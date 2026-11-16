Markets: Petrobras

Brazil’s state-controlled oil giant is about to show investors how it will split its cash between new wells and dividends. Petrobras told the market on Monday 9 November 2026 that it will publish its 2027 to 2031 business plan on Monday 23 November, after the market close.

That matters in the United States because Petrobras shares also trade in New York as American depositary receipts, certificates that let US investors hold foreign stock. The plan sets how much cash goes to spending instead of payouts, and it shapes Brazil’s diesel supply.

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Key Facts —Date. Plan due Monday 23 November after the market close; analyst meeting reported for Tuesday 24 November. —Spending. 2026 cash spending on projects (capex) is now set at US$21 to 22 billion, from US$16.9 billion. —Profit. Third-quarter net income was R$39.8 billion (about US$7.0 billion), up 21.5% on a year earlier. —Payout. Shareholders get R$15.3 billion (about US$2.7 billion), paid on 22 February and 22 March 2027. —Unknown. The plan’s total size, dividend policy and oil price assumption are not yet known. —Power Index. Brazil ranks 1st of 14 in The Rio Times Latin America Power Index, with 74.2 points (November 2026 edition).

Petrobras will soon show whether this year’s jump in spending is a one-off or the new normal.

What Petrobras Has Said So Far

Petrobras published its third-quarter results on Tuesday 10 November, showing net income of R$39.8 billion (about US$7.0 billion), up 21.5% on a year earlier. We use R$5.67 per US$1, the closing rate of Friday 13 November 2026, for every conversion here.

Oil output set a third straight quarterly record, the company said. The board approved shareholder payouts of R$15.3 billion (about US$2.7 billion), due on Monday 22 February and Monday 22 March 2027, about R$1.19 a share (about US$0.21).

Latin America Power Index · November 2026 edition Brazil ranks 1st of 14 with 74.2 points. Strongest pillar: military means (100); weakest: state capacity & security (56). Alignment group: Hedging. WatchRating below investment grade (BB); public debt at 93% of GDP. See the full index, the business lens and the data →

Chief executive Magda Chambriard raised the 2026 production outlook to an average of 3.3 to 3.4 million barrels of oil equivalent per day, the company said on 10 November. The earlier target was about 3.1 million.

The company also lifted 2026 cash capex, the cash spent on equipment and projects, from US$16.9 billion to US$21 to 22 billion in its projections update of 10 November. The company ties the rise mainly to exchange-rate effects, faster project execution and bonus payments for exploration licences won at October auctions, due in December.

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Why It Matters for Investors and Drivers

The plan decides how each real of cash is split between new platforms and dividends, the payouts to shareholders. Investors in the New York shares are paid from the same pool that funds drilling.

The previous plan, approved in late November 2025, set investment at US$109 billion over five years, according to the company. That is about US$21.8 billion a year on average, by our own arithmetic.

The 2026 cash capex outlook of US$21 to 22 billion, published on 10 November, already sits at that yearly average. A new plan above US$109 billion would point to spending staying high, or rising, for five more years.

An aerial view of a Petrobras refinery with round storage tanks. File photo. (Photo: Oswalney Costa Galvão, CC BY-SA 3.0, via Wikimedia Commons)

Live Company Intelligence Petroleo Brasileiro Petrobras SA ADR — the full investor dossier Company overview and the latest Rio Times coverage.

What Analysts Expect

Analysts, not Petrobras, expect a total above US$109 billion, with diesel self-sufficiency, a move into ethanol and offshore exploration in the Equatorial Margin, an oil frontier off Brazil’s north coast. These are forecasts, and the company has not confirmed any of them.

XP, a Brazilian investment firm, questions whether the rise in investment is a matter of timing or a lasting shift. Vitor Sousa, an analyst at Genial Investimentos, a Brazilian investment firm, says the main debate remains how Petrobras allocates its capital.

The quarter’s R$15.3 billion payout (about US$2.7 billion) disappointed a market that expected more. That makes the plan’s dividend policy the next test for investors.

The sharpest warning comes from Bradesco BBI, the investment-banking arm of a major Brazilian bank, which wrote that the market will probably not welcome higher capex together with lower dividends. The bank adds that the answer comes on 23 November, when Petrobras updates its strategic plan.

What to Watch Next

Petrobras plans to release the plan on Monday 23 November after the market close, according to its announcement to the market of 9 November. That date comes from the announcement as relayed in market reports, and the investor-relations page does not yet show it.

A meeting with analysts and journalists is reported for Tuesday 24 November, though Petrobras has not confirmed that day. The dividend instalments are due on Monday 22 February and Monday 22 March 2027, according to the company.

What It Means for You

Anyone who holds Petrobras through New York receipts will read the plan for one balance: spending on wells against cash returned as dividends. Higher spending with lower payouts is the mix Bradesco BBI doubts the market will welcome.

What Is Not Known

The size of the new plan, its dividend policy and its assumption for the Brent oil price are not known. Brent is the international benchmark crude.

It is also not certain that the 23 November date will hold, and Petrobras has not confirmed the day of the analyst meeting. Its investor-relations page had not posted the details as of Monday 16 November.

In Plain English —Capex. cash spent on equipment, platforms and projects. —Dividend. a payout of profit to shareholders. —ADR. an American depositary receipt, a certificate that lets US investors hold foreign shares. —Barrel of oil equivalent. a unit that adds oil and gas together.

Background: Petrobras Shares Hold as Brazil Falls 1%.

Frequently Asked Questions

When will Petrobras release its 2027 to 2031 business plan?

Petrobras told the market on 9 November that it will publish the plan on Monday 23 November after the market close. The date is not yet shown on its investor-relations page.

How much did Petrobras earn in the third quarter of 2026?

Net income was R$39.8 billion (about US$7.0 billion), up 21.5% from a year earlier, Petrobras said on 10 November. The board approved R$15.3 billion (about US$2.7 billion) in shareholder payouts.

How much will Petrobras invest?

The 2026 cash capex outlook is US$21 to 22 billion, according to the company’s 10 November update. The size of the 2027 to 2031 plan is not known, and the previous five-year plan was US$109 billion.

When does Petrobras pay its latest dividend?

The board approved R$15.3 billion (about US$2.7 billion) in two instalments, on Monday 22 February and Monday 22 March 2027. That is about R$1.19 per share (about US$0.21), according to Petrobras.

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