Grêmio Hold 2-0 Lead in Brazil Cup Return

IBOV 168,498.45 ▲ 1.39% IPC MEX 71,393.57 ▲ 0.43% MERVAL 2,848,945 — — USD/BRL5.50▼ 0.17% USD/MXN18.60▼ 0.84% USD/CLP 975.74 — 0.00% USD/COP3,240▲ 0.03% USD/PEN3.44▼ 0.15% USD/ARS 1,545 — 0.00% USD/UYU40.31▲ 3.48% USD/PYG6,358▲ 8.23% USD/BOB11.81▲ 0.40% USD/DOP60.56▲ 0.43% USD/CRC448.27▲ 1.89% USD/GTQ7.64▲ 3.24% USD/HNL26.88▲ 3.25% USD/NIO36.62▲ 2.69% USD/VES893.88▼ 0.13% USD/PAB1.00— 0.00% USD/BZD2.00— 0.00% USD/JMD157.99▲ 2.90% USD/TTD6.72▲ 2.39% EUR/BRL6.13▲ 0.07% BRENT 98.32 ▲ 0.03% WTI 90.83 ▲ 0.34% IRON ORE 161.91 — — COPPER 6.24 ▼ 0.18% GOLD 4,075 ▼ 0.94% SILVER 51.94 ▼ 0.56% SOY 1,194 ▲ 1.08% CORN 441.50 ▲ 0.34% WHEAT 591.25 ▼ 1.34% COFFEE 280.15 ▲ 1.08% SUGAR 18.25 ▼ 1.67% ORANGE JUICE 130.55 ▲ 1.63% COTTON 78.54 ▼ 0.22% COCOA 5,119 ▼ 1.20% BEEF 214.05 ▼ 0.16% CATTLE 318.38 ▼ 2.05% LITHIUM 60.91 ▲ 1.21% PETR4 45.36 ▼ 1.28% VALE3 64.04 ▲ 2.19% ITUB4 40.53 ▲ 1.40% BBDC4 14.20 ▲ 3.12% ABEV3 15.48 — 0.00% BBAS3 17.13 ▲ 3.88% B3SA3 14.39 ▲ 0.21% WEGE3 48.19 ▼ 0.23% PRIO3 60.48 ▼ 1.72% SUZB3 53.40 ▲ 2.12% RENT3 30.29 ▲ 4.20% AZZA3 14.76 ▲ 4.98% CSAN3 2.77 ▲ 10.80% RAIZ4 28.00 ▲ 2.56% PCAR3 2.40 ▲ 0.42% GMAT3 3.80 ▲ 2.43% PSSA3 44.35 ▲ 1.46% CVCB3 0.84 ▲ 2.44% POSI3 3.09 ▼ 0.64% SLCE3 16.61 ▲ 1.59% NATU3 5.17 ▼ 3.36% BRKM5 3.20 ▲ 5.61% RANI3 8.53 ▲ 0.83% CSNA3 4.41 ▲ 8.89% IBOV 168,498.45 ▲ 1.39% IPC MEX 71,393.57 ▲ 0.43% MERVAL 2,848,945 — — USD/BRL 5.50 ▼ 0.17% USD/MXN 18.60 ▼ 0.84% USD/CLP 975.74 — 0.00% USD/COP 3,240 ▲ 0.03% USD/PEN 3.44 ▼ 0.15% USD/ARS 1,545 — 0.00% USD/UYU 40.31 ▲ 3.48% USD/PYG 6,358 ▲ 8.23% USD/BOB 11.81 ▲ 0.40% USD/DOP 60.56 ▲ 0.43% USD/CRC 448.27 ▲ 1.89% USD/GTQ 7.64 ▲ 3.24% USD/HNL 26.88 ▲ 3.25% USD/NIO 36.62 ▲ 2.69% USD/VES 893.88 ▼ 0.13% USD/PAB 1.00 — 0.00% USD/BZD 2.00 — 0.00% USD/JMD 157.99 ▲ 2.90% USD/TTD 6.72 ▲ 2.39% EUR/BRL 6.13 ▲ 0.07% BRENT 98.32 ▲ 0.03% WTI 90.83 ▲ 0.34% IRON ORE 161.91 — — COPPER 6.24 ▼ 0.18% GOLD 4,075 ▼ 0.94% SILVER 51.94 ▼ 0.56% SOY 1,194 ▲ 1.08% CORN 441.50 ▲ 0.34% WHEAT 591.25 ▼ 1.34% COFFEE 280.15 ▲ 1.08% SUGAR 18.25 ▼ 1.67% ORANGE JUICE 130.55 ▲ 1.63% COTTON 78.54 ▼ 0.22% COCOA 5,119 ▼ 1.20% BEEF 214.05 ▼ 0.16% CATTLE 318.38 ▼ 2.05% LITHIUM 60.91 ▲ 1.21% PETR4 45.36 ▼ 1.28% VALE3 64.04 ▲ 2.19% ITUB4 40.53 ▲ 1.40% BBDC4 14.20 ▲ 3.12% ABEV3 15.48 — 0.00% BBAS3 17.13 ▲ 3.88% B3SA3 14.39 ▲ 0.21% WEGE3 48.19 ▼ 0.23% PRIO3 60.48 ▼ 1.72% SUZB3 53.40 ▲ 2.12% RENT3 30.29 ▲ 4.20% AZZA3 14.76 ▲ 4.98% CSAN3 2.77 ▲ 10.80% RAIZ4 28.00 ▲ 2.56% PCAR3 2.40 ▲ 0.42% GMAT3 3.80 ▲ 2.43% PSSA3 44.35 ▲ 1.46% CVCB3 0.84 ▲ 2.44% POSI3 3.09 ▼ 0.64% SLCE3 16.61 ▲ 1.59% NATU3 5.17 ▼ 3.36% BRKM5 3.20 ▲ 5.61% RANI3 8.53 ▲ 0.83% CSNA3 4.41 ▲ 8.89%
since 2009
Saturday, November 7, 2026
Brazil

