Politics: Ghana

A Ghanaian lawmaker held in the Netherlands for six months will not fight his transfer to the United States, his lawyer says. Elvis Adu-Ameyaw said in a radio interview reported on 17 November 2026 that Ohene Kwame Frimpong, known as OK Frimpong, has consented to extradition, meaning he agrees to be handed over.

An Amsterdam court hearing is fixed for Wednesday 18 November 2026, the day of this report. No ruling had been reported by about 14:15 UTC (Coordinated Universal Time, the global time standard).

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Mr Frimpong is the Member of Parliament for Asante Akim North, a constituency in Ghana (also spelled Asante Akyem North). US authorities, not Ghana’s, asked for his arrest, which is why a Dutch court is hearing the case.

Key Facts Who. Ohene Kwame Frimpong, Member of Parliament for Asante Akim North, Ghana.

What. His lawyer says he has consented to extradition to the United States.

When. Amsterdam court hearing on Wednesday 18 November 2026; outcome not yet reported.

Held. Detained since Sunday 10 May 2026 at Schiphol, Amsterdam’s main airport; two bail bids failed.

Status. Not convicted of any crime; the US allegations have not been tested in court.

A Dutch court will decide whether the US request is granted. It had not ruled at the time of writing.

The Big Picture

Mr Frimpong was detained at Schiphol, Amsterdam’s main airport, on Sunday 10 May 2026, soon after landing from Ghana. He was held on a US extradition request, and two bail applications in the Netherlands have since failed.

Ghanaian officials link the US request to alleged romance scams and money laundering, and US authorities have not confirmed the allegations. A romance scam is a fraud in which a criminal builds a false online relationship to obtain money.

His lawyers said earlier that the US warrant sought him only for questioning and carried no formal charges. No formal US charges have been made public so far, and Mr Frimpong has not been convicted.

His detention has now lasted six months. The Amsterdam court has yet to rule on the US request.

Independence Arch in Accra, Ghana. Photo: Ijon / Wikimedia Commons (CC BY-SA 4.0).

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What the Lawyer Says

Mr Adu-Ameyaw said on 17 November 2026 that the MP wants to see a final resolution of the allegations. He said Mr Frimpong has consented to the extradition.

The lawyer said the defence is “not going to challenge the legal basis of his extradition” at the Amsterdam hearing. This is the lawyer’s account of the defence plan, not a court decision.

A Shift in the Defence Position

Mr Frimpong’s lawyers said earlier that the US warrant sought him for questioning and carried no formal charges. That was a challenge to the basis of the request.

The lawyer says Mr Frimpong wants the allegations resolved. We do not speculate on reasons beyond that.

Parliament and the Constituency

James Agalga, the Majority Leader who leads the governing side in Parliament, said in early November 2026 that Parliament cannot declare the seat vacant because Mr Frimpong “has not been convicted”. We found no formal parliamentary ruling on the seat.

Why It Matters

Mr Frimpong has been held for 192 days as of 18 November 2026, counting from 10 May 2026, while still holding a seat in Ghana’s Parliament. His lawyer says he will not contest the request.

The request comes from US authorities, and no formal US charges have been made public so far. Until they are, the allegations remain unproven.

What to Watch

One date is announced: the Amsterdam hearing on Wednesday 18 November 2026, announced earlier by Rockson-Nelson Dafeamekpor, the governing side’s chief whip in Parliament, and repeated by the lawyer. No second date, such as a transfer day or a parliamentary decision on the seat, is announced, and we found no court notice.

Look for the court’s ruling and for any official US statement on charges. Neither had been published at the time of writing.

What Is Not Known

The outcome of the 18 November hearing was not reported at about 14:15 UTC. When any transfer to the United States would happen is also unknown.

No formal US charges have been made public so far, and the details of the allegations are not public. The lawyer’s statement sets out the consent but does not give Mr Frimpong’s own account of the allegations.

What It Means for You

If you follow US fraud enforcement, it is a case with no published charges and no ruling yet. If you follow Ghanaian politics, it is about one seat and a member held abroad, and more is in our Ghana coverage and our report on Ghana’s debt-to-GDP ratio.

In Plain English Extradition. A legal process in which one country hands a person to another to face charges. Consent. Here, the lawyer says the MP agrees not to oppose his transfer. Majority Leader. The MP who leads the governing side’s business in Ghana’s Parliament. Not convicted. No court has found him guilty; he is presumed innocent.

Frequently Asked Questions

Why is a Ghanaian MP held in the Netherlands?

He was detained at Schiphol airport on Sunday 10 May 2026 on a US extradition request. Ghanaian officials link the request to alleged romance scams and money laundering, which have not been tested in court.

Will he fight extradition?

His lawyer, Elvis Adu-Ameyaw, said on 17 November 2026 that he has consented and the defence will not challenge the request in court. That is the lawyer’s statement, not a court ruling.

Has he lost his parliamentary seat?

No. Majority Leader James Agalga said in early November 2026 that Parliament cannot declare the seat vacant because Mr Frimpong has not been convicted.

What happens next?

A hearing in Amsterdam is fixed for Wednesday 18 November 2026. When any transfer to the United States would happen is not known.

Sources: Statement by lawyer Elvis Adu-Ameyaw, 17 November 2026; statement by Majority Leader James Agalga, early November 2026; hearing date of 18 November 2026 announced by Rockson-Nelson Dafeamekpor, chief whip of the governing side.