Lebanese Team Due in Ghana Over Cocaine Bust

Kotoka International Airport, Accra. Photo: Manuel Dohmen, CC BY-SA 3.0, via Wikimedia Commons

GHANA · SECURITY

Key Facts The bust Lebanese Customs seized 46.7 kg of cocaine at Beirut airport on Saturday 31 October 2026.

The route The Syrian courier arrived on a flight from Accra, Ghana’s capital.

The visit A Lebanese security team is expected in Ghana to join the investigation, with no date set.

The dispute Ghana’s drug agency says it let the courier leave under a controlled delivery agreed with Lebanon.

The politics Ghana’s opposition demands sackings, and the ruling party rejects them.

A Lebanese security team is due in Ghana to help investigate 46.7 kg of cocaine seized at Beirut’s airport on Saturday 31 October 2026, according to local reports that neither government has confirmed. No arrival date has been announced.

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For US readers, the case raises questions about airport security in Accra, a gateway for flights to the United States, and about West Africa’s role in the global cocaine trade. Our explainer on Ghana’s drug agency and its cocaine case gives the background.

What Happened

Lebanese Customs said on Sunday 1 November that officers found 40 packages of cocaine in a passenger’s luggage, wrapped to defeat scanners and fitted with electronic trackers. The Syrian passenger was arrested at Rafic Hariri International Airport the day before, after a flight from Accra.

Ghana’s Narcotics Control Commission, known as NACOC, says the courier was allowed to leave Ghana under a controlled delivery agreed with Lebanon. It has since said it arrested three foreign nationals in Ghana over the shipment, but has not named them or said what they will be charged with.

Lebanese authorities put the weight at 46.7 kg, while NACOC has described the seizure as about 40 kg. The difference has not been explained in the reports we reviewed.

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The Lebanese Visit

Unconfirmed local reports say the visiting team will work with Ghanaian investigators to identify the people behind the consignment and whether it had local helpers. The inquiry would also examine bribery allegations and possible security lapses at Kotoka International Airport.

Unconfirmed local reports say the government is buying more sniffer dogs and scanners for the airport, and that access to food vending areas and the private jet terminal is under review. The same reports stress this is not evidence that anyone working there is involved.

NACOC’s deputy director-general, Alexander Twum-Barimah, said the two countries signed an intelligence-sharing agreement after Lebanese officials visited Ghana in February. Interior Ministry spokesperson Julius Kwame Anthony defended letting the drugs travel, saying joint operations aim to dismantle whole cartels rather than stop at arrests in Ghana.

The Political Fight

The New Patriotic Party (NPP), Ghana’s main opposition party, held a press conference on Wednesday 4 November. Its second national vice-chairman, Henry Nana Boakye, demanded the removal of the heads of NACOC, the Ghana Airports Company, the Ghana Ports and Harbours Authority and the National Security ministry, and the resignation of Interior Minister Muntaka Mohammed-Mubarak.

The party also wants a bipartisan parliamentary inquiry and a joint Ghana-Lebanon statement on whether the Beirut arrest followed a Ghanaian-led controlled delivery. It says it has counted at least 14 major drug seizures linked to Ghana between March 2025 and October 2026.

The governing National Democratic Congress (NDC) rejected the calls. Tanko Rashid-Computer, its deputy director of elections and IT, said the government should dismiss them and urged the opposition to let investigators do their work.

What It Means for You

US travellers who fly through Accra may see tighter checks at Kotoka International Airport, if the reported plans to add scanners and sniffer dogs go ahead. The case is a drug-trafficking investigation and does not point to any threat to passengers.

Ghana’s response will show whether its cooperation with Lebanese and Western partners holds up under political pressure. Drug-trafficking scandals can also test public confidence in a country’s security agencies.

What Is Not Known

It is not known when the Lebanese team will arrive or who is on it. NACOC has not said who the three suspects are or what charges they face.

It is also unclear whether the Beirut arrest was truly the end point of a Ghana-led controlled delivery, as NACOC says. Critics, including a lawyer and a policy analyst, doubt that account, and the first Lebanese statement credited only its Customs and General Security agencies.

More: Ghana news in English, every day from The Rio Times.

Frequently Asked Questions

How Much Cocaine Was Seized in Beirut?

Lebanese authorities say 46.7 kg, found in 40 packages in a passenger’s luggage on 31 October 2026. Ghana’s drug agency has described it as about 40 kg.

Why Is a Lebanese Team Coming to Ghana?

Unconfirmed local reports say it will join Ghanaian investigators to trace the network behind the shipment. No arrival date has been announced.

What Is a Controlled Delivery?

It is a tactic in which police let an illegal shipment travel under watch so they can arrest the people at the end of the chain. NACOC says it used the method with Lebanon.

Sources: Lebanese Customs, statement on the Beirut airport seizure, 1 November 2026; Narcotics Control Commission of Ghana (NACOC), statements, 1 to 4 November 2026; Ministry of the Interior of Ghana, spokesperson statement, 4 November 2026; New Patriotic Party, press conference, 4 November 2026.

This article was produced by The Rio Times’ automated newsroom system. How we use AI · Report an error · Editorial responsibility: Matthias Camenzind, Editor-in-Chief