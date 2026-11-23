BRAZIL ECONOMY · FORECASTS

Brazil’s government has just told investors that the year will end slower and pricier than it hoped. The Finance Ministry cut its 2026 growth forecast to 1.9% on Monday 23 November 2026 and raised its inflation forecast to 5.3%.

The ministry’s economic policy secretariat, which writes the forecasts Brazil uses to run its federal budget, published the update at about 1:00 p.m. ET. The new forecast leaves Brazil’s economy with inflation above the 4.5% ceiling of this year’s target.

Free daily brief — no card needed Get every Brazil story in one morning email We build you a personalized brief around the topics you follow — free for 7 days. Love it? Your first month after that is US$1. Start my free brief Yes, email me my free daily brief — I can unsubscribe any time.

Key Facts Growth Brazil’s Finance Ministry cuts 2026 growth forecast to 1.9% from 2.0% and 2027 to 1.8% from 2.3%.

Prices The 2026 inflation forecast rises to 5.3% from 4.9%, above the central bank’s target range.

Next IBGE, the statistics agency, reports third-quarter GDP on Wednesday 2 December, 7:00 a.m. ET.

Prediction markets Polymarket, a prediction platform, gives 69% to 2026 inflation ending between 5.00% and 5.49% (US$259,650 traded; 23 November 2026, 3:50 p.m. ET).

As of Monday 23 November 2026, 4:00 p.m. ET.

Slower growth, faster prices and a dearer dollar: the ministry’s new numbers point to tight money for longer.

Follow this story Get an email when there’s news on IPCA (Brazil) Email address Follow

This is the second cut in a row. In September the ministry lowered its 2026 growth forecast to 2.0% from 2.3%, and the November bulletin trims it again.

Débora Freire, the ministry’s Secretary of Economic Policy, told a news conference in Brasília on Monday: “A dollar at 6 reais is worrying, because there is a concern about the pass-through of the exchange rate to inflation.” She added that the government’s room to act on the exchange rate is “small”, and called its fiscal adjustment package a “first step” toward anchoring expectations.

Latin America Power Index · November 2026 edition Brazil ranks 1st of 14 with 74.2 points. Strongest pillar: military means (100); weakest: state capacity & security (56). Alignment group: Hedging. WatchRating below investment grade (BB); public debt at 93% of GDP. See the full index, the business lens and the data →

The central bank’s Focus survey, a weekly poll of market economists, put 2026 growth at 1.70% on the same Monday. The ministry is still more upbeat than the market, but it keeps moving toward it.

The bulletin says costly credit and a Selic, Brazil’s benchmark interest rate, that falls only slowly weigh on activity. Industry growth for 2026 drops to 1.4% from 1.7% and services to 1.7% from 1.8%, while farming rises to 3.1% from 2.8%.

Markets are leaning the same way. The Focus median for the Selic at the end of 2027 rose to 12.75% from 12.00%, the bulletin notes, and the ministry itself assumes high rates for longer.

File photo of a government ministry building on the Esplanada dos Ministérios in Brasília. Photo: Jefferson Rudy / Agência Senado.

RT Ask Rio Times Latin American markets, currencies and companies. Ask Answers are generated from Rio Times reporting only — every claim links to its source article. Open the full Ask Rio Times → RT Ask Rio TimesMarkets, currencies and the economy › RT Ask Rio Times Latin American markets, currencies and companies. × Markets today The currency Rates & inflation Economy outlook Tap a question, or type your own — the answer appears right here. Ask Open the full Ask Rio Times →

The bulletin lists what still supports spending into year-end: a resilient job market, a higher Bolsa Família benefit, the government’s cash-transfer programme for poorer families and the ban on online betting. For 2028 to 2030 the ministry still projects growth of 2.5% to 2.6% a year, above the Focus median throughout.

The dollar is the second worry. The ministry now assumes an average of 5.19 reais per dollar this year and 5.34 next year, against 5.16 and 5.23 in September.

The dollar was quoted at 6 reais at one point on Monday. That leaves the 2027 assumption well below Monday’s peak, so a real that stays weak would pressure the new inflation forecast.

Freire said the real’s fall has two parts. One is a domestic correction after an election result that surprised the market, and the other is outside pressure from oil prices and global money flows.

The inflation index, the IPCA, is now forecast at 5.3% for 2026. For 2027 the forecast jumps to 4.5% from 3.8%, which lands on the ceiling of a target set at 3% with 1.5 points of tolerance either way.

The bulletin names a weaker real, higher state fuel taxes and inflation that feeds on itself as the main pushes. Oil adds to them: the ministry now assumes Brent crude, the global oil benchmark, at US$92.30 a barrel in 2026 and US$95.20 in 2027, up from US$87.70 and US$79.50 in September.

What Prediction Markets Say On Polymarket, a crypto-based prediction platform, traders priced Brazil’s 2026 inflation in the 5.00% to 5.49% band at 68.8%, with 18.4% for 5.50% to 5.99% and 10.2% for 4.50% to 4.99%. The market has traded US$259,650 as of 3:50 p.m. ET on 23 November 2026; these are bets, not polls. Why we show this: prediction markets turn real-money bets into a live probability that moves within minutes of the news, which is why investors, campaigns and newsrooms in the United States now follow them closely. We show them next to polls and official results, never instead of them.

For a US investor in Brazilian shares or ADRs (US-listed receipts of Brazilian stocks), the lesson is that borrowing costs stay high. That squeezes domestic companies, while exporters earning dollars gain from a weak real.

Travellers and expats see the other side. A dollar near 6 reais stretches a US budget in Brazil, but rising prices will eat into that gain over the coming year.

The open question is whether the real’s slide fades or sticks. The ministry has not said how much of it it expects to reverse.

Two dates will test the forecasts. The mid-November inflation reading, the IPCA-15, arrives on Thursday 26 November at about 7:00 a.m. ET, and a result above the 4.8% economists expect over 12 months would confirm the ministry’s worry.

IBGE then publishes third-quarter GDP on Wednesday 2 December. The ministry expects growth of 1.6% from a year earlier, down from 1.8% in September.

Background: BRICS Summit Adds Nobody, China Chairs 2027.

Background: Brazil Economy Explained, US$2.65 Trillion in 2026.

Free download · Expat checklist Get the free checklist as PDF Moving to Brazil 2026: the step-by-step checklist. This guide condensed into 2 printable pages with tick boxes and the key official links. Email address Get the PDF Your checklist is ready. Download the PDF checklist

Frequently Asked Questions

Why did Brazil’s finance ministry cut its growth forecast?

It blames expensive credit and a slow fall in interest rates, which weigh on industry and services.

What does a weaker real mean for Brazilian inflation?

A weaker real makes imported goods and fuel dearer, and that can feed into consumer prices. The ministry says this pass-through is why it raised its 2027 forecast.

Sources: Ministry of Finance, Secretariat of Economic Policy, Boletim MacroFiscal, November 2026 (published 23 November 2026); Banco Central do Brasil, Focus survey of 23 November 2026; IBGE, release calendar; Polymarket (accessed 23 November 2026, 3:50 p.m. ET). Related: Brazil inflation and the Focus survey, Selic guide for foreign investors, the real against the dollar, Brazil hub.