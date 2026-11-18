Africa: Egypt

Egypt is launching Nefeera, a state-led tourism, hotel and entertainment zone on about 8,000 feddans beside the Giza Pyramids and the Grand Egyptian Museum. The Arabic spelling is «نيفيرا», and we use the Latin spelling Nefeera throughout.

Prime Minister Mostafa Madbouly, Egypt’s head of government, was scheduled to attend the official launch on Wednesday 18 November 2026 at the Cabinet headquarters in the New Capital (formerly the New Administrative Capital), the government district east of Cairo. For travellers and investors in the United States, it shows Cairo wants to turn its best-known sight into a managed destination with state-linked owners and private builders.

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Key Facts What. Egypt’s government is launching Nefeera, a state-led tourism and entertainment zone near the Giza Pyramids.

Size. About 8,000 feddans (a local land unit), or roughly 33.6 square kilometres by our conversion.

Owners. Nefeera Egypt is the master developer, reportedly with state-linked shareholders and private partners.

Launch. Prime Minister Mostafa Madbouly was due to attend on Wednesday 18 November 2026.

Unknown. No investment value, timeline or room count has been officially confirmed.

The plan puts a state-backed company in charge of building hotels and attractions around Egypt’s best-known monuments, but the cost, timeline and room count are still unpublished.

Why the State Is Building Near the Pyramids

Egypt’s tourism has grown fast. The Ministry of Tourism and Antiquities said in early January 2026 that about 19 million visitors came in 2025, up 21 per cent, after 15.78 million in 2024.

The Grand Egyptian Museum, a vast antiquities museum beside the Pyramids, held its official opening on 1 November 2025. Nefeera is planned in the same area, so it sits beside that investment.

The Central Bank of Egypt, the national bank, reported tourism revenue of US$16.7 billion in the financial year to 30 June 2025, up about 16 per cent from US$14.4 billion. That makes tourism one of the country’s main sources of foreign currency.

Nefeera Egypt, the master developer, was founded in summer 2026. An unnamed government official said in early August 2026 that its shareholders are the Tahya Misr Fund, a state-backed development fund, the Administrative Capital for Urban Development company, the state firm building the new capital, and the New Urban Communities Authority, the state new-cities agency.

The same official said the company will work with private developers. We found no official release that confirms the shareholders, so we treat this as reported, not confirmed.

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What We Know About the Site

A feddan is a traditional Egyptian land unit of 4,200 square metres. By our conversion, 8,000 feddans equal 33.6 square kilometres.

The site lies in west Cairo, in Giza governorate, near the Pyramids and the Grand Egyptian Museum. The unnamed official said in early August 2026 that the master plan includes film and production studios, hotels, entertainment and commercial areas, and luxury housing.

The official said the project will be built in phases. That account gave no start or completion dates.

Why It Matters

Tourism earns hard currency, meaning dollars and other foreign money that Egypt needs to pay for imports and debt. The International Monetary Fund, the global lender, completed two reviews of Egypt’s loan programme on 26 February 2026, and that programme runs to 15 December 2026.

More hotels and attractions near the Pyramids could raise visitor spending, which the Central Bank of Egypt put at US$16.7 billion for the year to June 2025. Whether Nefeera does so depends on costs and timing that are not yet public.

What Is Not Known

No investment value, timeline or hotel room count has been officially confirmed. At 13:15 GMT on 18 November 2026 we had found no official transcript of the ceremony.

We also found no official statement on how the project will protect the Giza plateau, the ancient site around the Pyramids. The names of the private developers have not been published.

What It Means for You

If you plan a trip to Egypt, nothing changes yet, because no Nefeera hotel has a published opening date. The Pyramids and the museum are the sights that exist today.

Investors should watch whether the government publishes the investment value and the list of private developers. Those details decide who earns from the plan and how fast it can move.

File photo. The Pyramids of Giza outside Cairo, with three smaller pyramids in the foreground. Photo: Ricardo Liberato, CC BY-SA 2.0, Wikimedia Commons.

More: Egypt news in English, every day from The Rio Times.

Frequently Asked Questions

What is Nefeera?

Nefeera is a state-led tourism, hotel and entertainment project planned on about 8,000 feddans near the Giza Pyramids. Its master developer is a company called Nefeera Egypt, founded in summer 2026.

Where is Nefeera?

It lies in west Cairo, in Giza governorate, close to the Pyramids and the Grand Egyptian Museum. The area covers roughly 33.6 square kilometres by our conversion.

Who owns the developer?

An unnamed government official said in early August 2026 that the Tahya Misr Fund, the Administrative Capital for Urban Development company and the New Urban Communities Authority are shareholders. No official release confirms this.

How much will Nefeera cost?

No investment value has been officially confirmed. The same applies to the timeline and the number of hotel rooms.