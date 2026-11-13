Somaliland Historian Boobe Yusuf Duale Dies

IBOV 171,880.69 ▲ 0.32% IPC MEX 71,811.20 ▼ 0.27% MERVAL 2,848,945 — — USD/BRL5.64▼ 0.01% USD/MXN18.57▼ 0.20% USD/CLP999.33▲ 0.39% USD/COP3,308▲ 0.88% USD/PEN3.40▼ 0.23% USD/ARS1,548▲ 0.15% USD/UYU40.59▲ 2.33% USD/PYG6,196▲ 2.33% USD/BOB11.59▼ 0.37% USD/DOP60.61▲ 1.88% USD/CRC442.74▼ 0.10% USD/GTQ7.64▲ 2.06% USD/HNL26.91▲ 2.15% USD/NIO36.62▲ 1.57% USD/VES909.35▼ 0.13% USD/PAB1.00— 0.00% USD/BZD2.00— 0.00% USD/JMD157.69▲ 1.39% USD/TTD6.75▲ 1.58% EUR/BRL6.23▲ 0.69% BRENT 96.98 ▲ 1.21% WTI 89.46 ▲ 0.81% IRON ORE 161.91 — — COPPER 6.13 ▼ 0.87% GOLD 3,897 ▲ 0.30% SILVER 49.80 ▼ 0.35% SOY 1,238 ▲ 0.90% CORN 449.25 ▲ 1.53% WHEAT 595.75 ▲ 1.97% COFFEE 276.05 ▼ 1.48% SUGAR 18.53 ▲ 1.70% ORANGE JUICE 136.75 ▼ 2.98% COTTON 83.18 ▲ 5.73% COCOA 5,292 ▲ 4.46% BEEF 218.60 ▼ 0.14% CATTLE 336.13 ▲ 0.13% LITHIUM 58.81 ▼ 1.05% PETR4 45.06 ▲ 0.81% VALE3 63.73 ▼ 0.34% ITUB4 42.10 ▲ 1.01% BBDC4 14.40 ▲ 0.56% ABEV3 15.75 — 0.00% BBAS3 15.23 ▼ 1.62% B3SA3 14.72 ▼ 0.27% WEGE3 51.23 ▼ 0.81% PRIO3 62.92 ▼ 0.60% SUZB3 55.62 ▼ 0.75% RENT3 30.29 ▲ 2.40% AZZA3 16.41 ▼ 2.90% CSAN3 3.02 ▲ 5.96% RAIZ4 20.00 ▼ 6.67% PCAR3 2.43 ▲ 1.67% GMAT3 4.24 ▲ 10.42% PSSA3 46.40 ▲ 1.00% CVCB3 0.85 ▲ 1.19% POSI3 3.23 ▼ 4.15% SLCE3 18.45 ▲ 0.49% NATU3 5.16 ▼ 3.19% BRKM5 3.12 ▲ 1.63% RANI3 8.19 ▲ 0.12% CSNA3 3.89 ▼ 8.04% IBOV 171,880.69 ▲ 0.32% IPC MEX 71,811.20 ▼ 0.27% MERVAL 2,848,945 — — USD/BRL 5.64 ▼ 0.08% USD/MXN 18.56 ▼ 0.25% USD/CLP 998.98 ▲ 0.35% USD/COP 3,307 ▲ 0.85% USD/PEN 3.40 ▼ 0.22% USD/ARS 1,548 ▲ 0.15% USD/UYU 40.59 ▲ 2.33% USD/PYG 6,196 ▲ 2.33% USD/BOB 11.59 ▼ 0.37% USD/DOP 60.61 ▲ 1.88% USD/CRC 442.74 ▼ 0.10% USD/GTQ 7.64 ▲ 2.06% USD/HNL 26.91 ▲ 2.15% USD/NIO 36.62 ▲ 1.57% USD/VES 909.35 ▼ 0.13% USD/PAB 1.00 — 0.00% USD/BZD 2.00 — 0.00% USD/JMD 157.69 ▲ 1.39% USD/TTD 6.75 ▲ 1.58% EUR/BRL 6.23 ▲ 0.69% BRENT 96.98 ▲ 1.21% WTI 89.46 ▲ 0.81% IRON ORE 161.91 — — COPPER 6.13 ▼ 0.87% GOLD 3,897 ▲ 0.30% SILVER 49.80 ▼ 0.35% SOY 1,238 ▲ 0.90% CORN 449.25 ▲ 1.53% WHEAT 595.75 ▲ 1.97% COFFEE 276.05 ▼ 1.48% SUGAR 18.53 ▲ 1.70% ORANGE JUICE 136.75 ▼ 2.98% COTTON 83.18 ▲ 5.73% COCOA 5,292 ▲ 4.46% BEEF 218.60 ▼ 0.14% CATTLE 336.13 ▲ 0.13% LITHIUM 58.81 ▼ 1.05% PETR4 45.06 ▲ 0.81% VALE3 63.73 ▼ 0.34% ITUB4 42.10 ▲ 1.01% BBDC4 14.40 ▲ 0.56% ABEV3 15.75 — 0.00% BBAS3 15.23 ▼ 1.62% B3SA3 14.72 ▼ 0.27% WEGE3 51.23 ▼ 0.81% PRIO3 62.92 ▼ 0.60% SUZB3 55.62 ▼ 0.75% RENT3 30.29 ▲ 2.40% AZZA3 16.41 ▼ 2.90% CSAN3 3.02 ▲ 5.96% RAIZ4 20.00 ▼ 6.67% PCAR3 2.43 ▲ 1.67% GMAT3 4.24 ▲ 10.42% PSSA3 46.40 ▲ 1.00% CVCB3 0.85 ▲ 1.19% POSI3 3.23 ▼ 4.15% SLCE3 18.45 ▲ 0.49% NATU3 5.16 ▼ 3.19% BRKM5 3.12 ▲ 1.63% RANI3 8.19 ▲ 0.12% CSNA3 3.89 ▼ 8.04%
since 2009
Friday, November 13, 2026
Somalia Africa

