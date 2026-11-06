Brazil Cup Semifinal Needs a Three-Goal Win

IBOV 168,481.49 ▲ 1.38% IPC MEX 71,087.56 ▲ 0.38% MERVAL 2,848,945 — — USD/BRL5.51▲ 0.08% USD/MXN18.63▼ 0.69% USD/CLP975.74▼ 0.29% USD/COP3,240▲ 0.41% USD/PEN3.44▼ 0.17% USD/ARS 1,545 — 0.00% USD/UYU40.31▲ 3.48% USD/PYG6,358▲ 8.23% USD/BOB11.81▲ 0.40% USD/DOP60.59▲ 0.48% USD/CRC448.27▲ 1.89% USD/GTQ7.64▲ 3.24% USD/HNL26.88▲ 3.25% USD/NIO36.62▲ 2.77% USD/VES893.88▼ 0.13% USD/PAB1.00— 0.00% USD/BZD2.00— 0.00% USD/JMD157.81▲ 2.79% USD/TTD6.72▲ 2.39% EUR/BRL6.14▲ 0.18% BRENT 98.34 ▲ 0.05% WTI 90.91 ▲ 0.43% IRON ORE 161.91 — — COPPER 6.26 ▲ 0.19% GOLD 4,071 ▼ 1.04% SILVER 51.95 ▼ 0.55% SOY 1,195 ▲ 1.14% CORN 442.25 ▲ 0.51% WHEAT 590.50 ▼ 1.46% COFFEE 280.15 ▲ 1.08% SUGAR 18.25 ▼ 1.67% ORANGE JUICE 138.95 ▲ 8.17% COTTON 78.54 ▼ 0.22% COCOA 5,239 ▲ 1.12% BEEF 214.18 ▼ 0.10% CATTLE 318.70 ▼ 1.95% LITHIUM 61.01 ▲ 1.38% PETR4 45.39 ▼ 1.22% VALE3 63.89 ▲ 1.95% ITUB4 40.60 ▲ 1.58% BBDC4 14.15 ▲ 2.76% ABEV3 15.50 ▲ 0.13% BBAS3 17.12 ▲ 3.82% B3SA3 14.37 ▲ 0.07% WEGE3 48.23 ▼ 0.14% PRIO3 60.61 ▼ 1.51% SUZB3 53.24 ▲ 1.82% RENT3 30.00 ▲ 3.20% AZZA3 14.85 ▲ 5.62% CSAN3 2.78 ▲ 11.20% RAIZ4 27.30 ▼ 0.98% PCAR3 2.37 ▼ 0.84% GMAT3 3.90 ▲ 5.12% PSSA3 44.40 ▲ 1.58% CVCB3 0.83 ▲ 1.22% POSI3 3.05 ▼ 1.93% SLCE3 16.67 ▲ 1.96% NATU3 5.26 ▼ 1.68% BRKM5 3.07 ▲ 1.32% RANI3 8.46 — 0.00% CSNA3 4.42 ▲ 9.14% IBOV 168,481.49 ▲ 1.38% IPC MEX 71,087.56 ▲ 0.38% MERVAL 2,848,945 — — USD/BRL 5.52 ▲ 0.18% USD/MXN 18.62 ▼ 0.70% USD/CLP 975.74 ▼ 0.29% USD/COP 3,236 ▲ 0.27% USD/PEN 3.44 ▼ 0.15% USD/ARS 1,545 — 0.00% USD/UYU 40.31 ▲ 3.48% USD/PYG 6,358 ▲ 8.23% USD/BOB 11.81 ▲ 0.40% USD/DOP 60.50 ▲ 0.33% USD/CRC 448.27 ▲ 1.89% USD/GTQ 7.64 ▲ 3.24% USD/HNL 26.88 ▲ 3.25% USD/NIO 36.62 ▲ 2.77% USD/VES 893.88 ▼ 0.13% USD/PAB 1.00 — 0.00% USD/BZD 2.00 — 0.00% USD/JMD 157.99 ▲ 2.90% USD/TTD 6.72 ▲ 2.39% EUR/BRL 6.14 ▲ 0.23% BRENT 98.34 ▲ 0.05% WTI 90.91 ▲ 0.43% IRON ORE 161.91 — — COPPER 6.26 ▲ 0.19% GOLD 4,071 ▼ 1.04% SILVER 51.95 ▼ 0.55% SOY 1,195 ▲ 1.14% CORN 442.25 ▲ 0.51% WHEAT 590.50 ▼ 1.46% COFFEE 280.15 ▲ 1.08% SUGAR 18.25 ▼ 1.67% ORANGE JUICE 138.95 ▲ 8.17% COTTON 78.54 ▼ 0.22% COCOA 5,239 ▲ 1.12% BEEF 214.18 ▼ 0.10% CATTLE 318.70 ▼ 1.95% LITHIUM 61.01 ▲ 1.38% PETR4 45.39 ▼ 1.22% VALE3 63.89 ▲ 1.95% ITUB4 40.60 ▲ 1.58% BBDC4 14.15 ▲ 2.76% ABEV3 15.50 ▲ 0.13% BBAS3 17.12 ▲ 3.82% B3SA3 14.37 ▲ 0.07% WEGE3 48.23 ▼ 0.14% PRIO3 60.61 ▼ 1.51% SUZB3 53.24 ▲ 1.82% RENT3 30.00 ▲ 3.20% AZZA3 14.85 ▲ 5.62% CSAN3 2.78 ▲ 11.20% RAIZ4 27.30 ▼ 0.98% PCAR3 2.37 ▼ 0.84% GMAT3 3.90 ▲ 5.12% PSSA3 44.40 ▲ 1.58% CVCB3 0.83 ▲ 1.22% POSI3 3.05 ▼ 1.93% SLCE3 16.67 ▲ 1.96% NATU3 5.26 ▼ 1.68% BRKM5 3.07 ▲ 1.32% RANI3 8.46 — 0.00% CSNA3 4.42 ▲ 9.14%
since 2009
Friday, November 6, 2026
Brazil

