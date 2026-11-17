Office towers rise above trees and rooftops in central Accra, Ghana, in an undated photo. The photo does not show the banknotes or the central bank. Photo: Francisco Anzola / Wikimedia Commons (CC BY 2.0)

Currency: Ghana

Ghana’s currency, the cedi, is expected to lose some value in 2027. Fitch Solutions, the research arm of the credit-rating group Fitch Group, forecasts it will average 12.40 per US dollar in 2027.

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Mike Kruiniger of Fitch Solutions gave the figure at the PwC Ghana 2027 Post-Budget Forum in Accra, Ghana’s capital, on Monday 16 November 2026. PwC is an accounting and advisory firm, and the forum is its event on the government budget.

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The market rate on 17 November 2026 was 11.72 cedis per US dollar, so the forecast means about 5.8% more cedis per dollar. For US importers, investors and money senders, the direction matters more than the decimals.

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Key Facts Who. Mike Kruiniger of Fitch Solutions (Fitch Group’s research arm) gave the forecast.

What. The cedi averages about 12.40 per US dollar in 2027, an average, not a year-end level.

Gap. Market rate 17 November 2026: 11.72 per dollar; forecast needs about 5.8% more cedis per dollar.

Why. Fewer dollars in the market, from softer gold prices and reserve building, would pull the cedi lower.

As of 17 November 2026, 12:00 GMT

Fitch Solutions expects the cedi to slip a little in 2027, with fewer dollars in the market and softer gold as the reasons. The forecast is an average, not a promise.

The Big Picture

The cedi stood at 11.72 per US dollar on the market rate of 17 November 2026. Fitch Solutions, speaking on 16 November 2026, expects it to average about 12.40 in 2027.

Gold is among Ghana’s main export earners, and gold sales bring in dollars that support the cedi. The government’s reserve-rebuilding drive aims to restore foreign-exchange reserves.

Kruiniger said both factors mean less foreign currency entering the domestic market in 2027. He expects the cedi to weaken modestly as a result.

On the cedi, we hold only the 17 November market rate and this one forecast. We therefore describe no trend.

In Plain English Cedi: Ghana’s national currency, written GH¢. Market rate: the price at which cedis trade for dollars on the day. Reserves: foreign currency a government holds to pay for imports and debt. Average forecast: the mean rate over a year, not the level on any one day.

The stands of Black Star Square in Accra in a file photo. Photo: Fquasie / Wikimedia Commons (CC BY-SA 4.0)

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Why It Matters

Importers, and anyone who must buy dollars, lose when the cedi weakens. Exporters paid in dollars gain, because each dollar then converts into more cedis.

The chain Kruiniger described at the forum on 16 November 2026 runs from fewer dollars in the market to a weaker cedi. A weaker cedi raises the cost of imported goods and raw materials and may add to inflation.

The gap is modest but real: 12.40 against the 11.72 market rate of 17 November 2026 is about 5.8% more cedis per dollar. In dollar terms, GH¢100 buys about US$8.53 at 11.72 and about US$8.06 at 12.40.

That compares a 2027 average with the 17 November market rate, so it is not like with like. The cedi could sit above or below the average at any point in the year.

Inflation sharpens the point: the Ghana Statistical Service, the national statistics office, put it at 5.5% in October 2026, up from 5.2% in September. Kruiniger’s warning is that a weaker cedi could bring price pressures back.

The Risks Fitch Solutions Named

Kruiniger named a stronger US dollar and higher global food prices as pressures on inflation and the cedi. Food prices matter because Ghana imports staples such as rice and wheat.

Lower gold would cut Ghana’s export earnings and could weaken the cedi further. Because gold is among Ghana’s main export earners, the link between the metal and the currency is direct.

Our earlier report on the cedi near 11.70 covers the rate as it stood before this forecast. Our report on the competing debt figures shows the other pressure on the country’s finances.

Who Is Affected in the United States

US importers of Ghanaian goods and US exporters selling into Ghana would face a different cedi price in 2027 if the forecast holds. Holders of cedi assets, holders of Ghana’s dollar bonds and senders of remittances (money sent to family abroad) all follow the currency.

For senders, a weaker cedi means each dollar buys more cedis at the receiving end, though prices in Ghana may rise too. This describes who is exposed, not what anyone should do.

Ghana’s food import bill and the 2027 budget show where a weaker cedi would bite first. Our report on Ghana’s debt recovery and the Ghana hub give the wider context.

What to Watch

One dated event is on the calendar: the Monetary Policy Committee of the Bank of Ghana, Ghana’s central bank, the panel that sets its policy rate, is due to announce its decision on Wednesday 18 November 2026. Readers can also follow the market rate, which stood at 11.72 per US dollar on 17 November 2026.

Fitch Solutions’ forecast is the only 2027 cedi average on our record. We did not search for a full range of forecasts.

What It Means for You

For a US reader with a Ghana link, 12.40 is a yardstick for the year’s average, not a price to expect on any given day. The practical message is that imported goods in Ghana may cost more cedis in 2027.

What Is Not Known

We did not have the full Fitch Solutions report or its quarterly path. The forecast is an average, so it does not say where the cedi ends 2027.

We found no date for a Fitch Solutions update that would test the forecast. Whether the cedi stays near the 17 November level for months before drifting is also open.

Related: our ghana religion explained guide.

Frequently Asked Questions

What did Fitch Solutions forecast for the cedi?

Fitch Solutions forecasts the cedi will average about 12.40 per US dollar in 2027. Mike Kruiniger of Fitch Solutions said so at the PwC Ghana 2027 Post-Budget Forum on 16 November 2026.

Why would the cedi weaken?

Kruiniger pointed to softer international gold prices and the government’s reserve-building drive. Together they mean less foreign currency entering the domestic market in 2027.

How does 12.40 compare with the 17 November rate?

The market rate on 17 November 2026 was 11.72 per US dollar, so 12.40 means about 5.8% more cedis per dollar. It compares a 2027 average with the 17 November market rate, so it is not like with like.

What could change the forecast?

Kruiniger named a stronger US dollar and higher global food prices as pressures. Lower gold prices would cut Ghana’s export earnings and could weaken the cedi further.

Sources: Fitch Solutions comments at the PwC Ghana 2027 Post-Budget Forum, 16 November 2026 (Fitch Solutions); Ghana Statistical Service, consumer price inflation, October 2026; market rate from a market data provider, 17 November 2026.

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