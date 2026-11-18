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GHANA · UNITED STATES

A judge in New York has decided that a 17-year-old charged with killing Ghanaian schoolboy Javits Frimpong will stay in the adult court system. The ruling came on Tuesday 17 November 2026, 19 days after the 15-year-old was shot on his way to school in the Bronx.

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For US readers, the case tests how New York treats teenagers accused of the most serious crimes, and it has set off demonstrations in New York. Our explainer on the Ghana diaspora in the United States describes the community Frimpong’s family belongs to.

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Key Facts Who Javits Frimpong, 15, a Ghanaian student who moved to New York a year earlier, was shot dead.

The ruling On Tuesday 17 November 2026 a judge kept the 17-year-old suspect’s case in adult court.

Where The case stays in the Youth Part, the adult court’s teenage section, in the Bronx.

Still open Two other suspects are at large, and police have not confirmed a motive.

The ruling keeps the case in New York’s adult court system, while two other suspects are still at large.

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What the Judge Decided

The Bronx County District Attorney’s Office, the prosecutor for the New York City borough of the Bronx, said the case will remain in the Youth Part of the Bronx County Supreme Court. The Youth Part is a special section of the adult court, in New York’s main trial court, for 16- and 17-year-olds charged with felonies, who keep some age-related protections under the state’s Raise the Age law, which moved the age of adult criminal responsibility from 16 to 18 for many offences.

The decision followed a retention hearing on Tuesday 17 November at the Bronx County Hall of Justice. At that hearing a judge decides whether a teenager’s case stays in adult court or moves to Family Court, which handles juvenile cases.

The teenager has not been named because of his age. He faces charges that include murder, manslaughter and criminal possession of a weapon, and he is presumed innocent unless a court finds otherwise.

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What Prosecutors Told the Court

Prosecutors said surveillance video follows three people before and during the shooting. They said the footage shows the three meeting and then waiting near Crotona Park, a large public park in the Bronx, for Frimpong as he walked to school.

According to prosecutors, one of the three fired first and Frimpong fell. They allege the 17-year-old then picked up the gun and also shot at him.

To identify the defendant, prosecutors also relied on cellphone data and police testimony. Two other people believed to be involved have not been arrested, including the person prosecutors say fired first.

How the Day of the Shooting Unfolded

The New York Police Department (NYPD) said Frimpong was shot in the stomach on Thursday 29 October 2026 near East 171st Street and Crotona Place in the Claremont neighbourhood of the Bronx. He died at St. Barnabas Hospital, a Bronx hospital.

Police said the three suspects tried to disguise themselves, and that Frimpong ran away, dropping his backpack. Police arrested the 17-year-old on Wednesday 11 November 2026, 13 days after the shooting, and a court ordered him held in custody.

Frimpong’s father has said he brought his son from Ghana to New York on 28 October 2025 to continue his education. The shooting happened one year and one day later.

Why It Matters

Frimpong’s death set off demonstrations in New York and a press conference by the Rev. Al Sharpton, a civil rights leader, with the family. New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani said President Donald Trump agreed to grant the boy’s mother a visa immediately, a step we covered in our earlier report.

The Raise the Age law covered 17-year-olds from October 2019, after 16-year-olds in October 2018. Serious violent cases like this one can still be heard in the Youth Part of the adult court.

What It Means for You

If you know anything about the case, the NYPD’s anonymous tip line, Crime Stoppers, takes calls at 800-577-TIPS. Families who send children abroad to study should know that a murder charge against a teenager in New York is heard in a special section of the adult court, with the next court date reported as Monday 21 December 2026.

For readers who follow justice policy, the ruling is one test of how New York courts apply the Raise the Age law to violent cases. It does not decide guilt, which a trial must still establish.

What Is Not Known

Police have not confirmed why Frimpong was targeted. His father says the boy had complained about a classmate at school, but police say they are not sure of the motive.

The next court date is reported as Monday 21 December 2026, but no trial date is known, and it is not known whether the other two suspects will be found and charged. No public plea by the 17-year-old has been reported.

More: Ghana news in English, every day from The Rio Times.

Frequently Asked Questions

Why Is the Frimpong Case Staying in Adult Court?

A judge refused to send the 17-year-old’s case to Family Court after a retention hearing on Tuesday 17 November 2026. The case stays in the Youth Part of Bronx County Supreme Court.

Who Was Javits Frimpong?

He was a 15-year-old Ghanaian student who moved to New York in October 2025 to live with his father. He was shot on Thursday 29 October 2026 on his way to school in the Bronx.

What Is the Raise the Age Law?

It is a New York law that moved the age of adult criminal responsibility from 16 to 18 for many offences. Serious violent felonies can still be heard in the Youth Part of the adult court.

Have Other Suspects Been Arrested?

Not so far. Prosecutors say two other people believed to be involved are still at large, including the one who allegedly fired first.

Sources: Bronx County District Attorney’s Office, statement on the retention hearing, 17 November 2026; New York Police Department, statements on the investigation and arrest, 29 October and 11 November 2026; New York State Unified Court System, Youth Part and Raise the Age procedures; Office of the Mayor of New York City, statement of 31 October 2026 on the family.





This article was produced by The Rio Times’ automated AI newsroom. Editorial responsibility: Matthias Camenzind, Publisher and Editor-in-Chief. The Rio Times also runs Ask Rio Times, which answers from 100,000+ of our own articles, the daily Latin America Power Map, and prediction-market odds on elections and markets.. How we use AI · Report an error