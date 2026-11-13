Spain’s Right Leads Polls With Vote Nearing

The Congress of Deputies in Madrid (file photo, January 2015). Photo: Vickybol, CC BY-SA 3.0, via Wikimedia Commons.

Key Facts Latest poll. Pollster 40dB for Spain’s El País newspaper: conservative PP 31.5%, Socialist PSOE 29.4%, Vox 18.8%.

Split verdict. Three of five polls published on 12–13 November put the PP first; the state-run CIS puts the PSOE first.

Majority. A party needs 176 of 350 seats in Congress, Spain’s lower house; no poll shows anyone there alone.

Market odds. Polymarket, 12:22 p.m. ET on 13 November: Alberto Núñez Feijóo, the PP leader, 84.5% to be prime minister; Pedro Sánchez, the PSOE leader, 11.8%.

Election day. Sunday, 29 November 2026; a debate on Monday, 16 November is not yet confirmed.

This story is part of our coverage of the Spain Election 2026. Dates, times and how to follow it are in our guide. Latest: Lula to Visit Madrid and Back Sánchez Free daily brief — no card needed Get every Europe and Russia story in one morning email We build you a personalized brief around the topics you follow — free for 7 days. Love it? Your first month after that is US$1. Start my free brief Yes, email me my free daily brief — I can unsubscribe any time.

Conservative PP Ahead in Most Surveys

Spain's conservative Partido Popular (PP), led by Alberto Núñez Feijóo, leads most polls published on 12 and 13 November ahead of the 29 November general election, as our Spain Election 2026 hub tracks. The latest, from pollster 40dB for the newspaper El País and the radio network Cadena SER, was published on Friday, 13 November and puts the PP at 31.5% and the Socialist Party (PSOE) of Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez at 29.4%.

That survey projects 113–121 seats for the PSOE in the 350-seat Congress of Deputies, where 176 seats make a majority. Seat ranges for the PP differ between reports, so we leave them out.

It gives the conservative party Vox 18.8%, or 61–70 seats, and the left-wing alliance Sumar, a PSOE partner, 5.1%.

File photo: the Congress of Deputies chamber in Madrid, where 176 of 350 seats make a majority.

Follow this story Get an email when there’s news on Spain Email address Follow

Pollsters Disagree on the Winner

Winston, a pollster working for the news site Artículo14, also published on 13 November and found the PP at 31.1% against 26.4% for the PSOE. Sigma Dos, polling for the newspaper El Mundo, published on 12 November and had the PP at 30.8% and the PSOE at 25.3%.

Rio Times membership Read everything we publish for US$1 in the first month. Then US$8.99 a month. Cancel anytime. Start for US$1

Two pollsters point the other way. SW Demoscopia, a Spanish polling firm, published on 12 November, has the PSOE at 31.5% and the PP at 28.4%, while the CIS (Centro de Investigaciones Sociológicas), the state pollster, has the PSOE at 33.3% and the PP at 25.5%, with 134–143 seats for the Socialists.

The Rio Times poll tracker’s weighted average of the pollsters’ own seat estimates, as of 13 November, is PP 128, PSOE 112 and Vox 65. That would give the PP and Vox together about 193 seats, 17 above the 176-seat majority.

What Prediction Markets Say

On Polymarket, a crypto-based prediction market, Alberto Núñez Feijóo stood at 84.5% to become Spain’s next prime minister at 12:22 p.m. ET on 13 November. Pedro Sánchez was at 11.8% and Santiago Abascal, the Vox leader, at 2.1%, with about US$3.8 million traded.

A separate Polymarket contract on which party wins the most seats had the PP at 81.5%, with about US$523,000 traded. These prices are bets, not polls, and they can move within minutes.

Why we show this: prediction markets turn real-money bets into a live probability that moves within minutes of the news, which is why investors, campaigns and newsrooms in the United States now follow them closely. We show them next to polls and official results, never instead of them.

Dates That Matter Next

Sánchez called the early election on 5 October, and Spaniards vote on Sunday, 29 November. A successor can take office only after the new Congress meets on 23 December.

The PP proposed a head-to-head debate between Feijóo and Sánchez on Mediaset, a private broadcaster, on Monday, 16 November. Both parties accepted it in principle, but it is not final.

The PSOE ties that debate to a four-way debate on public broadcaster RTVE on 26 November, which the PP has rejected as of 8 November. The PSOE says it will not veto any broadcaster.

What It Means for US Readers

A PP-Vox government would shape Spain’s stance on EU budget rules and migration. Spain’s election result moves European markets, so US investors in European funds follow the polls closely.

A majority in Congress needs 176 of 350 seats. The tracker’s PP and Vox average of about 193 seats still falls short of the 210 seats (three-fifths) needed in Congress, and also in the Senate, for most constitutional reforms.