Grêmio Hold 2-0 Lead in Brazil Cup Return

By · November 7, 2026 · 4 min read
Packed stands and pitch at Grêmio's home stadium in Porto Alegre during a match
The Arena do Grêmio in Porto Alegre during a Grêmio home match in October 2024. (Photo: ElFerno, CC BY 4.0, via Wikimedia Commons)

Key Facts

  • Tonight. Atlético Mineiro host Grêmio at Arena MRV in Belo Horizonte, Saturday 7 November, 4 p.m. ET (18:00 Brasília).
  • Score so far. Grêmio won the first leg 2-0, so Atlético need a win by three goals to reach the final.
  • Penalties. A two-goal Atlético win makes the tie 2-2 and sends it to a penalty shootout.
  • Prediction markets. Palmeiras 56%, Grêmio 22.5%, Vasco 13%, Atlético 12.5% to win the cup (Polymarket, 7 Nov, 4:24 a.m. ET).

Grêmio arrive in Belo Horizonte with a two-goal cushion and a league season that is going badly. Atlético Mineiro, nicknamed the Galo (the Rooster), need a big night to save their cup.

This is the second leg of one semifinal in the Copa do Brasil, Brazil’s national knockout cup. The winner of the tie plays in a one-match final in Brasília on Sunday 6 December.

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What Atlético Need Tonight

Grêmio, from Porto Alegre in the south, won the first leg 2-0 at home on Sunday 1 November. Carlos Vinícius, the striker, scored in the first half, and midfielder Erick Noriega added a second early in the second.

That leaves Atlético with a steep task. A win by three goals or more sends them through, while a win by exactly two goals makes the aggregate 2-2 and forces penalties.

Grêmio advance with a draw, a win or a one-goal defeat.

Fans fill Arena MRV in Belo Horizonte, home of Atlético Mineiro, during a night match
File photo: Arena MRV in Belo Horizonte, the venue of tonight’s second leg.

Red Card, League Slump and Two Tired Squads

Grêmio’s first leg ended badly for defender Gustavo Martins, who was sent off. A red card normally brings a one-match ban, so he is expected to miss the return.

Both clubs are struggling in the Brasileirão, Brazil’s top league. Grêmio lost 3-1 at Flamengo at the Maracanã stadium in Rio on Wednesday 4 November and sit inside the relegation zone.

Atlético lost 1-0 at Botafogo the same day. Atlético had already reached this stage by beating Cruzeiro, drawing 1-1 and then winning 2-1.

Grêmio knocked out Internacional with a 0-0 draw and a 3-1 home win.

Live Market IntelligenceBrazil — Live Market BoardInside: market breadth, the sector heatmap, currencies & rates, the Latin America scoreboard and the full instrument board.

