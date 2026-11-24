PILLAR · ECUADOR

On Tuesday 24 November 2026, five outside forces compete for a place in Ecuador: the United States, China, Canada, the European Union and the International Monetary Fund (IMF), an international crisis lender. President Daniel Noboa’s government has a trade deal, a loan or a pending pact with each of them.

Ecuadorians voted on Sunday 16 November 2025 against lifting the ban on foreign military bases, yet US personnel now work at an Ecuadorian air base. IMF staff said on Monday 9 November 2026 they had agreed a new loan payment of about US$380 million, which still needs board approval.

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For a US reader the stakes are shrimp and bananas on the shelf, gold and copper mines, and a security partner on the Pacific coast. The Office of the US Trade Representative (USTR) says US goods and services exports to Ecuador reached US$10.2 billion in 2024, and China buys about half of Ecuador’s shrimp.

Key Facts The US US personnel work at Taura air base near Guayaquil; 2026 trade deal has no start date.

China China is Ecuador’s top shrimp buyer; Chinese miner CMOC holds the Los Cangrejos gold project.

The money IMF staff agreed US$380 million; Canada’s Lundin Gold, a miner, faces a US$154 million tax claim.

What is next Lundin Gold’s expansion decision is due in the fourth quarter; no IMF Board date.

Power Index Ecuador ranks 8th of 14 in Ecuador ranks 8th of 14 in The Rio Times Latin America Power Index , with 37.2 points (November 2026 edition).

Ecuador’s dollar economy and Pacific ports have made it a prize for five outside powers, and no single one of them holds all the cards.

The Carondelet Palace on Plaza Grande, Quito, seat of Ecuador’s presidency, April 2022. Photo: Arabsalam, CC BY-SA 4.0, Wikimedia Commons.

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In Plain English Extended Fund Facility is a multi-year IMF loan paid out in instalments after regular reviews. Staff-level agreement means IMF experts and a government have a deal that still needs a vote by the IMF Executive Board. Free-trade agreement is a treaty that cuts or removes tariffs between the countries that sign it. Reciprocal-trade agreement is the US name for a tariff deal in which both sides open their markets. Exploitation contract is the state licence that lets a company mine and sell minerals. SDR is the IMF’s own unit of account, a basket value that the IMF converts into US dollars.

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US Personnel at Taura, Noboa Says No Base

Ecuadorians voted on Sunday 16 November 2025 against removing the constitutional ban on foreign military bases, with 60.8% voting no and turnout above 80%, according to International IDEA, a democracy research body that cites the National Electoral Council (CNE). Noboa had campaigned for yes, and the same ballot, per International IDEA, also rejected a constituent assembly by 61.8%.

Yet US personnel work at the Taura air base near Guayaquil, which Noboa describes as cooperation. In an interview on Sunday 15 November 2026 he said: “Sometimes there’s a specific mission. Sometimes there’s a specific operation. We work together. It’s not an American base. It’s an Ecuadoran base.”

Latin America Power Index · November 2026 edition Ecuador ranks 8th of 14 with 37.2 points. Strongest pillar: military means (55); weakest: diplomatic & cultural influence (14). Alignment group: Closer to Washington. WatchRating below investment grade (B); 51 homicides per 100,000. See the full index, the business lens and the data →

An October 2026 investigation by a news agency counted about 20 US military flights at Taura between June and mid-October 2026 and found documents about US soldiers there. A September 2026 letter from the then air force commander, General Mauricio Salazar, asked the armed forces to clarify the legality of the deployment, and he was later removed from the post and given less senior duties.

The US left Manta, a Pacific port city, in 2009 when the lease on its forward operating location expired, a US Air Force report says. The Pentagon, US Southern Command, the US military’s command for Latin America, and Ecuador’s air force did not respond to requests for information in October 2026, and the scope of the US presence at Taura has not been disclosed.

The US Trade Deal Waiting to Start

On Friday 13 March 2026, US Trade Representative Jamieson Greer, the US government’s chief trade negotiator, and Ecuador’s Minister of Production, Foreign Trade and Investment, Luis Alberto Jaramillo, signed the United States-Ecuador Agreement on Reciprocal Trade. Greer said: “President Trump is unlocking commercially meaningful market access for American farmers and manufacturers, opening Ecuador’s market of over 18 million consumers to U.S. agricultural and industrial exports.”