What Is Not Known

It is not confirmed that the 16 November debate between Feijóo and Sánchez will take place, and its start time was not found. The RTVE debate dispute is also unresolved.

The gap between the CIS and the private pollsters is the main contested point, and the reasons for it were not established. Dates here are publication dates, and fieldwork dates can differ.

The official campaign calendar, polling-station hours and party reactions to the 12–13 November polls were also not found. Some of these polls may overlap with those behind our earlier reports on Spain's polls.

It was not checked which ones.

Frequently Asked Questions

When is Spain's general election?

Spain votes on Sunday, 29 November 2026, for the 350-seat Congress and the Senate. The new Congress is due to meet on 23 December.

Who is ahead in the polls?

Three of five polls published on 12–13 November put the conservative PP first. SW Demoscopia and the state-run CIS put the Socialist PSOE ahead.

What do prediction markets say?

On Polymarket at 12:22 p.m. ET on 13 November, Feijóo stood at 84.5% to become prime minister and Sánchez at 11.8%. These prices are bets, not polls.

This article was produced by The Rio Times’ automated AI newsroom. Editorial responsibility: Matthias Camenzind, Publisher and Editor-in-Chief. The Rio Times also runs Ask Rio Times, which answers from 100,000+ of our own articles, the daily Latin America Power Map, and prediction-market odds on elections and markets.. How we use AI · Report an error

LatAm Markets: Live Signals → — real-time movers, turnover leaders and FX across Latin America.

Free · Any country in the world · Prediction markets Want prediction market reports on your country? Pick any country in the world. Your report arrives the moment you confirm, then every Sunday: what the markets say about elections, currencies and policy there, with volumes and plain-English explanations. Choose your country or region Choose your country or region Latin America overall Argentina Bahamas Barbados Belize Bolivia Brazil Chile Colombia Costa Rica Cuba Dominican Republic Ecuador El Salvador Guatemala Guyana Haiti Honduras Jamaica Mexico Nicaragua Panama Paraguay Peru Puerto Rico Suriname Trinidad and Tobago Uruguay Venezuela Africa overall Algeria Angola Benin Botswana Burkina Faso Burundi Cameroon Cape Verde Central African Republic Chad Comoros DR Congo Djibouti Egypt Equatorial Guinea Eritrea Eswatini Ethiopia Gabon Gambia Ghana Guinea Guinea-Bissau Ivory Coast Kenya Lesotho Liberia Libya Madagascar Malawi Mali Mauritania Mauritius Morocco Mozambique Namibia Niger Nigeria Republic of the Congo Rwanda Senegal Seychelles Sierra Leone Somalia South Africa South Sudan Sudan Tanzania Togo Tunisia Uganda Zambia Zimbabwe The world: biggest markets Afghanistan Albania Andorra Antigua and Barbuda Armenia Aruba Australia Austria Azerbaijan Bahrain Bangladesh Belarus Belgium Bhutan Bosnia and Herzegovina Brunei Bulgaria Cambodia Canada China Croatia Curaçao Cyprus Czech Republic Denmark Dominica Estonia Fiji Finland France Georgia Germany Greece Greenland Grenada Hong Kong Hungary Iceland India Indonesia Iran Iraq Ireland Israel Italy Japan Jordan Kazakhstan Kiribati Kosovo Kuwait Kyrgyzstan Laos Latvia Lebanon Liechtenstein Lithuania Luxembourg Malaysia Maldives Malta Marshall Islands Micronesia Moldova Monaco Mongolia Montenegro Myanmar Nauru Nepal Netherlands New Zealand North Korea North Macedonia Norway Oman Pakistan Palau Palestine Papua New Guinea Philippines Poland Portugal Qatar Romania Russia Saint Kitts and Nevis Saint Lucia Saint Vincent and the Grenadines Samoa San Marino Sao Tome and Principe Saudi Arabia Serbia Singapore Slovakia Slovenia Solomon Islands South Korea Spain Sri Lanka Sweden Switzerland Syria Taiwan Tajikistan Thailand Timor-Leste Tonga Turkey Turkmenistan Tuvalu Ukraine United Arab Emirates United Kingdom United States Uzbekistan Vanuatu Vatican City Vietnam Yemen Email address Send me my country report Sign up another address or choice

RT Ask Rio Times Latin American markets, currencies and companies. Ask Answers are generated from Rio Times reporting only — every claim links to its source article. Open the full Ask Rio Times → RT Ask Rio TimesMarkets, currencies and the economy › RT Ask Rio Times Latin American markets, currencies and companies. × Markets today The currency Rates & inflation Economy outlook Tap a question, or type your own — the answer appears right here. Ask Open the full Ask Rio Times →