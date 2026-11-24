Ecuador's electoral council will not run a quick count on 29 November, citing El Niño risk, so early results will be partial tallies from the official count.

File photo. A voter casts a ballot at a school polling station in Quito, Ecuador, February 2013. Photo: Cancillería del Ecuador/Flickr, CC BY-SA 2.0

Politics: Ecuador

Ecuador will count its local votes on Sunday 29 November 2026 without a quick count, the early projection election officials have used in recent national votes. The plenary of the National Electoral Council (CNE), the body that runs and counts Ecuador’s elections, decided on Monday 23 November 2026 not to run one.

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The vote was three in favour, one against and one abstention, and it covers the local elections and the vote for the citizen-participation council (CPCCS), a state body that appoints oversight officials. A quick count projects the result from a sample of vote tally sheets, so without it the first numbers will be real but partial.

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Key Facts Who. CNE president José Cabrera and two councillors voted to drop it, citing El Niño flood risk.

What. Early results will be running totals from tally sheets, not a projection from a sample.

When. Decided Monday 23 November; first results due 18:00–18:30 US Eastern Time on Sunday 29 November.

Power Index. Ecuador ranks 8th of 14 in Ecuador ranks 8th of 14 in The Rio Times Latin America Power Index , with 37.2 points (November 2026 edition).

As of. Tuesday 24 November 2026, 07:00 GMT.

Ecuador’s electoral council says El Niño could distort the sample. One councillor disagrees. Sunday’s first numbers will come from the official count alone.

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The CNE’s operating plan for the 29 November elections had included a quick count, which its statistics directorate runs from vote totals entering the council’s results system. Cabrera had said earlier that the exercise was contemplated but that the councillors had not yet approved or rejected it, and an earlier technical report had recommended it for 23 prefectures (provincial governorships) and 33 mayoralties.

On Monday 23 November the plenary instead relied on a new report on possible damage to the statistical sample from El Niño, the weather pattern behind this season’s rains and floods. Cabrera argued that rain and floods could compromise the representativeness of the polling boards chosen for the quick count, so running it was “inconvenient”.

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File photo. Plaza Grande, the main square of Quito’s historic centre, 2015. Photo: Diego Delso, CC BY-SA 4.0, Wikimedia Commons.

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The same weather risk had already moved the date, because the CNE advanced the election from 14 February 2027 to 29 November, a move covered in the flood-watch report. Voters on Sunday will choose 23 prefects, more than 220 mayors, councillors and parish boards.

CNE vice-president Esthela Acero abstained, citing technical and legal shortcomings in the report and saying there were not enough elements to support the decision. She asked for clarity on the method, scope and effects of preliminary estimates, and said her abstention did not mean backing the quick count, only not approving a report she saw as lacking technical consistency and legal certainty.

Councillor Elena Nájera cast the one vote against, and her objections are the sharpest on the record. She said earlier reports contradict each other, that no verifiable data show El Niño makes the exercise impossible, that the affected polling boards are not identified, and that the calculation behind the claimed 65% of the sample being affected is not shown.

Nájera added that contingency mechanisms, such as keeping the quick count at least where it is technically viable, were not sufficiently analysed. She also noted that the CNE used quick counts in the 2018 popular consultation, the 2021 presidential elections and the 2024 referendum and popular consultation.

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Results Will Come Only From Tally Sheets

What replaces the projection is the official count of tally sheets (actas), the signed records of each polling board. Polls close at 17:00 local time on Sunday 29 November, which is the same as US Eastern Standard Time, and the boards count mayoral ballots first, then prefects, councillors and parish boards, with the CPCCS ballots last.

In a television interview, Cabrera said: “The first results will be known between 18:00 and 18:30” on 29 November. He added that these first data will come from the official count, not a quick count, because the two procedures run independently.

As results arrive, the CNE’s results system shows totals from the tally sheets processed so far. Because the tally sheets arrive in a set order and at different speeds, close races can swing while many are still unprocessed, so early-evening numbers are partial tallies rather than forecasts.

For readers in the United States, the practical point is how to read that evening: Ecuador uses the US dollar as its currency, and anyone following the vote from abroad will see only the CNE’s running totals. Voting and the official count proceed as planned, and the CNE’s tally sheets will be the only count on the night.

The next test comes on Sunday 29 November, when voting closes at 17:00 ET. The first results are due between 18:00 and 18:30 ET, and the CNE’s own tally sheets will be the only count.

Frequently Asked Questions

Why did Ecuador drop the quick count?

The CNE’s majority relied on a report saying El Niño weather could distort the sample of polling boards. Councillor Elena Nájera argued that no verifiable data show this.

Will there be results on election night?

Yes, but they come from the official count of tally sheets, not from a projection. The CNE’s results system shows totals from the tally sheets processed so far.

Does the change affect the vote itself?

No, the decision concerns only how early results are produced. Voting and the official count proceed as planned.

Sources Consejo Nacional Electoral (CNE) plenary session of 23 November 2026 and statements by its president José Cabrera; CNE operating plan for the 29 November 2026 elections.

This article was produced by The Rio Times’ automated AI newsroom. Editorial responsibility: Matthias Camenzind, Publisher and Editor-in-Chief. The Rio Times also runs Ask Rio Times, which answers from 100,000+ of our own articles, the daily Latin America Power Map, and prediction-market odds on elections and markets.. How we use AI · Report an error