Eramet Studies US$40M Gabon Manganese Plant

GABON · MINING

Eramet, the French mining group that runs the Moanda manganese mine in south-eastern Gabon through Eramet Comilog, its Gabonese manganese subsidiary, is studying a plant for manganese oxide, a compound used in steel and batteries, that it estimates would cost US$40 million. The company says the plant would produce 60,000 tonnes a year, according to its roadmap of Monday 9 November 2026.

No final investment decision has been taken, and detailed engineering studies are still under way. For US readers the plan matters because manganese is a key input for steel and batteries, and Gabon is one of the world’s large producers.

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Key Facts What Eramet is studying a manganese oxide plant in Gabon with an estimated cost of US$40 million.

Size 60,000 tonnes of manganese oxide a year, a compound used in steel and batteries.

Status Detailed engineering studies are under way; no final investment decision has been taken.

Rule Gabon plans to ban raw manganese ore exports from 1 January 2029.

Goal Eramet and Gabon are studying scenarios to process up to 700,000 tonnes of ore locally by end-2031.

A US$40 million plant would help Gabon process more of its own manganese. Eramet says it will decide only after studies and funding are settled.

What Eramet Has Set Out

On Monday 9 November 2026 Eramet published its short- and medium-term roadmap. It says that under the memorandum of understanding, a framework agreement signed with the Gabonese authorities in July 2026, several studies are under way, including detailed engineering studies for a manganese oxide plant.

The plant would have an annual capacity of 60,000 tonnes and need an estimated US$40 million, Eramet says. A final investment decision, or FID, will follow only if the technical, environmental, economic and industrial conditions are validated.

Eramet adds that most roadmap projects are at study stage and will be launched only once its funding plan is final and its financial position is confirmed as restored. On Friday 13 November 2026 it launched a share capital increase with preferential subscription rights, a sale of new shares offered first to existing shareholders.

The Gabon Mining Logistics office building in central Libreville, the capital, in a 2020 file photo. Photo: Delrick Trevor / Wikimedia Commons (CC BY-SA 4.0)

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Why Gabon Wants to Process Its Own Manganese

Gabon’s president, Brice Oligui Nguema, announced on 30 May 2025 that raw manganese ore exports would be banned from 1 January 2029, to push more processing into the country. On Monday 20 July 2026 Eramet and the Gabonese state signed a memorandum of understanding, a framework to study three industrial scenarios.

Together the scenarios would transform up to 700,000 tonnes of ore a year by the end of 2031. Separately, Eramet expects to transport between 6.8 and 7.3 million tonnes of manganese ore in Gabon in 2027.

What It Means for You

Eramet says manganese oxide serves steels used in critical applications and the battery industry, so the plan bears on supply chains that reach US buyers. A study is not a build, and nothing in the plan changes supply today.

For background on the country, see our guide to who runs Gabon’s economy and our look at Gabon’s 2026 growth outlook. Our explainer on Gabon’s role in Africa and our report on a niobium refinery study show where processing fits in.

What Is Not Known

Eramet’s release says only that the plant would be in Gabon, and gives no site, no date for the final investment decision and no financing plan. The July memorandum gave an initial oxide capacity of 10,000 tonnes a year in the Libreville region, and the roadmap does not explain the larger 60,000-tonne figure.

Frequently Asked Questions

How much would Eramet’s Gabon manganese oxide plant cost?

Eramet estimates US$40 million for a plant with a capacity of 60,000 tonnes a year. A final investment decision has not been taken.

What is manganese oxide used for?

Eramet says it serves steels used in critical applications and the battery industry. Gabon wants more manganese products made at home.

When will Gabon stop exporting raw manganese ore?

President Oligui Nguema announced on 30 May 2025 a ban on raw ore exports from 1 January 2029. Eramet and the state are studying local processing projects ahead of that date.

Sources: Eramet press release, “Eramet outlines its short- and medium-term operational and strategic roadmap”, 9 November 2026 (eramet.com); Eramet press release on the memorandum of understanding with the Gabonese Republic, 20 July 2026 (eramet.com); Eramet press release on its share capital increase, 13 November 2026 (eramet.com).

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