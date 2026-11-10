Air Peace and Ethiopian Link Nigeria Flights

IBOV 171,336.99 ▼ 0.52% IPC MEX 71,564.96 ▼ 0.42% MERVAL 2,848,945 — — USD/BRL5.58▲ 1.31% USD/MXN18.61▲ 0.42% USD/CLP983.69▲ 1.70% USD/COP3,296▲ 5.65% USD/PEN3.41▲ 0.04% USD/ARS1,545▼ 0.03% USD/UYU40.43▲ 3.52% USD/PYG6,196▲ 1.99% USD/BOB11.68▲ 0.19% USD/DOP60.46▲ 2.41% USD/CRC445.62▲ 1.24% USD/GTQ7.64▲ 2.97% USD/HNL26.89▲ 3.05% USD/NIO36.62▲ 2.53% USD/VES897.02▼ 0.13% USD/PAB1.00— 0.00% USD/BZD2.00— 0.00% USD/JMD157.69▲ 2.36% USD/TTD6.72▲ 2.10% EUR/BRL6.24▲ 1.78% BRENT 91.82 ▼ 0.81% WTI 86.22 ▼ 0.73% IRON ORE 161.91 — — COPPER 6.27 ▼ 0.97% GOLD 4,045 ▼ 1.69% SILVER 51.55 ▼ 1.94% SOY 1,227 ▲ 3.76% CORN 448.00 ▲ 1.99% WHEAT 591.50 ▲ 0.60% COFFEE 266.75 ▼ 2.50% SUGAR 18.15 ▼ 0.33% ORANGE JUICE 146.15 ▲ 5.64% COTTON 78.28 ▼ 0.63% COCOA 4,852 ▼ 3.04% BEEF 222.55 ▲ 2.94% CATTLE 326.68 ▼ 0.51% LITHIUM 59.98 ▼ 2.23% PETR4 44.95 ▼ 0.53% VALE3 64.80 ▼ 1.98% ITUB4 41.20 ▼ 1.25% BBDC4 14.54 ▼ 0.95% ABEV3 15.79 ▲ 1.15% BBAS3 17.10 ▲ 0.47% B3SA3 14.48 ▼ 2.49% WEGE3 50.95 ▲ 0.41% PRIO3 60.02 ▲ 1.06% SUZB3 54.46 ▲ 0.48% RENT3 29.79 ▼ 3.37% AZZA3 14.73 ▼ 2.58% CSAN3 2.68 ▼ 3.25% RAIZ4 24.40 ▼ 12.86% PCAR3 2.56 ▲ 5.35% GMAT3 3.81 ▼ 0.52% PSSA3 46.67 ▲ 2.23% CVCB3 0.86 ▼ 1.15% POSI3 3.15 ▲ 3.96% SLCE3 17.09 ▼ 1.21% NATU3 5.55 ▼ 2.80% BRKM5 2.92 ▼ 3.31% RANI3 8.45 ▼ 3.54% CSNA3 4.38 ▼ 2.45% IBOV 171,336.99 ▼ 0.52% IPC MEX 71,564.96 ▼ 0.42% MERVAL 2,848,945 — — USD/BRL 5.58 ▲ 1.31% USD/MXN 18.61 ▲ 0.43% USD/CLP 983.69 ▲ 1.70% USD/COP 3,296 ▲ 5.65% USD/PEN 3.41 ▲ 0.04% USD/ARS 1,545 ▼ 0.03% USD/UYU 40.43 ▲ 3.52% USD/PYG 6,196 ▲ 1.99% USD/BOB 11.68 ▲ 0.19% USD/DOP 60.46 ▲ 2.41% USD/CRC 445.62 ▲ 1.24% USD/GTQ 7.64 ▲ 2.97% USD/HNL 26.89 ▲ 3.05% USD/NIO 36.62 ▲ 2.53% USD/VES 897.02 ▼ 0.13% USD/PAB 1.00 — 0.00% USD/BZD 2.00 — 0.00% USD/JMD 157.69 ▲ 2.36% USD/TTD 6.72 ▲ 2.10% EUR/BRL 6.24 ▲ 1.78% BRENT 91.82 ▼ 0.81% WTI 86.22 ▼ 0.73% IRON ORE 161.91 — — COPPER 6.27 ▼ 0.97% GOLD 4,045 ▼ 1.69% SILVER 51.55 ▼ 1.94% SOY 1,227 ▲ 3.76% CORN 448.00 ▲ 1.99% WHEAT 591.50 ▲ 0.60% COFFEE 266.75 ▼ 2.50% SUGAR 18.15 ▼ 0.33% ORANGE JUICE 146.15 ▲ 5.64% COTTON 78.28 ▼ 0.63% COCOA 4,852 ▼ 3.04% BEEF 222.55 ▲ 2.94% CATTLE 326.68 ▼ 0.51% LITHIUM 59.98 ▼ 2.23% PETR4 44.95 ▼ 0.53% VALE3 64.80 ▼ 1.98% ITUB4 41.20 ▼ 1.25% BBDC4 14.54 ▼ 0.95% ABEV3 15.79 ▲ 1.15% BBAS3 17.10 ▲ 0.47% B3SA3 14.48 ▼ 2.49% WEGE3 50.95 ▲ 0.41% PRIO3 60.02 ▲ 1.06% SUZB3 54.46 ▲ 0.48% RENT3 29.79 ▼ 3.37% AZZA3 14.73 ▼ 2.58% CSAN3 2.68 ▼ 3.25% RAIZ4 24.40 ▼ 12.86% PCAR3 2.56 ▲ 5.35% GMAT3 3.81 ▼ 0.52% PSSA3 46.67 ▲ 2.23% CVCB3 0.86 ▼ 1.15% POSI3 3.15 ▲ 3.96% SLCE3 17.09 ▼ 1.21% NATU3 5.55 ▼ 2.80% BRKM5 2.92 ▼ 3.31% RANI3 8.45 ▼ 3.54% CSNA3 4.38 ▼ 2.45%
since 2009
Tuesday, November 10, 2026
Nigeria Africa

