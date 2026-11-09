Gabon Plans a New Refinery and US$2B Mine

A beach and large oil storage tanks in the SOGARA zone at Port-Gentil, Gabon, photographed on 28 January 2009. Photo: AchilleT / Wikimedia Commons (public domain)

GABON · ENERGY AND MINING

Gabon ran short of fuel in early October, and its president has now met the planners of a new refinery in China. During a state visit to China (3 to 7 November 2026), President Brice Clotaire Oligui Nguema met refinery managers and Chinese mining partners, the presidency said on 7 November.

For US readers, the story touches critical minerals, because niobium goes into special steels and rare earths into magnets and electronics. The United States relies on imports for all the niobium it uses, according to the US Geological Survey, a federal science agency.

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It also touches oil, since Gabon is an oil producer, as our report on Vaalco Energy’s output there shows. Fuel shortages and a costly subsidy make the refinery plan a budget story as well.

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Key Facts Refinery Construction of a new refinery is planned for 2027 to 2030, tripling national refining capacity.

Builders CC7, a Chinese refinery builder, and Technip Energies, a French engineering firm, are named for the plant.

Fuel reserve The plan aims to lift reserves of refined fuel to 90 days of consumption.

Mine Mabounié, a niobium and rare-earth project, has an announced US$2 billion investment, with works due from 2027.

Unknown Refinery cost, financing and ownership have not been stated.

Gabon wants a bigger refinery and a mineral-processing industry. The money behind both has not been announced.

A Bigger Refinery for a Fuel-Short Country

During his state visit to China, Oligui Nguema met the managers of SOGARA, the Société gabonaise de raffinage, and its partners. SOGARA is Gabon’s main refinery, at Port-Gentil.

The new refinery would triple national refining capacity, according to the presidency’s account of the visit. Construction is due to start in 2027 and finish in 2030.

The builders named are CC7, a Chinese refinery builder, while Technip Energies, a French engineering firm, handles the engineering. The plan would also lift the reserve of refined fuel to 90 days of consumption.

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Why the Fuel Question Is Urgent

The push follows a severe fuel shortage in Gabon in early October 2026. In its final communique of 8 October, the Council of Ministers, the cabinet’s formal decision meeting, set out the president’s instructions.

The government must present a programme with three axes: modernise SOGARA, strengthen security stocks of petroleum products, and launch without delay the preliminary studies for a new refinery. The president asked for a realistic timetable and financing plan.

Keeping pump prices low is also costing the state more. The stabilisation mechanism, a subsidy that holds pump prices down, cost 7 to 9 billion CFA francs, the currency of Gabon and its Central African neighbours, a month (about US$12 to 15 million) before the war in Ukraine.

The monthly cost rose to 15 billion CFA francs (about US$26 million) during that crisis and to 30 billion CFA francs (about US$51 million) in September 2026, because of the Middle East crisis, the communique says. The president asked the government to consider reducing or eventually removing the subsidy; our outlook for Gabon’s economy gives the wider budget picture.

Mabounié: A US$2 Billion Mine Plan

Mabounié, also spelled Maboumine, is a niobium and rare-earth deposit in Moyen-Ogooué province in central Gabon. Niobium goes into special steels, and some rare earths go into industrial equipment and advanced technology.

File photo. The Gabon Mining Logistics building in central Libreville, photographed on 5 June 2020. Photo: Delrick Trevor / Wikimedia Commons (CC BY-SA 4.0)

The project company is Dusk Gabon, and its technical partner is ENFI, a Chinese mining-engineering group. The president met ENFI leaders during the visit.

The French mining group Eramet handed the deposit back to the Gabonese state in 2022. Its earlier estimate counted 2.3 million tonnes of niobium oxide, the processed form of niobium, at a 1.2% grade.

The announced investment is US$2 billion, which one local report also gives as 1,120 billion CFA francs. At about 586 CFA francs per dollar on 9 November 2026, US$2 billion is about 1,170 billion CFA francs.

Works are due to begin in 2027, with the earthworks given to a Gabonese company. Plans call for processing the ore on site in six to seven plants, making nine finished products at 16,000 tonnes a year.

The presidency says the project should create several thousand jobs for young Gabonese. These are announced plans and projections, not completed financing.

What It Means for You

For buyers and investors in critical minerals, the project shows Chinese engineering at a deposit in Central Africa. Brazil supplies roughly nine tenths of the world’s niobium, so a new source in Central Africa would be notable, but no production date has been announced.

For holders of Gabon’s oil-sector stocks or US$ bonds, the story is mostly about state finances. The fuel subsidy presses on the government, so how it pays for these plans matters.

Our explainer on world powers and Gabon gives the wider picture. This is analysis, not investment advice.

What Is Not Known

No report states the refinery’s cost, exact capacity, financing model, ownership split or who pays. The same gap applies to the mine, where US$2 billion is an announced figure without a confirmed financing plan.

None of the reports gives a date for first production at the mine. None names a buyer for its output.

Frequently Asked Questions

When will the new Gabon refinery be built?

Construction is due to start in 2027 and finish in 2030, according to the plans presented during the visit. The cost and financing have not been stated.

How big is the Mabounié mine project?

The announced investment is US$2 billion, with capacity of 16,000 tonnes a year. Works are due to begin in 2027, and these are plans, not completed financing.

Why does Gabon want more refining capacity?

The country faced a severe fuel shortage in early October 2026. A larger plant would triple refining capacity and lift the refined-fuel reserve to 90 days of consumption.

Sources: Gabon Council of Ministers final communique of 8 October 2026; statements of the Gabonese presidency on the state visit to China, 3 to 7 November 2026 (read 9 November 2026). Hub: Gabon.





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