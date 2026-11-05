Ghana Lender Profit Jumps 44% as Fees Surge

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GHANA · BANKING

Key Facts The bank GCB Bank is a Ghanaian commercial bank listed on the Ghana Stock Exchange.

The profit Nine-month profit after tax (profit once taxes are paid) rose 44% to about US$160 million.

The quarter Third-quarter profit rose 39% to about US$54 million.

The shift Fees and trading now make up about 37% of operating income, up from 27%.

The risk Loans are growing fast, so future loan losses are worth watching.

GCB Bank, a Ghanaian lender listed on the Ghana Stock Exchange, grew profit by 44% even as its interest income barely moved. Profit after tax reached 1.86 billion cedis, written GH¢1.86 billion (about US$160 million), in the nine months to 30 September 2026.

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For US readers, the result shows a Ghanaian bank earning more from fees and trading while the Bank of Ghana, the central bank, keeps its policy rate at 14% after cuts earlier in 2026. Ghana’s inflation rate was 5.5% in October, according to the Ghana Statistical Service, the national statistics office, as covered in our Ghana inflation report.

What Happened

GCB Bank published its nine-month results at the end of October 2026. Profit after tax, the profit left once taxes are paid, was GH¢629.11 million (about US$54 million) for the three months, up 39% from a year earlier.

Over nine months, profit before tax rose 42.6% to GH¢2.87 billion (about US$246 million). Earnings per share, the profit attributed to each share, climbed to GH¢9.38 from GH¢6.51.

Operating income, the bank’s total income after interest costs, rose 32.4% to GH¢5.70 billion (about US$489 million). The cost-to-income ratio, which shows how much of each cedi earned goes on running costs, improved to 45.1% from 49.2%.

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Fees Lead the Growth

Interest income rose only 1.3% to GH¢4.39 billion (about US$377 million), as lower market rates held back lending income. The Bank of Ghana says the average lending rate was 15.9% in August 2026, down from 24.2% a year earlier.

Interest expense fell by nearly a third to GH¢816 million (about US$70 million), so net interest income, what remains after the bank pays its own interest costs, still grew 14% to GH¢3.57 billion (about US$306 million). Net fee and commission income, earned from services such as payments and accounts, jumped 87.4% to GH¢1.07 billion (about US$92 million).

Trading income, earned from buying and selling securities and currencies, rose 71.6% to just over GH¢1.0 billion (about US$86 million). Together, fees and trading made up about 37% of operating income, against roughly 27% a year earlier.

A Bigger Loan Book

Total assets grew 29% since December 2025 to GH¢67.62 billion (about US$5.8 billion). Net loans and advances rose 57.3% to GH¢25.23 billion (about US$2.2 billion).

Customer deposits rose 22.8% to GH¢50.88 billion (about US$4.4 billion). Net loans are up 57.3% since December, while the industry’s loan book grew 16.4% in the year to August, so GCB is lending much faster than the sector.

The share of bad loans, which are loans that borrowers have stopped repaying, fell to 4.8% from 10.8% a year earlier. The capital adequacy ratio, the bank’s buffer against losses, eased to 14.6% from 16.2% a year earlier.

All cedi figures here use an exchange rate of about 11.65 cedis per US dollar, the market rate on 5 November 2026 from RT, a financial data provider. The rate on the reporting dates differs slightly.

What It Means for You

If you hold Ghanaian assets through an emerging-markets fund, GCB’s numbers show that a large local bank can grow profit even when lending income is flat. The risk is that profit is counted in cedis, so a weaker cedi would shrink its US$ value.

Visitors and people sending money to Ghana are not affected directly, since the results change no fees. Businesses in Ghana may see banks lending more, since GCB’s loan book has grown sharply.

What Is Not Known

It is not known whether the bank can keep growing loans this fast without more deposits or capital. We have not confirmed the minimum capital ratio that the Bank of Ghana requires.

We have not confirmed whether a dividend will be paid for 2026. The bank’s own outlook for the fourth quarter is not part of what we reviewed.

More: Ghana news in English, every day from The Rio Times. See also Nigeria’s Wema Bank and its 73% profit jump.

Frequently Asked Questions

How Much Profit Did GCB Bank Make?

GCB Bank earned GH¢1.86 billion (about US$160 million) after tax in the nine months to 30 September 2026, up 44%. In the third quarter alone it earned GH¢629.11 million (about US$54 million), up 39%.

Why Is GCB Bank Earning More From Fees?

Average lending rates in Ghana fell over the past year, so loans earn less. Fees and trading income now make up about 37% of GCB’s operating income.

How Healthy Is GCB Bank’s Loan Book?

The share of loans in default fell to 4.8% from 10.8% a year earlier, while net loans grew 57.3% since December. Fast lending growth makes loan losses in coming quarters a key figure to watch.

Can US Investors Buy GCB Bank Shares?

GCB Bank trades on the Ghana Stock Exchange in cedis, not on a US exchange. US investors usually need a broker with access to Ghana, and this is not investment advice.

Sources: GCB Bank PLC, quarterly and nine-month financial results to 30 September 2026, published October 2026; Ghana Stock Exchange, listed-company disclosures, November 2026; RT, USD/GHS exchange rate, 5 November 2026.





This article was produced by The Rio Times’ automated newsroom system. How we use AI · Report an error · Editorial responsibility: Matthias Camenzind, Editor-in-Chief