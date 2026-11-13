Seplat Sets Naira Rate for US$0.19 Dividend
Markets: Nigeria
Seplat Energy, a Nigerian oil and gas producer listed in Lagos and London, set the exchange rate for paying its third-quarter dividend in naira. Shareholders paid in naira (N), Nigeria’s currency, will receive N1,358.34 for every US$1 of dividend, the central bank rate of 11 November 2026.
Key Facts
—Rate. Seplat fixed N1,358.34 per US$1 for naira dividend payments, stated in a stock exchange notice of 12 November 2026.
—Dividend. The Q3 dividend is US$0.19 per share: US$0.05 core (regular) and US$0.14 special (one-off).
—Example. A shareholder owed US$100 receives N135,834 (about US$101 at market rates) before withholding tax if paid in naira.
—Dates. Shareholders on the register by 12 November 2026 qualify for the payment.
What Seplat Announced
Seplat Energy said in a stock exchange notice on 12 November 2026 that it had fixed the naira rate for its Q3 2026 interim and special dividend. The rate is N1,358.34 per US$1.
The rate comes from the Nigerian Foreign Exchange Market (NFEM) rate that the Central Bank of Nigeria published on 11 November 2026. The notice says the rate is that central bank figure.
Shareholders who elected to be paid in naira get their dollar entitlement converted at that rate. The default currency depends on how the shares are held.
The Dividend in Numbers
The board declared US$0.19 per share for the quarter, made up of a US$0.05 core dividend and a US$0.14 special dividend. At the fixed rate that equals about N258 per share before withholding tax (about US$0.19).
Dividends declared in the first nine months of 2026 now total US$0.40 per share. A special dividend is a one-off payment on top of the regular one, so it does not set a pattern for later quarters.
What To Watch Next
The next step is the payment itself, which Seplat’s 29 October 2026 announcement placed on or around 27 November. Shareholders paid in naira should expect the converted amount at the fixed rate.
Readers can compare this with the earlier Seplat coverage on safety and profit. More Nigerian business news is on the Nigeria news page.
What Is Not Known
We could not confirm from the exchange notice how many shareholders chose naira. Nor is it known whether the special dividend will recur.
What It Means for You
Seplat’s dividends are declared in US dollars, so a shareholder paid in naira bears the exchange rate set on 11 November. This article reports a corporate notice for information and is not investment advice.
Frequently Asked Questions
What exchange rate did Seplat set for its Q3 dividend?
Seplat fixed N1,358.34 per US$1, based on the Central Bank of Nigeria’s NFEM rate of 11 November 2026. It applies only to shareholders paid in naira.
How big is Seplat’s Q3 2026 dividend?
The board declared US$0.19 per share, made up of US$0.05 core (regular) and US$0.14 special (one-off). That is about N258 per share at the fixed rate.
Sources: Seplat Energy PLC stock exchange notice (RNS), 12 November 2026, currency exchange rate for Q3 2026 dividend; Seplat Energy PLC announcement of 29 October 2026 on the Q3 2026 interim and special dividend; Central Bank of Nigeria NFEM rate of 11 November 2026; exchange rate N1,343 per US$1 (market data provider RT, 13 November 2026) for the conversion into dollars. RNS means Regulatory News Service, the London Stock Exchange’s announcement channel.
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