A drilling rig at a waterfront yard in Lagos, Nigeria. Photo: S.aderogba / Wikimedia Commons (CC BY-SA 4.0).

Markets: Nigeria

Nigerian billionaire Tony Elumelu has bought another 5,888,341 shares in Seplat Energy, a Nigerian oil and gas producer listed in Lagos and London, worth about US$70 million. The purchase, reported on Tuesday 17 November 2026, lifts the combined holding of his companies to 22.05%.

Elumelu is due to become Seplat’s chairman on 1 January 2027, as our earlier report on the leadership change explains. For investors in the London and Lagos shares, the purchase shows how large a stake one person now holds ahead of that role.

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Key Facts Buyer. Tony Elumelu, through his company Heirs Energies, bought 5,888,341 Seplat shares.

Value. About US$70 million, or roughly US$11.90 a share.

Stake. His companies now hold about 132.3 million shares, or 22.05% of Seplat.

Before. 21.07% after a six-million-share purchase in September 2026.

Next. Elumelu becomes Seplat chairman on 1 January 2027.

Tony Elumelu has added about US$70 million of Seplat shares, taking his companies to 22.05% of the Nigerian oil producer before he becomes its chairman.

What Elumelu Bought

Heirs Energies, a company controlled by Elumelu, acquired 5,888,341 ordinary shares in Seplat, close to one percentage point of the company’s share capital. The reported value is about US$70 million as of 17 November 2026, which works out at roughly US$11.90 a share by our own division.

The combined holding of Heirs Energies and Heirs Holdings, the two Elumelu-controlled companies, is now about 132.3 million shares. That is 22.05% of the 599.9 million Seplat shares in issue, up from 21.07% (126.4 million shares) before this purchase.

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How the Stake Was Built

The first block came in December 2025, when Maurel & Prom, a French oil company, sold its entire 20.07% stake in Seplat (about 120.4 million shares) to Heirs Energies for about US$496 million. That made Elumelu, a Nigerian businessman, the largest shareholder of a company that is listed on both the Nigerian Exchange in Lagos and the London Stock Exchange.

He joined Seplat’s board as a non-executive director (a board member without day-to-day management duties) in January 2026, and the board has named him to succeed Udoma Udo Udoma, the current chairman, as chairman on 1 January 2027. In September 2026 Heirs Energies added six million more shares, which took the group to 126.4 million shares.

Each step, from the 20.07% purchase to the board seat, the chairmanship and the two top-up purchases, is a matter of public record. We found no stated target stake or plan for Seplat from Elumelu or Heirs, so what he intends beyond the chair is not known.

A waterfront on Nigeria’s coast. Photo: XEON / Wikimedia Commons (CC BY 3.0).

Why It Matters

At 22.05%, roughly one Seplat share in 4.5 sits with Elumelu’s companies, and from 1 January 2027 the same person is due to lead the board. That concentration is what the company’s other shareholders in London and Lagos now have to weigh.

Seplat’s most recent dividend, US$0.19 per share for the third quarter of 2026, was covered in our report on the naira payment rate. More Nigerian business coverage is on our Nigeria news page.

What To Watch Next

The first fixed date is 1 January 2027, when Elumelu takes over from Udoma as chairman. Any further purchase by his companies would have to be disclosed in a new dealings notice, the filing a company publishes when a director-linked holder trades, and no date for one is known.

What Is Not Known

The published accounts we could read as of 17 November 2026 do not give the trade date or the price per share. Elumelu’s plans for a higher stake are also not known.

Press reports of the purchase quote naira values that differ from each other, from N95 billion to N98 billion (about US$70 million). We therefore show the dollar figure only.

What It Means for You

If you hold Seplat shares in London or Lagos, the notice is a disclosure about a large holder rather than a change in the company’s results. This article reports a corporate disclosure for information and is not investment advice.

Frequently Asked Questions

Who bought the new Seplat shares?

Tony Elumelu, a Nigerian billionaire, bought them through Heirs Energies, a company he controls. The purchase covers 5,888,341 shares, worth about US$70 million.

How much of Seplat does Elumelu now own?

His companies hold about 132.3 million shares, or 22.05% of Seplat. The figure was 21.07% before this purchase.

When does Elumelu become Seplat chairman?

Seplat’s board has named him to take over from Udoma Udo Udoma on 1 January 2027. He has sat on the board as a non-executive director since January 2026.

What is Seplat Energy?

Seplat is a Nigerian oil and gas producer whose shares trade on the Nigerian Exchange in Lagos and the London Stock Exchange. Maurel & Prom sold its 20.07% stake to Heirs Energies in December 2025.

Sources: Seplat Energy Plc dealing and major-holdings notices filed on the London Stock Exchange and the Nigerian Exchange (ngxgroup.com), as reflected in published accounts of 17 November 2026, and the September 2026 notice of the six-million-share purchase; Seplat Energy Plc announcements on the Maurel & Prom share sale (December 2025) and on Elumelu’s board seat and chairmanship.

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