Somaliland Historian Boobe Yusuf Duale Dies

By · · 4 min read
Passengers and baggage handlers on the apron at Hargeisa airport, with a white terminal building behind a tractor and trolley
Passengers and baggage handlers on the apron at Hargeisa airport. File photo, 2010. (Photo: YoTuT, CC BY 2.0, via Wikimedia Commons)

Africa: Somaliland

Key Facts

Who. Boobe Yusuf Duale, a writer, historian and former information minister of Somaliland, the self-declared state in the Horn of Africa, died in its capital, Hargeisa.

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What. He died on Friday 13 November 2026. Cause of death, age and funeral plans were not reported.

Tribute. Somaliland’s Vice President called him a great freedom fighter and struggler for the country.

As of 13 November 2026, 15:00 GMT

Boobe Yuusuf Ducaale, a Somaliland writer, historian and former information minister, died on Friday 13 November 2026 in Hargeisa. Somaliland declared independence from Somalia in 1991, and its news matters to the large Somali community in the United States.

What We Know

Boobe Yuusuf Ducaale, also written Abdirahman Yusuf Duale and known simply as Boobe, died on Friday 13 November 2026 in Hargeisa. Hargeisa is the capital of Somaliland, a territory that declared independence from Somalia in 1991.

Three Somali-language news outlets reported his death on the same day. One of them described him as a writer, historian and politician who held several posts.

That outlet also called him someone who collected, preserved and protected Somaliland’s history. It named him as a figure in the struggle to restore Somaliland’s independence and to build its state.

Somaliland’s Vice President, Mohamed Ali Aw Abdi, sent condolences to Boobe’s family, relatives and friends. He extended them to the people of Somaliland as well.

In Somali, the vice president called him a “mujaahid” (a fighter) and a “great struggler” in the fight to restore independence and build the state. The reports are in Somali, so this is our own translation and other renderings may differ slightly.

Bundles of Somaliland shilling notes at a money market in Hargeisa
Money changers stack bundles of Somaliland shilling notes at a street market in Hargeisa. (Photo: Fiona Graham / WorldRemit, CC BY-SA 2.0, via Wikimedia Commons)

Who He Was

Boobe was a former Minister of Information, a cabinet post, under the late President Ahmed Mohamed Mohamoud, known as Silanyo, who led Somaliland from 2010 to 2017. Somali-language reports also spell his name Siilaanyo.

He was also an author. One of his books is Deelleey: Saadaal Rumowday, published in 2008.

Somaliland still seeks international recognition, and Somalia still claims the territory. That is part of why one outlet stressed his work in preserving and protecting Somaliland’s history.

What Is Not Known

None of the reports gives a cause of death. Out of respect for his family, we will not speculate.

His age at death was not reported, and neither were funeral arrangements. Those details may emerge in later reports.

What It Means for Readers in the United States

The United States has a large Somali community, and Minnesota is home to the biggest. For Somali-American readers, news of a prominent Somaliland figure may carry personal meaning.

Readers who follow the debate over Somaliland’s recognition may also take note. Somaliland seeks international recognition, while Somalia still claims the territory.

For them, the tributes show how Somaliland describes its own history. The vice president’s words place the struggle to restore independence at the base of the state.

Frequently Asked Questions

Who was Boobe Yusuf Duale?

A Somaliland writer, historian and politician who held several posts, including Minister of Information under the late President Silanyo. He died on Friday 13 November 2026 in Hargeisa.

How did he die?

None of the reports gives a cause of death, his age or funeral arrangements. We have not speculated and will not do so.

What did Somaliland’s vice president say?

Vice President Mohamed Ali Aw Abdi sent condolences to Boobe’s family, relatives, friends and the people of Somaliland. In our translation from Somali, he called him a “mujaahid” (a fighter) and a “great struggler” in the fight to restore independence and build the state.

What is Somaliland?

Somaliland is a territory with Hargeisa as its capital. It declared independence from Somalia in 1991 and seeks international recognition, while Somalia still claims it.

Sources

Caasimada Online (Somali-language news site) · Qaran News (Somali-language news site) · Oodweyne News (Somali-language news site)

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