Barrow says Gambian farmers will get a higher groundnut price this year, but no figure, date or policy text has surfaced, and last season’s price stayed flat.

Passengers leave the ferry at Barra on the Gambia River, in an undated photo. Photo: Mishimoto / Wikimedia Commons (CC BY 2.0)

Politics: Gambia

President Adama Barrow of The Gambia, a small West African country, promised on Monday 16 November 2026 to raise the price farmers receive for groundnuts, also called peanuts. The Point, a Gambian daily newspaper in Banjul, reported the pledge on 18 November 2026, but no figure was given.

Gambians vote on Saturday 5 December 2026, and Barrow seeks a third term. The Point says many farmers depend on the groundnut crop, and our earlier report covers Barrow’s claim that he will win.

Key Facts What. He pledged a higher groundnut farm-gate price (what buyers pay farmers); no figure was given.

Baseline. Last season: D38,000 (dalasi, Gambia’s currency) per tonne, about US$510; unchanged.

Vote. Barrow, first elected in 2016, seeks a third term on Saturday 5 December 2026.

Prediction markets. Polymarket, a crypto-based market, gives Barrow 85.5%, opposition leader Ousainou Darboe 14.0%; US$20,466 traded, 03:43 ET.

As of. 19 November 2026, 09:00 GMT

Barrow says Gambian farmers will get a higher groundnut price this year, but no figure, date or policy text has surfaced, and last season’s price stayed flat.

The Big Picture

Barrow, first elected in December 2016, seeks a third term. The opposition is split between Ousainou Darboe, head of the United Democratic Party (UDP), and Talib Ahmed Bensouda, another opposition candidate.

A higher price puts money directly into farmers’ hands, which makes it a natural campaign promise. We found no costing, no funding source and no State House (presidential office) text of the pledge.

What Barrow Said

Barrow left State House, the president’s office in Banjul, on Monday afternoon 16 November 2026 and took the ferry to Barra in the North Bank Region, The Point reported on 18 November. He held rallies at Nuimi Bakalarr, Sambakala (Upper Nuimi) and Kerr Amadou (Jokadu).

At the rallies, The Point wrote, he announced plans to significantly increase the price of groundnuts this year. The paper said the pledge was warmly received by farmers, many of whom depend on the crop.

For the next five years, The Point said, he also outlined more roads, electricity access nationwide by the end of 2027, and more investment in agriculture, education and healthcare. He said: “A vote for continuity is a vote for more roads, better services, expanded opportunities and sustained national progress.”

Hamat N.K. Bah, leader of an allied party called the NRP, and Mama Kandeh of the Gambia Democratic Congress (GDC) spoke as allies of Barrow’s National People’s Party (NPP)-led alliance.

Before leaving, Barrow told journalists he was confident of victory and appealed for a peaceful, free and fair vote.

File photo, 18 April 2018. President Adama Barrow of The Gambia speaking in London. (Photo: Chatham House, a London think tank, CC BY 2.0, via Wikimedia Commons)

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What Farmers Were Paid Last Season

The Ministry of Agriculture, Livestock and Food Security launched the 2025/26 season with a fixed farm-gate price of D38,000 per metric tonne (about US$510), according to Alkamba Times, a Gambian outlet, on 26 November 2025. We converted at about 74.4 dalasi per US dollar on 19 November 2026, and the price was unchanged from the previous season.

The season ran from 1 December 2025 to 31 March 2026. The state buyer, the National Food Security Processing and Marketing Corporation (NFSPMC), got exclusive buying and export rights for three months, and private buyers were banned without the minister’s authorisation.

Why It Matters

Farmers who sell to the state buyer gain most if the new price rises above D38,000 per tonne (about US$510), because the price did not rise for the 2025/26 season. The buyer pays every extra dalasi, and in the first three months of last season that buyer was the NFSPMC.

The Standard, a Banjul newspaper, reported NFSPMC purchases of D1,766,160,285 (about US$23.7 million) as at 18 February 2026, so even a modest rise would add a visible sum. We found no statement on how the state would fund it.

What Prediction Markets Say

Polymarket, a crypto-based prediction market, gave Barrow 85.5%, Ousainou Darboe 14.0% and Talib Ahmed Bensouda under 1% to win the presidency at 03:43 ET (08:43 UTC) on 19 November 2026. US$20,466 had been traded, and these prices are bets, not polls.

That is a thinly traded market, so it is a weak signal. It does not show whether the pledge moves votes.

Why we show this: prediction markets turn real-money bets into a live probability that moves within minutes of the news, which is why investors, campaigns and newsrooms in the United States now follow them closely. We show them next to polls and official results, never instead of them.

What to Watch

The election is on Saturday 5 December 2026, run by the Independent Electoral Commission (IEC), the election body. The opening date of the 2026/27 groundnut season is not confirmed, and last year’s season opened on 1 December; a ministry notice would show whether the pledge becomes policy.

What Is Not Known

The price level is not known, because The Point gave no figure. Nor do we know when a new price would take effect, or whether it would apply from the first day of the 2026/27 season.

We also do not know whether the pledge is government policy or only a campaign promise. We found no State House (presidential office) text of the remarks, and we found the pledge only in The Point.

We found no response to the pledge from opposition parties. We also found no costing of the promise from the government.

What It Means for You

Gambian farmers, and the state buyer that holds export rights early in the season, are the people most directly affected. Buyers abroad should watch for the ministry’s 2026/27 price notice.

Until that notice appears, Barrow’s words are a pledge, not a price. Our guides to the electoral system, the economy and its key players and election travel for US visitors give the wider picture, and we covered a small party quitting the race to back Bensouda.

Frequently Asked Questions

What did Barrow promise farmers?

He promised to significantly increase the groundnut price this year, The Point reported on 18 November 2026. No figure was given.

What did farmers earn last season?

The 2025/26 farm-gate price was D38,000 per metric tonne (about US$510), unchanged from the season before. The ministry launched the season at that price, according to Alkamba Times on 26 November 2025.

When is Gambia’s presidential election?

Gambians vote on Saturday 5 December 2026, in an election run by the Independent Electoral Commission. Barrow is seeking a third term.

What do prediction markets say?

Polymarket gave Barrow 85.5% and Ousainou Darboe 14.0% on 19 November 2026, with US$20,466 traded. These are bets, not polls, and the market is thinly traded.

This article was produced by The Rio Times’ automated AI newsroom. Editorial responsibility: Matthias Camenzind, Publisher and Editor-in-Chief. The Rio Times also runs Ask Rio Times, which answers from 100,000+ of our own articles, the daily Latin America Power Map, and prediction-market odds on elections and markets.. How we use AI · Report an error

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