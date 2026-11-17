BRAZIL OIL · SPOT AUCTION

Published Tuesday, November 17, 2026 · Source: PPSA (Pré-Sal Petróleo S.A.)

Brazil has sold the last two oil cargoes of a five-lot auction, and a US major is one of the buyers. ExxonMobil, the US oil company, and Prio, a Brazilian independent oil producer, won lots 4 and 5 of single oil cargoes from the Búzios field, a large offshore field in Brazil’s Santos Basin.

PPSA (Pré-Sal Petróleo S.A.), the state company that sells the government’s share of oil, announced the result on Monday, November 16, 2026. The auction itself was offered on Thursday, November 12, 2026.

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Prio takes one cargo of 500,000 barrels and ExxonMobil takes one cargo of 1 million barrels. Both are planned to load in the last days of December 2026.

Key Facts Who ExxonMobil, a US oil major, and Prio, a Brazilian independent producer, won lots 4 and 5.

What Prio takes 500,000 barrels and ExxonMobil takes 1 million barrels, both from the Búzios field.

When Prio loads December 22 to 23, 2026; ExxonMobil loads December 30 to 31, 2026.

Why Brazil’s federal government sells its oil share in one-off cargo auctions, called spot auctions.

Next Prices are published 15 days after loading, so none is known yet.

A US oil major and a Brazilian producer split the final two cargoes of the auction. What they paid will stay unknown until after the oil is loaded.

How Brazil Sells Its Share of Pre-Salt Oil

Búzios is an offshore field in the Santos Basin, where oil lies beneath a thick layer of salt under the seabed, known as the pre-salt. Petrobras, Brazil’s state-controlled oil company, operates it.

PPSA represents the Brazilian Union, meaning the federal government, in pre-salt production-sharing contracts. It sells the government’s share of the oil in spot auctions, one-off sales of single oil cargoes.

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This was PPSA’s 10th spot auction of the Union’s oil, and its five lots total 4.5 million barrels by our own sum. For the market backdrop, see our oil market report for November 16.

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Two Lots Won in the Final Round

Prio won lot 4, one cargo of 500,000 barrels from the P-76 platform. Loading is planned for Tuesday, December 22, to Wednesday, December 23, 2026.

ExxonMobil won lot 5, one cargo of 1 million barrels from the FPSO Almirante Barroso. An FPSO is a floating production, storage and offloading vessel, a ship-shaped platform that produces, stores and offloads oil.

Its loading is planned for Wednesday, December 30, to Thursday, December 31, 2026. The cargo is twice the size of the one Prio won.

The auction opened with the oral-bid stage, called viva-voz, in an online meeting. Representatives of Prio, ExxonMobil, Petrobras, PetroChina, a Chinese oil company, and TotalEnergies, a French oil major, took part.

Live Market Intelligence Brazil — Live Market Board Inside: market breadth, the sector heatmap, currencies & rates, the Latin America scoreboard and the full instrument board. Rio Times · Live Market Intelligence Brazil — Live Market Board Ibovespa · benchmark 169,295.41

-1.83% +7.84% over 12 months Market breadth · 15 names 20% advancing 3 ▲ advancing 12 declining ▼ Currencies, rates & key inputs USD / BRL 5.78 +0.00% EUR / BRL 6.36 +1.86% Selic rate 13.75% · Brent crude 91.80 -0.69% Iron ore 161.91 · Sector heatmap · average move today Consumer Disc. +1.45% AZZA3 Materials +1.33% SUZB3 Consumer Staples +0.51% ABEV3 Financials -1.46% ITUB4, BBDC4, BBAS3, B3SA3 Utilities -1.53% ENEV3 Energy -1.95% PETR4, PRIO3 Mining -2.01% VALE3, CSNA3, GGBR4 Industrials -2.15% WEGE3, RENT3 Latin America scoreboard Index Last Today Strength Ibovespa Brazil

