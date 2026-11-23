The refinery’s share sale now moves from paperwork to trading, though investors still wait for a listing date.

Markets: Nigeria

Nigeria’s Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), the market regulator, cleared the share allotment of the Dangote refinery’s initial public offering (IPO, a first public share sale) on Monday 23 November 2026. That clears the way for the refinery to list on the Nigerian Exchange (NGX), the country’s main stock market, in Lagos.

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The allotment, the final list of who receives how many shares, had been due on Tuesday 17 November 2026. We reported the delay on 19 November, and earlier covered pension funds lining up for shares.

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Key Facts Who. Nigeria’s SEC cleared the share allotment of Aliko Dangote’s refinery company.

What. The offer was 4.1 billion shares at N525 (naira) each, about US$0.39.

Next. Share crediting, refunds and the Nigerian Exchange debut. No trading date has been published.

As of. 23 November 2026, 23:30 GMT.

The refinery’s share sale now moves from paperwork to trading, though investors still wait for a listing date.

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The company opened the offer on Monday 14 September 2026 with 4.1 billion ordinary shares at N525 (Nigerian naira) each, about US$0.39 at N1,357.5 to the dollar on 23 November (RT, a market data provider). The NGX put the total at N2.15 trillion, about US$1.6 billion, and set the minimum order at 10 shares, or N5,250 (about US$3.87).

Retail, institutional and eligible investors elsewhere in Africa could apply, the NGX said. The NGX called it the first petroleum refinery offered to investors in its 66-year history.

Dangote rang the opening gong on the NGX trading floor in Marina, Lagos, that day. “We, as a group, will list every single company that will operate,” he said, adding: “From this exchange, then we can go to any other place.”

Lagos State Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu, who attended, said: “This transaction is changing perceptions about what is possible in Africa.” The NGX described the refinery as the first petroleum refinery offered on the exchange in its 66-year history.

Why the Offer Ran Past Its First Deadline

The sale was due to close on Tuesday 13 October 2026. On 12 October the company announced a two-week extension to Tuesday 27 October, which the SEC approved.

The company set 10 November as the date to file its draft allotment announcement and Tuesday 17 November for SEC approval. The SEC had not approved by 19 November.

File photo: Ikeja monument in Lagos, Nigeria, at night.

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What Comes After the Allotment

With the allotment cleared, the shares are credited to investors’ accounts at the Central Securities Clearing System (CSCS), Nigeria’s share depository, and surplus application money is refunded. Trading follows once the NGX announces a listing date.

Before the delay, the offer timetable pointed to trading around 8 December 2026. The NGX has not published a new trading date.

The company has said it may also seek the 30% extra shares its approval allows, which could lift proceeds to about US$2.1 billion. Nothing published says whether it will use that option.

For investors outside Nigeria, the first trading day will show whether a share bought at N525 holds its price once the market sets it. Dangote has also said the NGX would be his base for later listings elsewhere, so this debut is a test for his wider plan.

Frequently Asked Questions

When will Dangote refinery shares start trading?

The NGX has not published a date. The offer timetable pointed to early December, but that has not been confirmed.

What does the SEC clearance change?

It lets the company credit shares to investors and refund unused money. Trading can start only after that.

Who can buy once shares are listed?

Anyone with a brokerage account that trades on the NGX can buy or sell, like any listed share. Foreign investors should check how their broker accesses the Lagos market.

Sources Statements and notices of Nigeria’s Securities and Exchange Commission, the Nigerian Exchange and Dangote Petroleum Refinery & Petrochemicals FZE; RT exchange rate of 23 November 2026 · SEC Nigeria · Nigerian Exchange

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