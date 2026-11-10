Air Peace and Ethiopian Link Nigeria Flights

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NIGERIA · AVIATION

Ethiopian Airlines, which calls itself Africa’s leading aviation group, and Air Peace, Nigeria’s largest airline according to Ethiopian Airlines, signed a bilateral interline agreement announced by Ethiopian on Tuesday, 10 November 2026. It lets passengers fly both airlines on a single ticket.

An interline agreement is not a codeshare, in which one airline sells seats on the other’s flights under its own flight number. Here each airline simply issues tickets that include the partner’s flights.

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Key Facts The deal A bilateral interline agreement between Ethiopian Airlines and Nigeria’s Air Peace, announced on Tuesday, 10 November 2026.

The ticket Passengers can book trips on both airlines on one ticket, with bags checked through where applicable.

The hub Travellers connect through Addis Ababa, Ethiopia’s capital and Ethiopian Airlines’ home base.

The reach Ethiopian flies to more than 160 passenger and cargo destinations on five continents; Air Peace serves Nigeria and West Africa.

Not announced Specific city pairs, start dates and fares.

What Happened

Ethiopian Airlines said in a press release dated Addis Ababa, 10 November 2026, that the two carriers signed the deal to strengthen air links across Africa. The release covers passenger travel and checked baggage.

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Each airline can issue tickets for eligible trips that include flights on both carriers, Ethiopian Airlines said. Passengers get one booking and their bags go through to the destination where applicable, with no separate bookings or baggage re-checks.

Mesfin Tasew, Group CEO of Ethiopian Airlines, said: “We are delighted to partner with Air Peace.” Allen Onyema, Chairman and CEO of Air Peace, said the deal creates “greater opportunities for seamless travel in and out of the African continent.”

An Ethiopian Airlines Cargo Boeing 777F in flight. File photo.

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Why It Matters

Travellers from Nigerian and West African cities can now reach Ethiopian Airlines’ worldwide network through Addis Ababa on one ticket. That network covers more than 160 passenger and cargo destinations on five continents, according to Ethiopian Airlines.

In the other direction, Ethiopian Airlines passengers can connect onward across Nigeria and West Africa on Air Peace’s domestic and regional flights. Ethiopian Airlines said the agreement is meant to strengthen air links across Africa.

What Is Not Known

The release names no specific city pairs, start date for joint ticket sales or fares. It is not yet clear which Nigerian and West African cities will be bookable first.

Frequently Asked Questions

What Is an Interline Agreement?

It lets two airlines sell one ticket covering flights on both. Each carrier operates its own flights, and bags can be checked through where applicable.

Can I Book Air Peace and Ethiopian Together Yet?

The airlines have signed the agreement but have not announced a start date or specific routes. Check both airlines for availability before planning a trip.

Sources: Ethiopian Airlines, press release “Ethiopian Airlines and Air Peace Sign Bilateral Interline Agreement”, 10 November 2026 (corporate.ethiopianairlines.com).

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