Rio Times · Live Market Intelligence

Brazil — Live Market Board

B3 · São Paulo
Nov 7, 2026 · 12:40

Ibovespa · benchmark
168,498.45
+1.39%
L 165,910day rangeH 169,073

+9.89% over 12 months

Market breadth · 14 names
79% advancing

11 ▲ advancing3 declining ▼

Currencies, rates & key inputs
USD / BRL
5.50
-0.17%

EUR / BRL
6.13
+0.07%

Selic rate
13.75%
·

Brent crude
98.32
+0.03%

Iron ore
161.91
·

Sector heatmap · average move today
Consumer Disc.
+4.98%
AZZA3

Mining
+3.92%
VALE3, CSNA3, GGBR4

Financials
+2.15%
ITUB4, BBDC4, BBAS3, B3SA3

Materials
+2.12%
SUZB3

Industrials
+1.99%
WEGE3, RENT3

Utilities
+1.98%
ENEV3

Consumer Staples
0.00%
ABEV3

Energy
-1.50%
PETR4, PRIO3

Latin America scoreboard
IndexLastTodayStrength
IbovespaBrazil
168,498.45
+1.39%

S&P/BMV IPCMexico
71,393.57
+0.43%

S&P IPSAChile
10,536.40
+0.68%

S&P MERVALArgentina
2,848,945

MSCI COLCAPColombia
2,485.26
+0.03%

Full instrument board
Instrument Last Change YoY Prev. High Low Volume
IBOV 168,498.45 +1.39% +9.89% 166,191.45 169,073 165,910
USD/BRL 5.50 -0.17% +2.56% 5.51 5.50 5.50
SELIC 13.75%
PETR4 45.36 -1.28% +46.28% 45.95 46.11 44.96 48,070,100
VALE3 64.04 +2.19% -2.23% 62.67 64.28 62.02 19,033,100
ITUB4 40.53 +1.40% +4.03% 39.97 41.01 39.87 27,994,400
BBDC4 14.20 +3.12% -24.10% 13.77 14.22 13.74 45,455,000
BBAS3 17.13 +3.88% -25.07% 16.49 17.17 16.43 30,737,600
B3SA3 14.39 +0.21% +9.85% 14.36 14.58 14.11 34,510,800
ABEV3 15.48 +0.00% +18.35% 15.48 15.60 15.32 29,624,400
WEGE3 48.19 -0.23% +9.75% 48.30 48.83 47.32 13,176,900
PRIO3 60.48 -1.72% +57.25% 61.54 62.57 60.01 12,597,500
SUZB3 53.40 +2.12% +9.76% 52.29 53.42 50.10 13,908,400
RENT3 30.29 +4.20% -26.39% 29.07 30.53 28.18 22,414,400
AZZA3 14.76 +4.98% -47.66% 14.06 15.19 13.80 4,143,600
CSNA3 4.41 +8.89% -48.12% 4.05 4.52 4.01 27,297,200
GGBR4 24.15 +0.67% +26.31% 23.99 24.52 23.86 22,736,700
ENEV3 26.84 +1.98% +40.16% 26.32 26.84 26.10 7,781,400

Largest moves today
CSNA3
4.41
+8.89%
AZZA3
14.76
+4.98%
RENT3
30.29
+4.20%
BBAS3
17.13
+3.88%
BBDC4
14.20
+3.12%
VALE3
64.04
+2.19%
SUZB3
53.40
+2.12%
ENEV3
26.84
+1.98%

The session read
The Ibovespa rose 1.39%, with breadth positive — 11 of 14 names higher. Consumer Disc. led, while Energy lagged.

From The Rio Times

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What Prediction Markets Say

On Polymarket, a crypto-based prediction market, the Copa do Brasil champion contract stood on 7 November at 56% for Palmeiras, 22.5% for Grêmio, 13% for Vasco da Gama and 12.5% for Atlético Mineiro. About US$12,681 had been traded.

Prices are bets, not polls, and they will move once tonight’s result is in.

Why we show this: prediction markets turn real-money bets into a live probability that moves within minutes of the news, which is why investors, campaigns and newsrooms in the United States now follow them closely. We show them next to polls and official results, never instead of them.

The Other Semifinal Is Tomorrow

Palmeiras of São Paulo lead Vasco of Rio de Janeiro 1-0 after the first leg, a goal by Maurício on 1 November. The return leg is on Sunday 8 November at 5 p.m. Brasília time (3 p.m. ET) at São Januário, Vasco’s stadium in Rio.

The Brazilian football confederation (CBF) set the final for Sunday 6 December at the Mané Garrincha stadium in Brasília. The kickoff time has not been announced.

What It Means for US Readers

Kickoff is 4 p.m. Eastern, so the match is on during Saturday afternoon in the United States. Brazilian listings name SporTV and Premiere on Brazilian television and Amazon Prime Video for streaming; we have not confirmed availability or pricing for US viewers.

The cup final is a one-off match, so tonight and tomorrow decide who plays for the trophy. The market already leans towards Palmeiras, but one result tonight could change that quickly.

What Is Not Known

Final line-ups and the full injury lists for both clubs were not confirmed when we published. The official suspension for Martins was not confirmed beyond the normal one-match rule.

Sources

Brazilian football confederation (CBF) fixture schedule, club announcements, Polymarket market data.


This article was produced by The Rio Times’ automated newsroom system. How we use AI · Report an error · Editorial responsibility: Matthias Camenzind, Editor-in-Chief

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Brazil runoff, Sunday, October 25: Brazil runoff start time and results schedule. Latest: Brazil runoff polls, Flávio 51%, Lula 49%.

Frequently Asked Questions

What does Atlético Mineiro need to reach the Copa do Brasil final?

Atlético must beat Grêmio by three goals or more. A two-goal win sends the tie to a penalty shootout.

What time is the match in US Eastern Time?

Kickoff is at 4 p.m. ET on Saturday 7 November (18:00 in Brasília), at Arena MRV in Belo Horizonte.

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Atlético Mineiro Belo Horizonte Brazil football Copa do Brasil Gremio Palmeiras semifinal Vasco da Gama

Brazil runoff date: Sunday, October 25, poll closing times and when results start · Brazil runoff polls: Flávio 51%, Lula 49% · Kalshi and Polymarket odds

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