plays in a one-match final in Brasília on Sunday 6 December.

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What Atlético Need Tonight

Grêmio, from Porto Alegre in the south, won the first leg 2-0 at home on Sunday 1 November. Carlos Vinícius, the striker, scored in the first half, and midfielder Erick Noriega added a second early in the second.

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That leaves Atlético with a steep task. A win by three goals or more sends them through, while a win by exactly two goals makes the aggregate 2-2 and forces penalties.

Grêmio advance with a draw, a win or a one-goal defeat.

File photo: Arena MRV in Belo Horizonte, the venue of tonight’s second leg.

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Red Card, League Slump and Two Tired Squads

Grêmio’s first leg ended badly for defender Gustavo Martins, who was sent off. A red card normally brings a one-match ban, so he is expected to miss the return.

Both clubs are struggling in the Brasileirão, Brazil’s top league. Grêmio lost 3-1 at Flamengo at the Maracanã stadium in Rio on Wednesday 4 November and sit inside the relegation zone.

Atlético lost 1-0 at Botafogo the same day. Atlético had already reached this stage by beating Cruzeiro, drawing 1-1 and then winning 2-1.

Grêmio knocked out Internacional with a 0-0 draw and a 3-1 home win.

Live Market Intelligence Brazil — Live Market Board Inside: market breadth, the sector heatmap, currencies & rates, the Latin America scoreboard and the full instrument board. Rio Times · Live Market Intelligence Brazil — Live Market Board Ibovespa · benchmark 168,498.45

+1.39% L 165,910 day range H 169,073 +9.89% over 12 months Market breadth · 14 names 79% advancing 11 ▲ advancing 3 declining ▼ Currencies, rates & key inputs USD / BRL 5.50 -0.17% EUR / BRL 6.13 +0.07% Selic rate 13.75% · Brent crude 98.32 +0.03% Iron ore 161.91 · Sector heatmap · average move today Consumer Disc. +4.98% AZZA3 Mining +3.92% VALE3, CSNA3, GGBR4 Financials +2.15% ITUB4, BBDC4, BBAS3, B3SA3 Materials +2.12% SUZB3 Industrials +1.99% WEGE3, RENT3 Utilities +1.98% ENEV3 Consumer Staples 0.00% ABEV3 Energy -1.50% PETR4, PRIO3 Latin America scoreboard Index Last Today Strength Ibovespa Brazil

168,498.45

+1.39%

S&P/BMV IPC Mexico

71,393.57

+0.43%

S&P IPSA Chile

10,536.40

+0.68%

S&P MERVAL Argentina

2,848,945

—

MSCI COLCAP Colombia

2,485.26

+0.03%

Full instrument board Instrument Last Change YoY Prev. High Low Volume IBOV 168,498.45 +1.39% +9.89% 166,191.45 169,073 165,910 — USD/BRL 5.50 -0.17% +2.56% 5.51 5.50 5.50 — SELIC 13.75% — — — — — PETR4 45.36 -1.28% +46.28% 45.95 46.11 44.96 48,070,100 VALE3 64.04 +2.19% -2.23% 62.67 64.28 62.02 19,033,100 ITUB4 40.53 +1.40% +4.03% 39.97 41.01 39.87 27,994,400 BBDC4 14.20 +3.12% -24.10% 13.77 14.22 13.74 45,455,000 BBAS3 17.13 +3.88% -25.07% 16.49 17.17 16.43 30,737,600 B3SA3 14.39 +0.21% +9.85% 14.36 14.58 14.11 34,510,800 ABEV3 15.48 +0.00% +18.35% 15.48 15.60 15.32 29,624,400 WEGE3 48.19 -0.23% +9.75% 48.30 48.83 47.32 13,176,900 PRIO3 60.48 -1.72% +57.25% 61.54 62.57 60.01 12,597,500 SUZB3 53.40 +2.12% +9.76% 52.29 53.42 50.10 13,908,400 RENT3 30.29 +4.20% -26.39% 29.07 30.53 28.18 22,414,400 AZZA3 14.76 +4.98% -47.66% 14.06 15.19 13.80 4,143,600 CSNA3 4.41 +8.89% -48.12% 4.05 4.52 4.01 27,297,200 GGBR4 24.15 +0.67% +26.31% 23.99 24.52 23.86 22,736,700 ENEV3 26.84 +1.98% +40.16% 26.32 26.84 26.10 7,781,400 Largest moves today CSNA3

4.41

+8.89% AZZA3

14.76

+4.98% RENT3

30.29

+4.20% BBAS3

17.13

+3.88% BBDC4

14.20

+3.12% VALE3

64.04

+2.19% SUZB3

53.40

+2.12% ENEV3

26.84

+1.98% The session read The Ibovespa rose 1.39%, with breadth positive — 11 of 14 names higher. Consumer Disc. led, while Energy lagged. From The Rio Times Related coverage · 7 Nov 2026 3-Litre Coke Bottle Squeezes Mexico Margins Read →

What Prediction Markets Say

On Polymarket, a crypto-based prediction market, the Copa do Brasil champion contract stood on 7 November at 56% for Palmeiras, 22.5% for Grêmio, 13% for Vasco da Gama and 12.5% for Atlético Mineiro. About US$12,681 had been traded.

Prices are bets, not polls, and they will move once tonight’s result is in.

Why we show this: prediction markets turn real-money bets into a live probability that moves within minutes of the news, which is why investors, campaigns and newsrooms in the United States now follow them closely. We show them next to polls and official results, never instead of them.

The Other Semifinal Is Tomorrow

Palmeiras of São Paulo lead Vasco of Rio de Janeiro 1-0 after the first leg, a goal by Maurício on 1 November. The return leg is on Sunday 8 November at 5 p.m. Brasília time (3 p.m. ET) at São Januário, Vasco’s stadium in Rio.

The Brazilian football confederation (CBF) set the final for Sunday 6 December at the Mané Garrincha stadium in Brasília. The kickoff time has not been announced.

What It Means for US Readers

Kickoff is 4 p.m. Eastern, so the match is on during Saturday afternoon in the United States. Brazilian listings name SporTV and Premiere on Brazilian television and Amazon Prime Video for streaming; we have not confirmed availability or pricing for US viewers.

The cup final is a one-off match, so tonight and tomorrow decide who plays for the trophy. The market already leans towards Palmeiras, but one result tonight could change that quickly.

What Is Not Known

Final line-ups and the full injury lists for both clubs were not confirmed when we published. The official suspension for Martins was not confirmed beyond the normal one-match rule.

Sources

Brazilian football confederation (CBF) fixture schedule, club announcements, Polymarket market data.





This article was produced by The Rio Times’ automated newsroom system. How we use AI · Report an error · Editorial responsibility: Matthias Camenzind, Editor-in-Chief

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Frequently Asked Questions

What does Atlético Mineiro need to reach the Copa do Brasil final?

Atlético must beat Grêmio by three goals or more. A two-goal win sends the tie to a penalty shootout.

What time is the match in US Eastern Time?

Kickoff is at 4 p.m. ET on Saturday 7 November (18:00 in Brasília), at Arena MRV in Belo Horizonte.