In its November 2025 fact sheet on the framework, the Office of the US Trade Representative (USTR) said US goods and services exports to Ecuador reached US$10.2 billion in 2024. Ecuador committed to preferential treatment for more than 90 percent of its agricultural tariff schedule, including tariff elimination for soybeans, fresh and processed fruit and some dairy, beef, pork and poultry.

The same fact sheet says Ecuador will accept US-standard vehicles, medical devices and pharmaceuticals and refrain from discriminatory digital service taxes. USTR has not announced an entry-into-force date because both sides must first complete domestic procedures, so it is not known whether the pact has taken effect.

China’s Welcome Mat in Beijing

On Tuesday 18 August 2026 in Beijing, President Xi Jinping held talks with Noboa, who was on a state visit, according to a readout from China’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs, which is China’s own account of the meeting. The readout says Xi called ties “not only the dividend of the bilateral free trade agreement, but also a testament to the potential of China’s enormous market” and listed cooperation in energy, mining, infrastructure and finance.

Xi also stressed that the Latin American and Caribbean region’s “right to independently choose cooperation partners should not be interfered with”, the readout says. Noboa said, per the same readout, that Ecuador is willing to expand exports to China and “welcomes more Chinese companies to invest and do business”.

After the talks the two presidents witnessed the signing of documents on green industry, economy and trade, digital economy and people’s well-being, the readout says. The free-trade agreement between the two countries has been in force since 1 May 2024, according to China’s trade ministry, the Ministry of Commerce.

Shrimp and Gold: China’s Stakes

Ecuador’s National Aquaculture Chamber, the shrimp farmers’ group, says shrimp exports reached US$7.47 billion in 2025, up 23.2% from US$6.07 billion in 2024. China took 49.5% of the 2025 total, Europe 21.7% and the US 19.4%, the chamber says.

China suspended 14 Ecuadorian processing plants between October 2025 and January 2026 over alleged residues of sodium metabisulfite, a preservative, and its customs authority reinstated 8 of them in August 2026, the chamber says. Six plants remain barred as of 21 October 2026, the chamber says, and the government says it is negotiating.

On Monday 27 April 2026, Ecuador’s government signed the exploitation contract for the Los Cangrejos gold-copper project in El Oro province with Odin Mining del Ecuador, the local arm of China’s CMOC Group, a mining company with the government signing for the state. CMOC bought the project from Canada’s Lumina Gold.

Canada and Europe: Mines and Market Access

On Friday 24 July 2026 in Ottawa, Canadian Trade Minister Maninder Sidhu and Luis Jaramillo signed the Canada-Ecuador Free Trade Agreement, Canada’s foreign and trade ministry, Global Affairs Canada, said, and it enters into force only after both countries finish ratification. Two-way trade reached CAD 2.0 billion (about US$1.4 billion) in 2025, up 2.9%, which makes Ecuador Canada’s sixth-largest merchandise trading partner in South America, the same release says.

Lundin Gold, a Vancouver-based company that owns the Fruta del Norte (FDN) gold mine in south-east Ecuador, said on Wednesday 4 November 2026 that third-quarter production hit a record 153,736 ounces, against 122,086 a year earlier, with net revenue of US$633 million. Its chief executive, Jamie Beck, said: “The third quarter delivered record production at FDN, a result of strong mill throughput and gold grades, driving another quarter of strong financial results.”

The company also said it received a notice from Ecuador’s tax authority on 8 September 2026 for a “sovereign adjustment”, a tax adjustment under its mining contract, of US$154 million for fiscal 2023, including potential fines and penalties. Lundin says the assessment is inconsistent with its Exploitation Agreement, and it expects an investment decision on the Fruta del Norte South (FDNS) zone and mill expansion in the fourth quarter of 2026, while the amount it will finally pay is not known.

