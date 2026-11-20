A ruling-party convoy was damaged and supporters were hurt in Gombe, but nobody has said who was behind it, and police and party have not commented.

The central mosque in Gombe city, capital of the north-eastern state Pantami wants to govern. File photo, 2022. (Photo: Gwanki, CC BY-SA 4.0, via Wikimedia Commons)

Politics: Nigeria

A campaign convoy of Nigeria’s ruling party was attacked in Gombe State, in the north-east, on Wednesday 18 November 2026. The convoy belonged to the All Progressives Congress (APC), the party of President Bola Tinubu, and no one has been reported killed.

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It happened at about 5 p.m. at Kwarge, in Balanga, an official local government area, as the convoy travelled from Cham to Bambam. Nigeria is Africa’s most populous country, and it votes in national elections on Saturday 16 January 2027.

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Key Facts What. Youths confronted an APC convoy at Kwarge; at least four buses were damaged and several supporters hurt.

Who. APC, Nigeria’s ruling party; the attackers are unidentified and no arrests are known.

Where. Kwarge, Balanga district, Gombe State, north-eastern Nigeria.

As of. 20 November 2026, 08:00 GMT

A ruling-party convoy was damaged and supporters were hurt in Gombe, but nobody has said who was behind it, and police and party have not commented.

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Local reports say youths came out of their homes in large numbers and chanted “Bamayi”, also written “Ba ma yi”. It is a local expression meaning rejection, disagreement or lack of support.

According to local reports, a confrontation followed with youths accompanying the convoy, and it turned violent. Five buses, branded Gombe Line, carrying APC supporters were damaged, and several of the supporters were injured, local reports say.

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One report puts the damage at no fewer than four buses and the injured at no fewer than four people. None of the three local reports we found mentions a death, and none gives a medical update on the injured.

One witness account says that some of the attackers carried clubs and cutlasses, which are long curved blades. We have no second account of that detail, so it should be read as unconfirmed.

Nobody has been identified as responsible, and the reports say the exact circumstances were unclear. One Hausa-language report says the youths were suspected to be supporters of an opposition party, which we could not confirm.

We found no statement from the Gombe State Police Command or the APC in Gombe by the morning of 20 November. One local report says that efforts to reach police officers and APC leaders for comment had failed.

The local reports agree on the time, the place, the chant and the clash. They differ on numbers, and none of them carries a statement from the police or the party.

The convoy was on the second day of a campaign tour of Balanga South, a state assembly constituency ahead of the 2027 elections. The party had formally opened its Gombe campaign at Bajoga, the headquarters of Funakaye district, on Saturday 14 November 2026.

File photo, undated. A fuel station in Gombe, north-eastern Nigeria. (Photo: Yahuzaishat, CC BY-SA 4.0, via Wikimedia Commons)

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About a week earlier, the convoy of Isa Ali Pantami met burning tyres and roadblocks as it entered Gombe city for a rally. Pantami, a former communications minister, is seeking the governorship on the ticket of the opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

The Gombe State Police Command was reported to have confirmed that incident. No arrest or finding in that case has been announced that we could find.

Both incidents came about a week apart, in the weeks around the formal opening of the Gombe campaign. No verified count of attacks on campaign convoys this season exists in the public record we found, so we do not call this a trend.

The reports do not establish who attacked the convoy, and the police have not offered a finding. What they do show is a tense campaign in Gombe, where convoys of both main camps have been hit within about a week.

We do not know how many people were injured, how badly, or whether anyone has been arrested. The police have announced no date for any findings, and the APC has given no account we could find.

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), the electoral body, has set Saturday 6 February 2027 for governorship and state assembly elections. That vote follows the presidential and National Assembly elections by three weeks, under a timetable revised after the Electoral Act 2026, the new national election law.

Frequently Asked Questions

What does “Bamayi” mean?

It is a local expression meaning rejection or disapproval. Reports say youths chanted it as the convoy passed.

Who attacked the convoy?

Nobody has been identified, and neither the police nor the APC has commented. Any claim about the attackers’ party remains unconfirmed.

What does this mean for the Gombe campaign?

It signals tension in Gombe, though we cannot yet say it is part of a pattern. Police findings, once announced, would clarify what happened.

Sources: Gombe State Police Command (no statement found, 20 November 2026); local reports from Balanga Local Government Area (18-20 November 2026); Independent National Electoral Commission, 2027 general election timetable (February 2026).

This article was produced by The Rio Times’ automated AI newsroom. Editorial responsibility: Matthias Camenzind, Publisher and Editor-in-Chief. The Rio Times also runs Ask Rio Times, which answers from 100,000+ of our own articles, the daily Latin America Power Map, and prediction-market odds on elections and markets.. How we use AI · Report an error