Politics: Egypt and the US

President Donald Trump said on Monday 16 November 2026 that a wider US terrorist designation of the Muslim Brotherhood “could happen” and that Washington is “watching” the Council on American-Islamic Relations (CAIR), a US Muslim advocacy group. He spoke to reporters at the White House before an Asia trip that includes the Philippines and China.

The Brotherhood is an Islamist movement founded in Egypt in 1928 that Cairo treats as a terrorist group. Trump credited Egypt for its crackdown and said it acted “at my request”, but he announced no new designation and gave no date.

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Key Facts Remark. Trump said a blanket Muslim Brotherhood designation “could happen” and that Washington is “watching” CAIR.

Status. No new designation was announced; three branches were listed in January 2026.

Egypt. Trump said Egypt clamped down on the Brotherhood “at my request”.

CAIR. Texas and Florida designated it as terrorist; no federal designation exists.

As of 16 November 2026, 19:30 GMT.

Trump made no announcement on Monday, but his answers show that the Brotherhood and CAIR are on the administration’s radar. The White House has set no date for any decision that we could confirm.

What Trump Said

A reporter noted that only some Brotherhood branches carry a US terrorist label and asked whether he would issue a blanket designation. Trump replied, according to an unofficial transcript of the exchange: “Egypt did a good job, yeah.

They clamped down. I would, I might.

Egypt has clamped down very hard on the Muslim Brotherhood, at my request.” Asked about CAIR, he said: “CAIR is another one that we are watching here.”

Pressed again on a blanket designation, he said: “I’m not going to say that yet, but it could happen.”

Cairo seen across the Nile. File photo. photo, 2007. Photo: Vyacheslav Argenberg, CC BY 4.0, via Wikimedia Commons

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How We Got Here

Trump signed Executive Order 14362 on 24 November 2025, which directed a review of Brotherhood chapters in Lebanon, Jordan and Egypt. It gave the State and Treasury departments 30 days to report and 45 days after that to act.

On 13 January 2026 the Treasury designated the Egyptian and Jordanian branches as “specially designated global terrorists”, a sanctions label. The State Department designated the Lebanese branch, al-Jamaa al-Islamiya, a “foreign terrorist organization”, a label that triggers criminal law, in a notice.

Egypt has treated the Brotherhood as a terrorist group since 2013, and on 9 November 2026 its Public Prosecution, the state’s chief prosecuting authority, made the listing permanent in the Official Gazette, the state’s legal journal. Our earlier report covers a Cairo court’s listing of 35 groups on 10 November.

Why CAIR Is a Different Case

CAIR is a Washington-based Muslim civil rights and advocacy group. Texas Governor Greg Abbott declared it a foreign terrorist and transnational criminal organisation in November 2025, and Florida Governor Ron DeSantis ordered a similar designation on 8 December 2025.

CAIR sued both states. A federal judge blocked the Florida governor’s December order in March 2026, and the state has appealed.

Florida then designated CAIR under a new state law, and in November 2026 a federal judge declined to remove that label. CAIR calls the December order “blatantly unconstitutional”, in the words of its national deputy director, Edward Ahmed Mitchell, and its lawsuit argues that the order “relies on no federal designation”.

Why It Matters for US Readers

A federal foreign terrorist organization label makes it a crime under section 2339B of Title 18 of the US Code to knowingly give the group material support, meaning money, goods or services, and requires US banks to freeze the group’s funds, which is why the January listing of the Lebanese group matters to donors and charities. That list is limited by law to foreign organisations, and CAIR is based in the United States.

For Egypt, the remarks are public US praise for a campaign it has run for years; our report on US military aid to Egypt shows how closely the two governments are tied. Readers can follow Egypt’s side of the story on our Egypt page.

What Is Not Known

We could not match Trump’s wording to an official White House transcript, and one published account quotes him as saying “Yes, I will designate it”, words that do not appear in the transcript we found. No legal tool, date or target list has been announced, and we found no public response from CAIR to Monday’s remarks.

Frequently Asked Questions

Has the US designated CAIR as a terrorist group?

No federal body has done so. Texas and Florida have designated it at state level, and on 16 November 2026 Trump said only that “CAIR is another one that we are watching”.

Which Muslim Brotherhood branches does the US list?

In January 2026 the Treasury designated the Egyptian and Jordanian branches as specially designated global terrorists. The State Department designated the Lebanese branch as a foreign terrorist organization.

Sources: White House, Executive Order 14362, 24 November 2025; US State Department, terrorist designations of Muslim Brotherhood chapters, January 2026.

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