Air Peace and Ethiopian Link Nigeria Flights

By · · 3 min read
An Ethiopian Airlines jet at a gate in Addis Ababa with cargo carts and ground crew in the foreground
Photo: CAPTAIN RAJU / Wikimedia Commons (CC0)

NIGERIA · AVIATION

Ethiopian Airlines, which calls itself Africa’s leading aviation group, and Air Peace, Nigeria’s largest airline according to Ethiopian Airlines, signed a bilateral interline agreement announced by Ethiopian on Tuesday, 10 November 2026. It lets passengers fly both airlines on a single ticket.

An interline agreement is not a codeshare, in which one airline sells seats on the other’s flights under its own flight number. Here each airline simply issues tickets that include the partner’s flights.

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Key Facts

  • The deal A bilateral interline agreement between Ethiopian Airlines and Nigeria’s Air Peace, announced on Tuesday, 10 November 2026.
  • The ticket Passengers can book trips on both airlines on one ticket, with bags checked through where applicable.
  • The hub Travellers connect through Addis Ababa, Ethiopia’s capital and Ethiopian Airlines’ home base.
  • The reach Ethiopian flies to more than 160 passenger and cargo destinations on five continents; Air Peace serves Nigeria and West Africa.
  • Not announced Specific city pairs, start dates and fares.

What Happened

Ethiopian Airlines said in a press release dated Addis Ababa, 10 November 2026, that the two carriers signed the deal to strengthen air links across Africa. The release covers passenger travel and checked baggage.

Each airline can issue tickets for eligible trips that include flights on both carriers, Ethiopian Airlines said. Passengers get one booking and their bags go through to the destination where applicable, with no separate bookings or baggage re-checks.

Mesfin Tasew, Group CEO of Ethiopian Airlines, said: “We are delighted to partner with Air Peace.” Allen Onyema, Chairman and CEO of Air Peace, said the deal creates “greater opportunities for seamless travel in and out of the African continent.”

An Ethiopian Airlines Cargo Boeing 777F aircraft in flight against a blue sky
An Ethiopian Airlines Cargo Boeing 777F in flight. File photo.

Why It Matters

Travellers from Nigerian and West African cities can now reach Ethiopian Airlines’ worldwide network through Addis Ababa on one ticket. That network covers more than 160 passenger and cargo destinations on five continents, according to Ethiopian Airlines.

In the other direction, Ethiopian Airlines passengers can connect onward across Nigeria and West Africa on Air Peace’s domestic and regional flights. Ethiopian Airlines said the agreement is meant to strengthen air links across Africa.

What Is Not Known

The release names no specific city pairs, start date for joint ticket sales or fares. It is not yet clear which Nigerian and West African cities will be bookable first.

Frequently Asked Questions

What Is an Interline Agreement?

It lets two airlines sell one ticket covering flights on both. Each carrier operates its own flights, and bags can be checked through where applicable.

Can I Book Air Peace and Ethiopian Together Yet?

The airlines have signed the agreement but have not announced a start date or specific routes. Check both airlines for availability before planning a trip.

Sources: Ethiopian Airlines, press release “Ethiopian Airlines and Air Peace Sign Bilateral Interline Agreement”, 10 November 2026 (corporate.ethiopianairlines.com).

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Addis Ababa African airlines Air Peace Ethiopian Airlines interline agreement Lagos Nigeria aviation West Africa travel

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