Brazil Bars Trading in Brasília’s State Bank
Brazil’s market regulator has suspended the public-company registration of a state bank and four other firms for skipping their paperwork, while the bank says customers are unaffected.
Markets: Brazil
Brazil’s securities regulator suspended the public-company registration of five firms on Monday 23 November 2026, among them the state-owned bank BRB Banco de Brasília and the environmental-services group Ambipar. The regulator, the CVM (Comissão de Valores Mobiliários, Brazil’s counterpart to the US Securities and Exchange Commission), says the five went more than 12 months without filing the periodic reports its rules require.
That matters abroad because Ambipar’s emergency-response arm owes about US$1.05 billion on US-dollar green bonds, and the US Bankruptcy Court for the Southern District of Texas ruled on 28 September 2026 that Brazil’s restructuring is the main proceeding, the US route for recognising foreign insolvencies. BRB, owned by the government of the Federal District around the capital Brasília, is tied to the failure of Banco Master, a private bank that Brazil’s Central Bank liquidated in November 2025.
Key Facts
- Who. Five listed firms: BRB (a state bank), Ambipar, Refit (a refiner), Environmental ESG, K-Infra.
- What. The CVM suspended their registrations on Monday 23 November 2026 over filings missing for 12+ months.
- Effect. Their securities cannot be admitted to trading on an exchange or over-the-counter market.
- Power Index. Brazil ranks 1st of 14 in The Rio Times Latin America Power Index, with 74.2 points (November 2026 edition).
- As of. 24 November 2026, 07:00 GMT.
Brazil’s market regulator has suspended the public-company registration of a state bank and four other firms for skipping their paperwork, while the bank says customers are unaffected.
The CVM’s issuer-relations unit, known as SEP, signed the suspension on 23 November under Article 57 of CVM Resolution 80, the commission’s rulebook for listed companies. A notice published that day at 09:30 Brasília time, signed by superintendent Fernando Soares Vieira, names Ambipar Participações e Empreendimentos, BRB, Environmental ESG Participações (also in judicial recovery), K-Infra Rodovia do Aço (a listed infrastructure firm) and Refinaria de Petróleos de Manguinhos, better known as Refit, a Rio de Janeiro fuel refiner.
The notice marks Ambipar, Environmental ESG and Refit as “in judicial recovery”, Brazil’s court-supervised restructuring. While registration is suspended, it says, the firms’ securities cannot be admitted to trading on an exchange or in organised or non-organised over-the-counter markets.
Neither the notice nor the CVM’s news release says how B3, Brazil’s stock exchange, will handle tickers such as BSLI3 and BSLI4 (BRB’s common and preferred shares), AMBP3 (Ambipar) or RPMG3 (Refit). We found no B3 notice on the question as of 07:00 GMT on 24 November.
BRB said on the evening of 23 November that the measure is limited to the capital markets and does not suspend its banking activities. In its statement, the bank said it “remains in full operation”, serving customers and meeting its obligations to depositors, suppliers and partners (our translation from Portuguese).
The bank blames “extraordinary and adverse circumstances” tied to the Central Bank’s liquidation of the Banco Master group, and calls itself an affected and potentially wronged institution. BRB’s 2025 annual accounts, due in March 2026, remain unpublished amid its Master dealings, which include at least R$12.2 billion (about US$2.06 billion, at R$5.93 per US$ on the 24 November rate of RT, a market-data provider) of assets that Brazil’s national Federal Police say show signs of irregularity.
BRB has said it set aside provisions of up to R$8.8 billion (about US$1.48 billion) for possible losses, which is not necessarily its final loss. On 28 May 2026 Brazil’s Supreme Court Justice Luiz Fux approved an accord allowing a loan of up to R$6.5 billion (about US$1.10 billion) from the FGC, the Fundo Garantidor de Créditos, a deposit insurer funded by banks, backed by bank guarantees rather than federal money or a federal guarantee.
The loan still depended on a review of BRB’s business plan, the FGC’s technical approval and final terms, and we could not confirm that it has closed. Whether the national Treasury ends up carrying any of the risk is the open question for Brazilian public finances, because the accord ruled out a federal guarantee and we found no later official document that changes that.
BRB’s common shares (BSLI3) closed at R$1.89 (about US$0.32) on 19 November 2026, the last close before the suspension in our market-data feed, down about 75% from R$7.64 a year earlier. Ambipar’s shares (AMBP3) closed at R$0.11 (about US$0.02) the same day.
The CVM stresses that suspension does not release the companies, their controllers or their managers from liability for earlier infractions, a point set out in Article 60 of Resolution 80. Ambipar, Environmental ESG, K-Infra and Refit had issued no statement we could find by Tuesday morning.
For US investors, the practical risk sits in liquidity and in the debt: holders of Ambipar’s dollar bonds are dealing with the group’s court restructuring, and the CVM notice does not mention bonds. Shareholders in all five firms face a trading bar of no stated length, because the notice sets no date for any return.
BRB has promised to keep shareholders and the market informed of material developments, but it has announced no date for its overdue accounts. Until the missing reports are filed, the five names stay off Brazil’s regulated markets.
Frequently Asked Questions
Can BRB customers still use the bank?
BRB says yes. The suspension concerns the company’s listing, not its banking operations.
Can investors still trade the shares?
The CVM says securities of suspended firms cannot be admitted to trading on regulated markets. B3 has not yet explained how it will apply this to each ticker.
Does this change anything for Ambipar’s US bondholders?
The CVM notice does not mention bonds. Their position depends on the court-supervised restructuring.
Sources
CVM notice of 23 November 2026 (SEP, Resolution 80, Article 57); BRB statement of 23 November 2026; Supreme Court accord of 28 May 2026; RT market data · CVM edital · CVM notice · B3 · BRB investor relations
Connected Coverage
Brazil news · Brasília’s BRB Drops to Auction-Only Trading at B3 · Lula Refuses to Back a Rescue for Brasília’s BRB Bank · The Ambipar Thread Running Through the Banco Master Case · Refit Loses Fuel Licence
This article was produced by The Rio Times’ automated AI newsroom. Editorial responsibility: Matthias Camenzind, Publisher and Editor-in-Chief. The Rio Times also runs Ask Rio Times, which answers from 100,000+ of our own articles, the daily Latin America Power Map, and prediction-market odds on elections and markets.. How we use AI · Report an error
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