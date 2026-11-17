ExxonMobil and Prio Win Brazil Oil Cargoes
BRAZIL OIL · SPOT AUCTION
Brazil has sold the last two oil cargoes of a five-lot auction, and a US major is one of the buyers. ExxonMobil, the US oil company, and Prio, a Brazilian independent oil producer, won lots 4 and 5 of single oil cargoes from the Búzios field, a large offshore field in Brazil’s Santos Basin.
PPSA (Pré-Sal Petróleo S.A.), the state company that sells the government’s share of oil, announced the result on Monday, November 16, 2026. The auction itself was offered on Thursday, November 12, 2026.
Prio takes one cargo of 500,000 barrels and ExxonMobil takes one cargo of 1 million barrels. Both are planned to load in the last days of December 2026.
Key Facts
- Who ExxonMobil, a US oil major, and Prio, a Brazilian independent producer, won lots 4 and 5.
- What Prio takes 500,000 barrels and ExxonMobil takes 1 million barrels, both from the Búzios field.
- When Prio loads December 22 to 23, 2026; ExxonMobil loads December 30 to 31, 2026.
- Why Brazil’s federal government sells its oil share in one-off cargo auctions, called spot auctions.
- Next Prices are published 15 days after loading, so none is known yet.
A US oil major and a Brazilian producer split the final two cargoes of the auction. What they paid will stay unknown until after the oil is loaded.
How Brazil Sells Its Share of Pre-Salt Oil
Búzios is an offshore field in the Santos Basin, where oil lies beneath a thick layer of salt under the seabed, known as the pre-salt. Petrobras, Brazil’s state-controlled oil company, operates it.
PPSA represents the Brazilian Union, meaning the federal government, in pre-salt production-sharing contracts. It sells the government’s share of the oil in spot auctions, one-off sales of single oil cargoes.
This was PPSA’s 10th spot auction of the Union’s oil, and its five lots total 4.5 million barrels by our own sum. For the market backdrop, see our oil market report for November 16.
Two Lots Won in the Final Round
Prio won lot 4, one cargo of 500,000 barrels from the P-76 platform. Loading is planned for Tuesday, December 22, to Wednesday, December 23, 2026.
ExxonMobil won lot 5, one cargo of 1 million barrels from the FPSO Almirante Barroso. An FPSO is a floating production, storage and offloading vessel, a ship-shaped platform that produces, stores and offloads oil.
Its loading is planned for Wednesday, December 30, to Thursday, December 31, 2026. The cargo is twice the size of the one Prio won.
The auction opened with the oral-bid stage, called viva-voz, in an online meeting. Representatives of Prio, ExxonMobil, Petrobras, PetroChina, a Chinese oil company, and TotalEnergies, a French oil major, took part.
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The Three Lots Won in October
The other three lots of the 10th auction were won in a round held at the end of October. PetroChina took lot 1, one cargo of 1 million barrels from the P-79 platform.
CNOOC, a Chinese oil company, took lot 2, one cargo of 1 million barrels from the FPSO Almirante Tamandaré. Petrobras took lot 3, two cargoes of 500,000 barrels each, from the P-75 and P-77 platforms.
The five lots went to five different winners: PetroChina, CNOOC, Petrobras, Prio and ExxonMobil. Two are Chinese companies, one is a US company and two are Brazilian.
Why It Matters
The Union does not sell its oil share in one block. It sells it cargo by cargo in repeated auctions, and the 10th round placed five lots worth 4.5 million barrels by our own sum.
The oral-bid stage lets several buyers compete for those cargoes in one online meeting. PPSA’s release of Monday, November 16, 2026 shows that this round drew a US major and a Brazilian independent for the final two lots.
The mechanism has a built-in delay. PPSA says prices are published 15 days after the cargoes are loaded, so the market learns what buyers paid only after the oil has left.
What It Means for You
ExxonMobil is a US company, so an American reader can see a US buyer taking Brazilian crude for year-end loading. The release gives no price, so it says nothing about what the cargo costs or where oil prices are heading.
Readers who follow Brazil’s oil sector can watch who buys the government’s share. For more on the operator of Búzios, see our story on the Petrobras five-year plan.
What to Watch
Prio’s cargo is planned to load on Tuesday, December 22, and Wednesday, December 23, 2026. ExxonMobil’s cargo follows on Wednesday, December 30, and Thursday, December 31, 2026.
By PPSA’s rule, prices appear 15 days after loading. That points to early January 2027 for the Prio cargo and mid-January 2027 for the ExxonMobil cargo, by our arithmetic.
What Is Not Known
No price or bid value was disclosed in the PPSA release. The prices will come only after loading, by PPSA’s rule.
The loading dates are plans, not completed events. We have no information on where either cargo will be delivered.
More: Brazil news, every day from The Rio Times.
Frequently Asked Questions
Who won the last two Búzios oil cargoes?
Prio won lot 4, one cargo of 500,000 barrels, and ExxonMobil won lot 5, one cargo of 1 million barrels. PPSA announced the result on Monday, November 16, 2026.
When will the cargoes load?
Prio’s cargo is planned to load on December 22 to 23, 2026. ExxonMobil’s cargo is planned for December 30 to 31, 2026.
What price did the winners pay?
No price or bid value was disclosed in the PPSA release. PPSA says spot-auction prices are published 15 days after loading.
What is PPSA?
PPSA, Pré-Sal Petróleo S.A., is the state-owned company that represents Brazil’s federal government in pre-salt production-sharing contracts. It sells the government’s share of the oil.
Sources: PPSA, press release Prio e ExxonMobil arrematam cargas do Campo de Búzios, November 16, 2026; PPSA, press release on the 10th spot auction result, end of October 2026.
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