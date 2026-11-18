The Gambia River seen from the Senegambia Bridge (file photo). (Photo: Wmtribe2015, CC BY-SA 4.0, via Wikimedia Commons)

Politics: Gambia

A small party leader in The Gambia has quit the 5 December 2026 presidential race to back a coalition rival, and a rejected independent candidate says he will take his case to court. Both moves surfaced around the start of the campaign on 16 November.

Gambia is a small West African country almost surrounded by Senegal, and President Adama Barrow is the National People’s Party candidate. For readers abroad, the two stories show how crowded the field is and how far the Independent Electoral Commission (IEC), the body that runs Gambian elections, shapes the field.

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Key Facts Who. Ansu Sanneh, National Builders Party (NBP) leader, backs opposition candidate Talib Ahmed Bensouda.

What. Rejected independent Bakary K. Badjie says he will sue over the IEC’s ruling.

Why. Gambians vote for a president on Saturday 5 December 2026.

Prediction markets. Polymarket, a crypto-based market, gives Barrow 85.5% and Darboe 13.5%: bets, not polls.

As of. 4:02 p.m. ET (21:02 UTC), 18 November 2026.

One rival has stepped aside for an opposition coalition, and one rejected candidate wants judges to put him back on the ballot.

The Big Picture

In its nomination briefing, the IEC said that 27 nomination forms were issued and 11 aspirants withdrew. Of 16 who filed papers, nine were accepted and seven rejected.

Adama Barrow is the sitting president and leads the National People’s Party (NPP), while Ousainou Darboe runs for the United Democratic Party (UDP), so the opposition remains split between rival camps, as our earlier report on the three opposition camps described. Bensouda, a former mayor of the Kanifing Municipal Council (KMC), the local authority around Serrekunda, is the candidate of the UNITE party, as we reported in our earlier piece.

Sanneh’s move is meant to strengthen one challenger. Badjie wants his name back on the ballot, which the IEC’s ruling denies unless it is reversed.

Banjul, the capital of The Gambia, on its island at the mouth of the Gambia River, seen from the International Space Station on 11 May 2010. (File photo: NASA astronauts, public domain, via Wikimedia Commons)

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What Happened

Sanneh signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Coalition 2026, the UNITE-led opposition alliance, at the UNITE Movement’s bureau in Fajara, The Point, a Gambian daily, reported on 18 November 2026. He said, “I hereby endorse His Excellency Mr. Talib Ahmed Bensouda as our presidential candidate.”

Sanneh said the NBP would honour “our every pillar and article of the agreement,” according to The Point on 18 November. Bensouda said the NBP strengthened the coalition and that “this election will be our victory.”

Voice Gambia, a Gambian outlet, reported on 16 November that Sanneh had formally told the IEC he was withdrawing from the race. Bensouda’s priorities include youth advancement and women’s empowerment (The Point, 18 November).

Kerr Fatou, a Gambian outlet, reported on 16 November that eight candidates signed a Peace Pact, a pledge to run peaceful campaigns. Sanneh did not attend, having joined Coalition 2026, the UNITE-led opposition alliance.

Bakary K. Badjie, 37, is a member of the National Assembly, Gambia’s parliament, for Foni Bintang Karanai, a constituency in western Gambia, and leads the United Gambian Front (UGF). He ran as an independent, and the IEC listed him as rejected on 14 November.

Foroyaa, a Gambian newspaper, reported on 17 November (via allAfrica) that the IEC rejected his nomination for missing the required threshold of verified voter signatures. Aspirants needed at least 5,000 valid signatures, and Badjie, who filed his papers on 6 November, has petitioned the IEC to overturn the decision.

At a press briefing on Monday 16 November, Badjie said he submitted 10,325 signatures, more than twice the minimum (Kerr Fatou, 16 November). The Point added on 18 November that he cites a further 2,930 signatures.

He said the IEC gave no detailed explanation (The Point, 18 November), and that officials asked whether his parents are Gambian, although his birth certificate names both as Gambians. He said he provided an ID card, birth certificate and passport.

Badjie said he will go to the High Court in Banjul and the ECOWAS Community Court of Justice, the regional court of the West African bloc, adding that no individual or institution is above the law. Kerr Fatou carried no IEC reply, and no filing date is confirmed.

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In Plain English

IEC: the commission that runs Gambian elections.

the commission that runs Gambian elections. NBP: Sanneh’s small National Builders Party.

Sanneh’s small National Builders Party. UNITE: Bensouda’s political movement and candidate platform.

Bensouda’s political movement and candidate platform. Coalition 2026: the UNITE-led opposition alliance.

the UNITE-led opposition alliance. ECOWAS Court: the West African bloc’s regional court.

Why It Matters

The IEC accepted nine candidates when nominations closed on 14 November, so at most eight campaigns stay active if Sanneh’s withdrawal is processed (IEC briefing). Whether the move matters depends on whether Sanneh’s supporters follow his endorsement.

The signature rule shows how a technical threshold decides who reaches voters. Badjie claims 10,325 signatures against a 5,000 minimum, while the IEC’s stated ground, as Foroyaa reported on 17 November, is that he missed the threshold of verified signatures.

What We Do Not Know

The outlets differ on timing: Voice Gambia places the ceremony on Friday 13 November, while The Point says it was announced on a Saturday. Neither says whether Sanneh’s name leaves the ballot or when he notified the IEC.

The IEC’s 14 November page gives no reasons for the seven rejections. It says rejected applicants were told of issues for correction and to collect a Notice of Rejection.

What To Watch

The campaign period ends on Thursday 3 December 2026 and voting is on Saturday 5 December, the IEC said in its briefing. Watch whether the commission confirms Sanneh’s withdrawal, answers Badjie’s petition, and whether any court filing appears before then.

What Prediction Markets Say

Polymarket’s Gambia Presidential Election Winner market, with US$20,466 traded in total, showed Adama Barrow at 85.5%, Ousainou Darboe at 13.5% and Talib Ahmed Bensouda at 0.9% as of 4:02 p.m. ET (21:02 UTC) on 18 November 2026. These prices are bets, not polls.

Why we show this: prediction markets turn real-money bets into a live probability that moves within minutes of the news, which is why investors, campaigns and newsrooms in the United States now follow them closely. We show them next to polls and official results, never instead of them.

Frequently Asked Questions

Who has quit the Gambia presidential race to back a rival?

Ansu Sanneh, leader of the National Builders Party, endorsed Talib Ahmed Bensouda of UNITE and Coalition 2026, The Point reported on 18 November 2026. Voice Gambia said he told the IEC he is withdrawing.

Why did the IEC reject Bakary Badjie?

Foroyaa reported on 17 November 2026 that the IEC said he missed the threshold of verified voter signatures. Badjie says he submitted 10,325 signatures against a 5,000 minimum.

When is Gambia’s presidential election?

Voting is on Saturday 5 December 2026, the IEC says. The campaign period runs from 16 November to 3 December.

Where is Badjie taking his case?

He said he will go to the High Court in Banjul and the ECOWAS Community Court of Justice. No filing date or ruling is confirmed.

This article was produced by The Rio Times’ automated AI newsroom. Editorial responsibility: Matthias Camenzind, Publisher and Editor-in-Chief. The Rio Times also runs Ask Rio Times, which answers from 100,000+ of our own articles, the daily Latin America Power Map, and prediction-market odds on elections and markets.. How we use AI · Report an error

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