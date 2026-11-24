Ecuador’s lowest legal monthly pay will rise 3.73% to US$500 in January, faster than inflation. The decree fixes the figure before the national wage council has finished its talks.

The Carondelet Palace on Quito's Plaza Grande, the seat of Ecuador's presidency, in a file photo from April 2022. (Photo: Arabsalam, CC BY-SA 4.0, via Wikimedia Commons)

Economy: Ecuador

President Daniel Noboa announced on Monday 23 November 2026 that Ecuador’s minimum monthly wage will rise from US$482 to US$500 on 1 January 2027. He signed Executive Decree 538 the same day in Guayaquil, and the decree is already in force.

The increase of US$18 a month, or 3.73%, comes six days before the local elections of Sunday 29 November 2026. Ecuador uses the US dollar as its currency, so the wage is set directly in US$.

Key Facts Who. President Daniel Noboa signed Executive Decree 538 in Guayaquil.

What. Ecuador’s basic monthly wage rises from US$482 to US$500, up 3.73%.

When. Announced Monday 23 November 2026; in force from 1 January 2027.

Power Index. Ecuador ranks 8th of 14 in Ecuador ranks 8th of 14 in The Rio Times Latin America Power Index , with 37.2 points (November 2026 edition).

As of. Tuesday 24 November 2026, 07:00 GMT.

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Ecuador’s lowest legal monthly pay will rise 3.73% to US$500 in January, faster than inflation. The decree fixes the figure before the national wage council has finished its talks.

The basic unified wage, known as the SBU (salario básico unificado), is the legal monthly minimum for private-sector workers in Ecuador. Twelve monthly payments of the extra US$18 add up to US$216 a year before deductions.

In a video posted on 23 November on his official social-media accounts, Noboa told Ecuadorians: “You elected me to make decisions that let you live with dignity.” He said families’ effort “has to show in your pay”, that “that is why the basic wage will rise to 500 dollars”, and that “sales are growing”.

Latin America Power Index · November 2026 edition Ecuador ranks 8th of 14 with 37.2 points. Strongest pillar: military means (55); weakest: diplomatic & cultural influence (14). Alignment group: Closer to Washington. WatchRating below investment grade (B); 51 homicides per 100,000. See the full index, the business lens and the data →

Noboa said he weighed inflation results, and the Presidency’s communiqué of 23 November said the decision takes workers’ request into account and comes as the country prepares for the effects of El Niño, the Pacific climate pattern that brings heavy rain. It added that the rise gives households more resources for daily expenses.

Banana plantation in Ecuador (undated file photo). Photo: Dave Lonsdale, CC BY 2.0, Wikimedia Commons.

Decree 538 rests on a projected average annual inflation of 2.2% for 2027, which it says a larger rise would offset while improving purchasing power. It also cites rain damage from El Niño to homes, infrastructure and production.

The step follows a year in which the wage was agreed rather than imposed. In December 2025 employer and worker delegates settled on US$482, up US$12 or 2.55% from US$470, and Noboa then said that “for the first time in almost a decade there is no imposition”.

This time the figure was fixed by decree after one council meeting, on Thursday 19 November 2026, with no date set for a second. The law says employers and workers should agree the wage in the National Council of Labour and Wages (CNTS), the tripartite body of government, employer and worker representatives, and the Labour Ministry sets it only if they fail to agree after two meetings.

The four titular worker representatives on the council formally asked for US$500, according to a Labour Ministry report sent to the president on 23 November. The decree’s considerations do not mention an agreement with employer representatives, and the decree gives no sign of their position on the figure.

The decree therefore settles the number before a second council meeting has been held. Article 1 tells the Minister of Labour and Human Development to inform the council of the new figure, and the ministry is to issue a ministerial agreement.

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INEC, Ecuador’s national statistics institute, reported annual consumer-price inflation of 1.39% for the twelve months to October 2026. The 3.73% rise is therefore about 2.3 percentage points above that reading, above the 2.2% projected for 2027, and above the 2.55% rise of 2026.

For workers on the minimum that is a gain in buying power of about 2.3 points against the latest inflation reading, or about 1.5 points against the 2.2% projected for 2027. Employers who pay the minimum, including exporters, face a higher cost floor from January, and because Ecuador uses the US dollar no exchange rate sits between the decree and the pay slip.

The Central Bank of Ecuador forecasts economic growth of 2.7% in 2026. The decree does not say what the rise will cost employers.

Noboa had taken leave to campaign for his movement, Acción Democrática Nacional (ADN), before the local elections of Sunday 29 November 2026. The National Assembly, Ecuador’s legislature, voted with 83 votes on the night of 23 November to let him resume the presidency until 23:59 that Monday, and he is back on leave from Tuesday 24 to Thursday 26 November.

Ecuadorians vote on Sunday 29 November 2026, after the campaign closes on Thursday 26 November. The decree sets no date for the ministerial agreement, and the new wage takes effect on Friday 1 January 2027.

Frequently Asked Questions

Who receives the new minimum wage?

It applies to private-sector workers as the basic unified wage from the start of next year. Because Ecuador uses the US dollar, it needs no currency conversion.

Did employers and workers agree the figure?

The decree does not mention an agreement with employer representatives, whose position on the figure the decree does not give. Worker representatives had formally asked for the same figure.

Is the rise larger than price growth?

Yes, it is larger than both the latest inflation reading and the government’s projection for next year. That means minimum-wage earners gain buying power on paper.

Sources Executive Decree 538 of 23 November 2026 (Presidency of Ecuador); statement and video of President Daniel Noboa, 23 November 2026; Presidency communiqué, 23 November 2026; INEC consumer price index bulletin for October 2026; Central Bank of Ecuador forecasts; National Council of Labour and Wages

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