Brazil Cup Semifinal Needs a Three-Goal Win

By · November 6, 2026 · 4 min read
Atlético Mineiro fans fill the stands of the Arena MRV stadium in Belo Horizonte, Brazil, under floodlights
Latin America Sports Daily — Saturday, September 19, 2026 (Photo: Felipe Bini, CC BY-SA 4.0 via Wikimedia Commons)

Key Facts

  • Saturday, Nov. 7: Atlético-MG host Grêmio at 4:00 p.m. ET (5:00 p.m. in Belo Horizonte). Grêmio lead 2-0.
  • The sums: Atlético-MG must win by three goals to avoid penalties; a two-goal win goes to a shootout.
  • Sunday, Nov. 8: Vasco host Palmeiras at 3:00 p.m. ET. Palmeiras lead 1-0 and a draw sends them through.
  • What is next: The two winners meet in one final in Brasília on Sunday, Dec. 6.

Atlético-MG, a club from Brazil’s mining state of Minas Gerais, face the steepest climb in Brazil’s national cup this weekend. After a 2-0 defeat in Porto Alegre, they must beat Grêmio by three goals on Saturday to reach the final without penalties.

The second leg of each semifinal decides who plays for the Copa do Brasil, the country’s knockout cup. Our Copa do Brasil semifinals hub follows both ties.

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Why Atlético-MG Need Three Goals

Grêmio, from the southern city of Porto Alegre, won the first leg 2-0 on Sunday, Nov. 1, with goals from Carlos Vinicius and Noriega. That lead decides the arithmetic for Saturday’s second leg at Arena MRV, Atlético-MG’s home stadium in Belo Horizonte.

A three-goal win for Atlético-MG would put them ahead on aggregate, which is the two scores added together. A win by two goals leaves the tie level at 2-2 and sends it to a penalty shootout.

Any other result favours Grêmio, who can even lose by one goal and still go through. The kick-off is 6:00 p.m. in Brasília, the time zone used for all Brazilian listings, which is 4:00 p.m. ET now that US clocks have gone back.

Arena MRV stadium in Belo Horizonte filled with Atlético-MG fans at night
Arena MRV in Belo Horizonte, where Atlético-MG host Grêmio on Saturday. File photo. Photo: ElFerno, CC BY 4.0, via Wikimedia Commons

A Club Short of Momentum

Atlético-MG lost 1-0 at Botafogo in round 34 of the Brasileirão, Brazil’s national league, on Wednesday, Nov. 4, in Rio de Janeiro. Edenílson scored in the 19th minute, and the visitors fielded a largely reserve side.

That rotation shows where the club’s priorities lie, with the cup tie only three days away. It also means a heavy week for a squad that needs a big home night to turn the tie around.

Palmeiras Need Only a Draw in Rio

Palmeiras, from São Paulo, beat Vasco da Gama of Rio de Janeiro 1-0 in the first leg on Nov. 1, with a goal from Maurício. The return is on Sunday, Nov. 8, at São Januário, Vasco’s stadium in Rio, kicking off at 5:00 p.m. in Brasília, or 3:00 p.m. ET.

A draw sends Palmeiras to the final. Vasco need to win by two goals to go through outright, while a 1-0 Vasco win would also go to penalties.

Final Set for Brasília

The two winners meet on Sunday, Dec. 6, at the Mané Garrincha stadium, the national stadium in Brazil’s capital. For the first time in the cup’s history, the title will be decided in a single match.

What It Means for US Readers

For fans in the United States, Saturday’s match falls on a weekend afternoon and Sunday’s in the early afternoon, both on Eastern Time. Brazilian listings show SporTV, Amazon Prime Video and the pay-per-view channel Premiere for Saturday’s game.

We have not confirmed which service carries either match for viewers in the United States. Readers should check their local sports streaming guides.

What Is Not Known

We found no prediction-market odds and no published poll for the semifinals. Confirmed line-ups, injury lists and referee appointments for Saturday’s match were not yet available from the Brazilian Football Confederation (CBF), which runs the cup.

The women’s Copa do Brasil semifinals also have second legs this weekend, but we could not confirm their kick-off times.

Frequently Asked Questions

What does Atlético-MG need to reach the Copa do Brasil final?

They must win the second leg by three goals after losing the first leg 2-0. A two-goal win would send the tie to penalties.

When are the Copa do Brasil semifinal second legs?

Atlético-MG host Grêmio on Saturday, Nov. 7, at 4:00 p.m. ET. Vasco host Palmeiras on Sunday, Nov. 8, at 3:00 p.m. ET.

Where and when is the final?

The final is on Sunday, Dec. 6, 2026, at the Mané Garrincha stadium in Brasília. It will be a single match for the first time in the cup’s history.

This article was produced by The Rio Times’ automated newsroom system. How we use AI · Report an error · Editorial responsibility: Matthias Camenzind, Editor-in-Chief

Brazil runoff, Sunday, October 25: Brazil runoff date. Latest: Brazil runoff polls, Flávio 51%, Lula 49%.

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Atlético Mineiro Belo Horizonte Brazil football Copa do Brasil Gremio Palmeiras semifinal Vasco da Gama

Brazil runoff date: Sunday, October 25, poll closing times and when results start · Brazil runoff polls: Flávio 51%, Lula 49% · Kalshi and Polymarket odds

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