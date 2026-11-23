One night of rain added deaths, closed roads and flooded neighbourhoods to a season that has already hit tens of thousands of Ecuadorians.

File photo. The coastal community of Palmar, Santa Elena province, Ecuador. Photo: Aaronmormot, CC BY-SA 4.0, via Wikimedia Commons.

Climate: Ecuador

Heavy rain overnight from Sunday 22 to Monday 23 November 2026 flooded streets and homes in Babahoyo and set off a landslide in Quevedo that killed two teenage sisters, in Los Ríos, a rice and farming province on Ecuador’s coast. Ecuador’s emergency line ECU 911 also reported that a river overflow and a landslide closed the road between the towns of Montalvo and Balsapamba early on Monday, according to Diario Extra, a Guayaquil daily.

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The storm hit a country already deep into a wet season that Ecuadorian media link to El Niño, the warm Pacific pattern that raises coastal rainfall. For readers abroad, the question is how long the damage keeps piling up in a province that sits on the main road and river network of the coast.

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Key Facts Who. Residents of Los Ríos, a rain-hit province on Ecuador’s coast.

What. Floods and landslides; two girls aged 14 and 15 died in Quevedo.

When. Night of Sunday 22 to Monday 23 November 2026.

As of. 23 November 2026, 23:00 GMT.

One night of rain added deaths, closed roads and flooded neighbourhoods to a season that has already hit tens of thousands of Ecuadorians.

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The rain did not arrive without warning: INAMHI, Ecuador’s national weather service, forecast rain for Los Ríos cantons including Babahoyo, Montalvo and Quevedo for 19:00 on Sunday 22 to 07:00 on Monday 23 November, according to Teleamazonas, a national television channel, on 22 November. Cantons are Ecuador’s county-sized local governments, and Babahoyo is the provincial capital.

The storm sits on top of a season that began on 29 August 2026, when Ecuador’s risk agency, the Secretaría Nacional de Gestión de Riesgos (SNGR), started counting. Its report dated 18 November 2026, carried by Diario Extra, listed 36,729 damnificados, people who suffered losses, 56,224 more affected, 25,654 affected homes and 16 deaths across the country.

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File photo. The Colonche sign and church in Colonche parish, Santa Elena province, Ecuador. Photo: Christii, CC BY 4.0, via Wikimedia Commons.

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Los Ríos carries a large share of that load. An SNGR report updated on 22 November recorded 228 rain-related events in the province since 29 August, with Baba, Urdaneta and Babahoyo the most affected cantons, Diario Extra reported on 23 November.

In Babahoyo the river itself is the worry: Diario Extra reported on the morning of Monday 23 November that it stood at 6.65 metres above sea level, close to a maximum mark of 7.10 metres, though the article did not say which gauge gave the reading. Water covered streets and homes in the parishes of Febres Cordero, Caracol, La Unión and Barreiro.

Further up the slope, in the canton of Montalvo, the road to Balsapamba stayed shut. Diario Extra reported on 23 November that the road “permanece cerrada al tránsito hasta que cese la acumulación de agua y se proceda con la limpieza de la calzada”, meaning it stays closed until the water stops building up and the road is cleared; residents of the Pisagua Alto sector told the paper that landslides swept away homes and damaged tourist complexes.

The worst news came from Quevedo, a city in the province, where a landslide struck homes beside a hillside in the La Victoria area before dawn on Monday. Revista Vistazo, a Guayaquil magazine, reported that a family of seven lived in the first house, that two teenagers sleeping at the back were buried and that the other five escaped from front bedrooms.

The Quevedo fire brigade recovered the bodies of the two girls, aged 14 and 15, El Comercio, a Quito daily, reported on 23 November. Three people, including a pregnant woman, were injured, according to El Comercio and Vistazo, and outlets give different first names for the sisters, so they are not printed here.

The city government acted within hours: ALDIA reported that Quevedo’s municipality sent heavy machinery to clear mud and that acting mayor Marco Chiang visited the site. The municipality’s condolence note to the Sandoya Segura family spoke of “acompañando a sus seres queridos en este momento de dolor”, or accompanying loved ones in a moment of grief.

The cause of the Quevedo slide has not been established by any official body in the sources reviewed. Vistazo placed it within the rains linked to El Niño, but no technical report on the hillside had been published by Monday evening.

None of the sources reviewed gave figures for crop losses or damaged export routes in Los Ríos, so the effect on output is not yet known. What is documented is that roads are closed and rivers are near their limits.

No named official has set a date for the next SNGR count of Los Ríos. The agency’s website could not be opened on 23 November, so its latest provincial figures could not be checked directly.

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Frequently Asked Questions

Where is Los Ríos?

It is a province on Ecuador’s coast, with Babahoyo as its capital and Quevedo as its largest city.

Is this tied to El Niño?

Ecuadorian media link the season’s heavy rain to El Niño, but the sources reviewed gave no official attribution for this single storm.

Is travel affected?

Officials have closed at least one road, between Montalvo and Balsapamba, and travellers to the province should check ECU 911 and local road reports first.

This article was produced by The Rio Times’ automated AI newsroom. Editorial responsibility: Matthias Camenzind, Publisher and Editor-in-Chief. The Rio Times also runs Ask Rio Times, which answers from 100,000+ of our own articles, the daily Latin America Power Map, and prediction-market odds on elections and markets.. How we use AI · Report an error