A short guide to the rules that matter on voting day: who must vote, what the fine is and when results should arrive.

File photo. The Carondelet Palace on Plaza Grande, Quito, seat of the presidency, April 2022. Photo: Arabsalam, CC BY-SA 4.0, Wikimedia Commons

ECUADOR · BRIEF

Ecuador’s National Electoral Council (CNE) expects the first official results of its local elections between 6:00 and 6:30 p.m. US Eastern time on Sunday 29 November 2026. Polling stations close at 5 p.m. local time, the same clock as US Eastern Standard Time.

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Citizens aged 18 to 65 must vote or risk a US$48.20 fine, set at 10% of Ecuador’s basic monthly wage. Voting is optional for people over 65, for 16- and 17-year-olds and for Ecuadorians living abroad.

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Key Facts What. Ecuadorians elect prefects (provincial heads), mayors, councillors and parish boards.

When. Sunday 29 November 2026; polls close at 5 p.m. local time, same as US Eastern.

Results. First official figures expected between 6:00 and 6:30 p.m. Eastern.

Prediction markets. Polymarket (betting market), 3:10 a.m. ET Nov. 23: Quito mayor, incumbent Muñoz 49.0%, challenger Burbano 36.5%.

As of. Monday 23 November 2026, 08:10 GMT

A short guide to the rules that matter on voting day: who must vote, what the fine is and when results should arrive.

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Mandatory voting applies to citizens from 18 to 65 years old under Ecuador’s electoral code, the Código de la Democracia. The CNE accepts a certified illness, a household disaster, travel abroad or a legal duty as reasons to be excused.

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Electoral silence, the ban on campaigning, runs from 27 to 29 November. The CNE is the official source for the count, and its website carries the results.

Latin America Power Index · November 2026 edition Ecuador ranks 8th of 14 with 37.2 points. Strongest pillar: military means (55); weakest: diplomatic & cultural influence (14). Alignment group: Closer to Washington. WatchRating below investment grade (B); 51 homicides per 100,000. See the full index, the business lens and the data →

CNE president José Cabrera said in November: “We depend on the agility and skill of the members of the voting boards.” About 41,000 boards, staffed by citizens the CNE selected, will run the voting tables, the citizen-staffed stations where ballots are cast and counted.

Cabrera said preliminary official results come as soon as the first counts reach the CNE system. The CNE’s statistics unit, not an outside company, is to run any quick count, a fast estimate from a sample of tally sheets.

File photo. The historic centre of Quito seen from El Panecillo hill, with the Basilica del Voto Nacional at centre. Photo: Cayambe, CC BY-SA 3.0, Wikimedia Commons

The CNE held a second national drill on Sunday 15 November, and floods remain an open risk on voting day. Our flood plan brief explains what the council has set out.

The CNE set its mandatory debates for the Quito and Guayaquil mayor races for Sunday 22 November, with 10 and 8 candidates. Our guide to the vote and the debates and polls report carry the rest, with more on Ecuador news.

Free download · Expat checklist Get the free checklist as PDF Moving to Ecuador 2026: the step-by-step checklist. This guide condensed into 2 printable pages with tick boxes and the key official links. Email address Get the PDF Your checklist is ready. Download the PDF checklist

What Prediction Markets Say

Polymarket, a platform where users trade real money on outcomes, priced the Quito mayor race at 3:10 a.m. ET on Monday 23 November with incumbent Pabel Muñoz at 49.0% and challenger Harold Burbano at 36.5%. These prices are bets, not polls, and the market is thin.

Why we show this: prediction markets turn real-money bets into a live probability that moves within minutes of the news, which is why investors, campaigns and newsrooms in the United States now follow them closely. We show them next to polls and official results, never instead of them.

Frequently Asked Questions

Do I have to vote in Ecuador’s local elections?

Citizens aged 18 to 65 must vote or give a valid reason. Everyone else may choose.

Where do the official results appear?

The CNE publishes them as the official source for the count, and the first figures are expected in the evening.

Sources: Ecuador’s National Electoral Council (CNE): voting-board instructions and statements by president José Cabrera in November 2026; Polymarket market data of 23 November 2026.

This article was produced by The Rio Times’ automated AI newsroom. Editorial responsibility: Matthias Camenzind, Publisher and Editor-in-Chief. The Rio Times also runs Ask Rio Times, which answers from 100,000+ of our own articles, the daily Latin America Power Map, and prediction-market odds on elections and markets.. How we use AI · Report an error