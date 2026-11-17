Photo: Enock4seth / Wikimedia Commons (CC BY-SA 4.0)

GHANA · MINING

Gold Fields, a South African gold miner, said on Tuesday 17 November 2026 that its Ghana unit has paid the Ghanaian government US$3.3 billion from its Tarkwa gold mine. The miner is listed on the Johannesburg Stock Exchange (JSE), and its American depositary shares (ADSs, US-traded receipts) trade on the New York Stock Exchange.

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The statement comes as Ghana reviews whether to renew the Tarkwa mining leases. For US investors in the ADSs, the government has yet to decide on the Tarkwa lease.

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Key Facts The claim Gold Fields Ghana says it paid US$3.3 billion in royalties (state fees), corporate taxes and dividends.

The investment The company says it put more than US$5 billion into Tarkwa’s pits, plant and infrastructure.

The review Ghana is reviewing Gold Fields’ renewal request; the miner says leases expire April 2027.

The counter-view The Wassa Fiase Traditional Council, local chiefs, urged non-renewal after a 4 November meeting.

As of 17 November 2026, 19:30 GMT

Gold Fields says Tarkwa has paid Ghana billions and needs fresh investment. Local chiefs want the lease refused, and Ghana’s mining regulator, the Minerals Commission, says renewal is not automatic.

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The Big Picture

Tarkwa was a loss-making underground mine near closure in the early 1990s, the company says. In 1992 the government chose Gold Fields as preferred investor, and in 1997 it granted five mining leases for the open pit.

Gold Fields wants the leases renewed and says it is ready to invest more. The chiefs want renewal refused, while the Minerals Commission, Ghana’s mining regulator, says it will not be automatic.

The statement does not say how the government will weigh the chiefs’ view. It also gives no date for a government decision.

Open-pit gold mine at Damang in Ghana, formerly run by Gold Fields (photographed 20 March 2015). Photo: Enock4seth / Wikimedia Commons (CC BY-SA 4.0).

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What Gold Fields Says It Has Paid

Gold Fields Ghana says it has paid US$3.3 billion to the Government of Ghana in royalties, corporate taxes and dividends from Tarkwa. Royalties are fees miners pay the state on the gold they produce.

The company says it invested more than US$5 billion in the mine, including open pits, a processing plant and infrastructure. It also says more than US$4.6 billion went to local suppliers over five years.

It says more than 5,000 employees and contractors work at the mine. Its community fund, the Gold Fields Ghana Foundation, it adds, has put more than US$114 million into community projects.

Where the Lease Stands

Gold Fields says it applied to renew the Tarkwa mining leases in November 2025, after the government asked it to do so early. The government is reviewing the application.

Isaac Andrews Tandoh, chief executive of the Minerals Commission, said on 25 May 2026 that renewal would not be “business as usual where we just automatically renew”. The company presents development plans to a technical committee, then to ministers, and then the government decides.

Gold Fields said in its half-year results on 25 August 2026 that the leases expire in April 2027. The date to watch is April 2027.

Elliot Twum, Managing Director of Gold Fields Ghana, said: “Subject to the outcome of that process, we are ready to make the investment Tarkwa needs for its next phase.” Twum made the remark in the company’s statement of 17 November.

The company says Tarkwa needs substantial new investment in waste stripping (removing rock above the ore), tailings (processing waste) capacity, its mining fleet and its plant. It says this would extend the mine’s operating life.

What the Chiefs Say

The Wassa Fiase Traditional Council, a body of chiefs from the Wassa Fiase traditional area, met on Wednesday 4 November 2026. It then urged the government not to renew the lease, citing little development in host communities.

Nana Abena Kunadjoa II, the Paramount Queen Mother (a senior traditional leader), said this is not hostility. She wants the lease moved to a Ghanaian investor.

Gold Fields acknowledged concerns raised in recent weeks and said it will work with chiefs, municipal assemblies and community representatives. It says lasting improvement needs cooperation among government, miners and communities.

What It Means for You

For US holders of Gold Fields ADSs, the Tarkwa lease is where the company and the local chiefs disagree, and the government has yet to decide. The US$3.3 billion and US$5 billion figures are the company’s own claims, not independently verified.

Readers following Ghana’s gold sector can watch for the April 2027 expiry and any government announcement. Gold Fields says it operates mines in Australia, South Africa, Ghana, Chile and Peru, plus a project in Canada, and our Gold Fields company profile has more on the group.

What Is Not Known

It is not known when the government will decide, or whether it will weigh the chiefs’ view. The company’s figures are claims in its own statement and have not been independently verified.

Related coverage: our ghana religion explained guide.

More: Ghana news in English, every day from The Rio Times.

Frequently Asked Questions

How Much Has Gold Fields Paid Ghana From Tarkwa?

Gold Fields Ghana says it has paid US$3.3 billion in royalties, corporate taxes and dividends. That is the company’s own claim and has not been independently verified.

When Do the Tarkwa Mining Leases Expire?

Gold Fields says the Tarkwa leases expire in April 2027. The government is reviewing its renewal application.

Why Do Ghana’s Chiefs Oppose Renewal?

The Wassa Fiase Traditional Council cites little development in host communities. Its Paramount Queen Mother says she wants the lease moved to a Ghanaian investor.

Sources: Gold Fields Ghana Limited, media statement, 17 November 2026; Gold Fields, half-year results, 25 August 2026; Isaac Andrews Tandoh, chief executive of the Minerals Commission of Ghana, interview remarks, 25 May 2026; Wassa Fiase Traditional Council, meeting of 4 November 2026.

This article was produced by The Rio Times’ automated AI newsroom. Editorial responsibility: Matthias Camenzind, Publisher and Editor-in-Chief. The Rio Times also runs Ask Rio Times, which answers from 100,000+ of our own articles, the daily Latin America Power Map, and prediction-market odds on elections and markets.. How we use AI · Report an error