Politics: Ecuador

Ecuador’s prison agency, SNAI, said on Wednesday 18 November 2026 that former vice president Jorge Glas harmed himself on 11 November. His lawyer, Sonia Vera, had said the evening before that an officer and at least five soldiers beat him in the El Encuentro maximum-security prison.

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The two accounts clash, and no independent medical examination has been published. For readers abroad, the dispute shows how Ecuador treats a high-profile prisoner who is protected by orders from the human rights bodies of the Americas.

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Key Facts What. Lawyer Sonia Vera says soldiers beat ex-vice president Jorge Glas; prisons service SNAI says he harmed himself.

When. Lawyer’s video Tuesday 17 November; SNAI statement Wednesday 18 November 2026.

What next. A regional human rights court requires Ecuador to report on his health every three months.

Power Index. Ecuador ranks 8th of 14 in Ecuador ranks 8th of 14 in The Rio Times Latin America Power Index , with 37.2 points (November 2026 edition).

As of. 19 November 2026, 03:00 GMT.

A lawyer’s video and a prison agency’s statement give opposite accounts of what happened to a prisoner whose health a regional court is monitoring. Neither side has published its evidence.

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What Happened on 11 November

Vera published a video on the night of Tuesday 17 November with extracts of a video call with Glas. In it, Glas describes a beating on 11 November and shows bruises on his legs and back.

Vera said an officer who had already threatened Glas was involved. She said that officer and at least five soldiers then beat, kicked and dragged him while trying to handcuff him.

Latin America Power Index · November 2026 edition Ecuador ranks 8th of 14 with 37.2 points. Strongest pillar: military means (55); weakest: diplomatic & cultural influence (14). Alignment group: Closer to Washington. WatchRating below investment grade (B); 51 homicides per 100,000. See the full index, the business lens and the data →

Glas also alleged a sexual assault by the officer, in the account Vera gave. We do not repeat the details, because they are the lawyer’s description of what her client told her.

Vera said Glas counted 37 bleeding wounds, and that state records list the incident as “self-harm”. On Wednesday 18 November, SNAI said a monitoring report for 11 November “reports self-harming conduct” by Glas.

SNAI said Glas had a scheduled medical appointment that day and showed a “presumed decompensation” during a general consultation. It said he received immediate care, according to prison health staff, has no complications that affect his current condition.

The National Court of Justice building in Quito. File photo. photo. The National Court of Justice in Quito, Ecuador, which handles extradition requests, July 2025. Photo: Ceancata, CC BY 4.0, Wikimedia Commons.

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The Big Picture

Glas was vice president under former president Rafael Correa, who led Ecuador from 2007 to 2017. He has received three prison sentences, for bribery, criminal association and embezzlement.

On 30 June 2025 a panel of the National Court of Justice, Ecuador’s top criminal court, gave him 13 years for embezzlement in the Manabí reconstruction case. That ruling was first-instance, so an appeal can follow.

In April 2024 he was recaptured, when President Daniel Noboa ordered police into the Mexican embassy in Quito. Mexico had given him asylum there.

The Inter-American Commission on Human Rights, a body of the Organization of American States, has protected Glas with precautionary measures since 31 December 2019. In February 2025 it widened them to cover his health, and in July 2025 it asked the Inter-American Court of Human Rights to order binding measures.

On 17 October 2025 the Court ordered Ecuador to give Glas specialised medical care, family visits and contact with his lawyers and doctors. It refused therapeutic house arrest and a transfer to another prison.

The Court also asked for a report within 30 days. After that, Ecuador must report every three months.

Why It Matters

The Court’s provisional measures are binding on Ecuador under Article 63.2 of the American Convention on Human Rights, which covers cases of extreme gravity and urgency. That makes an injury in custody, with two conflicting records, a matter for the Court’s next quarterly review and not only for Ecuadorian prosecutors.

The government’s view is that its own medical and monitoring records show self-harm and no serious complication. The lawyer’s view is that the same records mislabel an assault, and each side rests on documents or testimony that the public has not seen.

What to Watch

We could not confirm a dated hearing, deadline or report for this case from an official calendar of the Court or the Commission. The Court’s order requires Ecuador to report on his health every three months.

What Is Not Known

No independent medical examination of Glas has been published, and we found no announcement of a prosecutor’s investigation into the alleged beating. We also found no statement from the armed forces, and the video has not been independently authenticated.

It is not known whether the Court or the Commission has been asked to act on the 11 November incident. SNAI has not published the monitoring report it cites.

What It Means for You

For investors, travellers and companies with staff in Ecuador, the case shows that prison conditions are now watched by an international court. That adds legal scrutiny to the government’s security drive, though it does not change Ecuador’s travel or market picture by itself.

Readers can compare the case with our earlier reports, the Ecuador Prison Riots Kill 8 on 22 October and the Ecuador Jails Luisa González on 23 October. Both belong to the wider story of Ecuador’s prisons and courts.

More: Ecuador news in English, every day from The Rio Times.

Frequently Asked Questions

What did Ecuador say about Jorge Glas on 18 November?

Ecuador’s prison agency SNAI said a monitoring report for 11 November reports self-harming conduct by Glas. It said he received immediate care and has no complications affecting his condition.

What does Jorge Glas’s lawyer allege?

Lawyer Sonia Vera said an officer and at least five soldiers beat, kicked and dragged Glas in El Encuentro prison on 11 November. She published a video of him describing it on Tuesday 17 November 2026.

Why is Jorge Glas protected by international orders?

The Inter-American Commission has protected him since 2019, and the Inter-American Court ordered binding measures on 17 October 2025. They require medical care, family and lawyer contact, and reports from Ecuador every three months.

Sources: SNAI statement of 18 November 2026; lawyer Sonia Vera’s video of 17 November 2026; orders of the Inter-American Commission on Human Rights and the Inter-American Court of Human Rights on Jorge Glas.

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