The European Union’s trade agreement with Ecuador has applied provisionally since 2017, and the EU Council cleared full application of the agreement, EU Ambassador Jekaterina Doródnova said in October 2024. Bilateral trade is up 40% since the agreement took effect in 2017, and Ecuador’s biggest 2023 exports to the EU were bananas at EUR 1.2 billion (about US$1.3 billion) and shrimp at EUR 1.0 billion (about US$1.1 billion), the EU delegation says.

The IMF: A Lender With a Checklist

The IMF’s Executive Board approved a 48-month Extended Fund Facility for Ecuador on 31 May 2024 worth SDR 3 billion (about US$4 billion), and on 18 July 2025 it raised access by SDR 750.4 million (about US$1 billion) to about US$5 billion. On 22 April 2026 it completed the fifth review and released SDR 280.5 million (US$394 million), bringing total disbursements to SDR 2.7 billion (about US$3.7 billion), the IMF said.

The IMF said Ecuador returned to international bond markets in January 2026 for the first time since 2019, with a US$4 billion bond that included a US$3 billion debt buy-back. On Monday 9 November 2026, IMF staff announced a staff-level agreement on the sixth review, a payment of about US$380 million.

The agreement also adds an 18-month Resilience and Sustainability Facility arrangement, a separate IMF credit line for long-term risks, of SDR 523.275 million (about US$710 million, 75% of Ecuador’s quota, its membership share in the IMF), and IMF staff said all quantitative performance criteria were met. The package needs Executive Board approval, and the Board has not announced a date.

Who Holds the Cards in Ecuador

No single partner holds all the cards, because each controls a different lever. The US offers security help and a market, China buys the most shrimp, Canada brings mining capital, Europe brings market access, and the IMF’s cash comes with conditions.

The strongest counter-view comes from Human Rights Watch, a New York rights group, which says in a July 2026 report that the US has become Ecuador’s main security partner in its fight against organised crime, providing equipment, training, intelligence and direct military support. It calls the partnership “perilous” and says “both governments have engaged in serious human rights violations fueled by their insistence on framing their confrontations with organized crime groups as a kind of war”.

The 2025 referendum rules out a formal foreign base, while the trade pacts, the IMF programme and the mine contracts show that money and market access are open to every suitor. In China’s readout of 18 August 2026, Xi argued that the region should choose partners without interference, which is China’s own view and not an Ecuadorian commitment.

The next national political date is Sunday 29 November 2026, when Ecuador holds local elections set by its electoral council, the CNE, and the election guide explains the vote. How Ecuador compares with its neighbours is tracked in The Rio Times Latin America Power Index.

Two checkpoints matter most: Lundin Gold said on 4 November 2026 that its FDNS decision is due in the fourth quarter of 2026, and the IMF Board vote on the sixth review has no announced date. China’s answer on the six barred shrimp plants and the start dates of the US and Canada pacts are the other open points.

More: Ecuador news in English, every day from The Rio Times.

Frequently Asked Questions

Does the US have a military base in Ecuador?

Ecuador’s government says there is no US base: voters rejected foreign bases in a 2025 referendum, and President Noboa says US personnel at the Taura air base are there for temporary activities. The full scope of that presence has not been disclosed.

Does Ecuador have a trade deal with the US?

Yes, the two governments signed the Agreement on Reciprocal Trade on 13 March 2026. USTR has not announced when it enters into force.

How much does Ecuador sell to China?

The clearest figure covers shrimp: China is the main buyer and takes about half of Ecuador’s shrimp exports, according to the National Aquaculture Chamber. A free-trade agreement with China has been in force since 1 May 2024.

Who are the biggest foreign investors in Ecuador?

Two named examples are China’s CMOC at the Los Cangrejos gold project and Canada’s Lundin Gold, which runs the Fruta del Norte mine. Both hold long-term contracts with the Ecuadorian state.

How much money has the IMF lent Ecuador?

The IMF said total disbursements reached SDR 2.7 billion (about US$3.7 billion) after the fifth review on 22 April 2026. A further payment awaits Board approval.

Sources: USTR, China’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs, IMF, Global Affairs Canada, Lundin Gold, International IDEA, EU delegation to Ecuador, Ecuador’s electoral council CNE. Read on 24 November 2026.