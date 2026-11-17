File photo. Central Lagos seen from above, September 2018. Photo: Subomi07, CC BY-SA 4.0, Wikimedia Commons.

NIGERIA · BANKING

FirstBank, one of Nigeria’s best-known banks, opened a 24-hour self-service branch in Festac, a district of Lagos, on Tuesday 17 November 2026. The bank is owned by First HoldCo Plc, a company listed on the Nigerian Exchange, the stock market in Lagos.

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The Digital Xperience Centre, or DXC, lets customers deposit and withdraw cash, get an instant ATM card and update account details without a bank employee. FirstBank chief executive Olusegun Alebiosu said it is the bank’s 11th such centre and that the bank is working towards more than 30 across Nigeria.

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Key Facts The opening FirstBank opened a 24-hour self-service centre in Festac, Lagos, on Tuesday 17 November 2026.

The network It is the bank’s 11th centre; more than 30 are planned nationwide, with no timeline.

The service Cash deposits and withdrawals, instant ATM cards and account updates without staff, at any hour.

The reason The chief executive chose Festac for its population, commercial activity and improved security.

The parent First HoldCo shares closed at N109.00 (about US$0.08; N is the naira) on 17 November.

FirstBank is adding self-service centres. This one is open round the clock, with no tellers.

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What Opened in Festac

FirstBank commissioned the centre on Tuesday 17 November 2026, and Alebiosu said it was built to serve the area’s large population around the clock. Julius Omodayo-Owotuga, an executive director in charge of the bank’s digital transformation, said it is designed for customers who prefer to transact alone, while the bank keeps its conventional branches for those who want staff.

Customers can also transfer money, block a card if they suspect unauthorised access, get account statements and lodge complaints. Omodayo-Owotuga mentioned a possible drone-based cash delivery service, with no timeline.

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How the Network Has Grown

FirstBank opened its first centre in Lagos in 2021 and its fifth on Admiralty Way in Lekki, Lagos, in March 2025. Its seventh opened in Area 10, Abuja, in October 2025, according to Nigerian media reports at the time.

A centre at the University of Abuja followed in early November 2026. With Festac as the 11th, the network has gained four sites in about 13 months.

What the Parent Company Shows

First HoldCo Plc, the listed parent of FirstBank, closed at N109.00 (about US$0.08 at N1,350.84 per US dollar) on 17 November 2026, unchanged from Monday, according to price data for the Nigerian Exchange. The share closed unchanged on the day of the opening.

The share has more than doubled this year, up 123% since the first close of 2026, on 2 January. Our earlier report on First HoldCo covers the group’s market value.

What It Means for You

For a US investor in Nigerian banks, one branch is a minor item, but a plan for more than 30 centres suggests routine transactions moving from tellers to machines. For a visitor to Lagos, a 24-hour centre could allow cash deposits outside bank hours.

Travellers and residents should check with FirstBank before relying on the Festac centre, because the street address and hours were not published. Our earlier report on the FirstBank chief executive and Nigeria’s agriculture and exports gives more on the bank’s strategy.

What Is Not Known

The street address, opening hours and cost of the Festac centre have not been published, and we found no FirstBank press release on the opening. It is also not known when the bank would reach 30 sites.

Nor is it known which location comes next. The drone cash service has no date or details.

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Frequently Asked Questions

What Is a FirstBank Digital Xperience Centre?

It is a 24-hour self-service branch where customers can deposit and withdraw cash, get ATM cards and update account details without staff. FirstBank is owned by First HoldCo Plc.

Where Is the New FirstBank Centre?

It is in Festac, Lagos, commissioned on Tuesday 17 November 2026. The street address was not published.

How Many Digital Xperience Centres Does FirstBank Have?

Chief executive Olusegun Alebiosu said the bank has 11. It is working towards more than 30 across Nigeria.

Why Did FirstBank Choose Festac?

Alebiosu said Festac was chosen for its large population, commercial activity and improved security. The centre is meant to give residents round-the-clock access to banking.

Sources: FirstBank chief executive Olusegun Alebiosu and executive director Julius Omodayo-Owotuga, speaking at the Festac commissioning on 17 November 2026; Nigerian Exchange end-of-day price data for First HoldCo, 17 November 2026 (ngxgroup.com).

This article was produced by The Rio Times’ automated AI newsroom. Editorial responsibility: Matthias Camenzind, Publisher and Editor-in-Chief. The Rio Times also runs Ask Rio Times, which answers from 100,000+ of our own articles, the daily Latin America Power Map, and prediction-market odds on elections and markets.. How we use AI · Report an error

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