169,295.41

-1.83%

S&P/BMV IPC Mexico

71,204.98

-0.84%

S&P IPSA Chile

10,525.26

-1.27%

S&P MERVAL Argentina

2,848,945

—

MSCI COLCAP Colombia

2,452.46

-0.02%

Full instrument board Instrument Last Change YoY Prev. High Low Volume IBOV 169,295.41 -1.83% +7.84% 172,457.76 — — — USD/BRL 5.78 +0.00% +9.22% 5.78 5.79 5.78 — SELIC 13.75% — — — — — PETR4 44.02 -2.83% +33.88% 45.30 45.39 43.65 30,506,700 VALE3 60.70 -4.41% -6.93% 63.50 62.95 60.70 22,600,000 ITUB4 41.30 -2.29% +5.56% 42.27 42.30 41.04 15,671,600 BBDC4 14.23 -2.00% -26.35% 14.52 14.52 14.11 37,732,200 BBAS3 14.95 -0.99% -33.56% 15.10 15.14 14.57 70,779,600 B3SA3 14.81 -0.54% +4.59% 14.89 14.84 14.53 24,177,300 ABEV3 15.87 +0.51% +15.33% 15.79 15.97 15.69 27,761,200 WEGE3 50.40 -1.77% +14.62% 51.31 50.82 50.30 5,440,500 PRIO3 62.63 -1.06% +57.16% 63.30 63.47 62.14 3,707,600 SUZB3 55.50 +1.33% +14.43% 54.77 55.94 54.50 5,552,900 RENT3 29.31 -2.53% -32.11% 30.07 29.51 28.92 13,462,200 AZZA3 16.14 +1.45% -44.42% 15.91 16.14 15.79 4,687,800 CSNA3 3.68 -1.08% -55.93% 3.72 3.78 3.60 27,831,000 GGBR4 24.60 -0.53% +31.55% 24.73 24.81 24.30 5,208,900 ENEV3 26.40 -1.53% +36.15% 26.81 26.90 26.19 9,790,700 Largest moves today VALE3

60.70

-4.41% PETR4

44.02

-2.83% RENT3

29.31

-2.53% ITUB4

41.30

-2.29% BBDC4

14.23

-2.00% IBOV

169,295.41

-1.83% WEGE3

50.40

-1.77% ENEV3

26.40

-1.53% The session read The Ibovespa eased 1.83%, with breadth negative — 3 of 15 names higher. Consumer Disc. led, while Industrials lagged. From The Rio Times Related coverage · 17 Nov 2026 Real Falls 2% as Brazil Fiscal Worries Grow Read →

The Three Lots Won in October

The other three lots of the 10th auction were won in a round held at the end of October. PetroChina took lot 1, one cargo of 1 million barrels from the P-79 platform.

CNOOC, a Chinese oil company, took lot 2, one cargo of 1 million barrels from the FPSO Almirante Tamandaré. Petrobras took lot 3, two cargoes of 500,000 barrels each, from the P-75 and P-77 platforms.

The five lots went to five different winners: PetroChina, CNOOC, Petrobras, Prio and ExxonMobil. Two are Chinese companies, one is a US company and two are Brazilian.

Why It Matters

The Union does not sell its oil share in one block. It sells it cargo by cargo in repeated auctions, and the 10th round placed five lots worth 4.5 million barrels by our own sum.

The oral-bid stage lets several buyers compete for those cargoes in one online meeting. PPSA’s release of Monday, November 16, 2026 shows that this round drew a US major and a Brazilian independent for the final two lots.

The mechanism has a built-in delay. PPSA says prices are published 15 days after the cargoes are loaded, so the market learns what buyers paid only after the oil has left.

What It Means for You

ExxonMobil is a US company, so an American reader can see a US buyer taking Brazilian crude for year-end loading. The release gives no price, so it says nothing about what the cargo costs or where oil prices are heading.

Readers who follow Brazil’s oil sector can watch who buys the government’s share. For more on the operator of Búzios, see our story on the Petrobras five-year plan.

What to Watch

Prio’s cargo is planned to load on Tuesday, December 22, and Wednesday, December 23, 2026. ExxonMobil’s cargo follows on Wednesday, December 30, and Thursday, December 31, 2026.

By PPSA’s rule, prices appear 15 days after loading. That points to early January 2027 for the Prio cargo and mid-January 2027 for the ExxonMobil cargo, by our arithmetic.

What Is Not Known

No price or bid value was disclosed in the PPSA release. The prices will come only after loading, by PPSA’s rule.

The loading dates are plans, not completed events. We have no information on where either cargo will be delivered.

More: Brazil news, every day from The Rio Times.

Frequently Asked Questions

Who won the last two Búzios oil cargoes?

Prio won lot 4, one cargo of 500,000 barrels, and ExxonMobil won lot 5, one cargo of 1 million barrels. PPSA announced the result on Monday, November 16, 2026.

When will the cargoes load?

Prio’s cargo is planned to load on December 22 to 23, 2026. ExxonMobil’s cargo is planned for December 30 to 31, 2026.

What price did the winners pay?

No price or bid value was disclosed in the PPSA release. PPSA says spot-auction prices are published 15 days after loading.

What is PPSA?

PPSA, Pré-Sal Petróleo S.A., is the state-owned company that represents Brazil’s federal government in pre-salt production-sharing contracts. It sells the government’s share of the oil.

Sources: PPSA, press release Prio e ExxonMobil arrematam cargas do Campo de Búzios, November 16, 2026; PPSA, press release on the 10th spot auction result, end of October 2026.