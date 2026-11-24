LatAm Expat & Nomad Daily Guide — Tuesday, November 24, 2026

As of 12:30 a.m. US Eastern Time (ET) · 2:30 a.m. Brasília, Tuesday 24 November 2026 · exchange rates to Monday’s latest published rate, storm outlook issued overnight, prediction markets at 12:31 a.m. ET

The Short Version In short: Argentina’s banks and government offices reopen today, Tuesday 24 November, after Monday’s moved national holiday, so errands can go ahead. Mexico publishes first-half-of-November inflation this morning, and no tropical storm is expected anywhere in the Atlantic or eastern Pacific. 01 Free daily brief — no card needed Get every Expats & Nomads story in one morning email We build you a personalized brief around the topics you follow — free for 7 days. Love it? Your first month after that is US$1. Start my free brief Yes, email me my free daily brief — I can unsubscribe any time. Brazil’s Chamber of Deputies passed the budget-balancing package on Monday night, 353 votes to 128. The bill (Complementary Bill 299/2026) goes to President Lula for signature, and Brazil’s official dollar rate rose to 5.9708 reais on Monday from 5.8889 on 19 November. The bill (Complementary Bill 299/2026) goes to President Lula for signature, and Brazil’s official dollar rate rose to 5.9708 reais on Monday from 5.8889 on 19 November. Status Board 02 Colombia’s official rate for today is 3,505.92 pesos per US$1, up 1.27% from 3,461.92. 1,000,000 Colombian pesos now buy about US$285, and the Mexican peso closed Monday at 19.1775 per US$1. 1,000,000 Colombian pesos now buy about US$285, and the Mexican peso closed Monday at 19.1775 per US$1. Money Today 03 The US National Hurricane Center (NHC), the government storm forecaster, expects no tropical cyclone for seven days. That covers the Atlantic, the Caribbean, the Gulf of America and the eastern Pacific, and the Atlantic season officially ends on Monday 30 November. That covers the Atlantic, the Caribbean, the Gulf of America and the eastern Pacific, and the Atlantic season officially ends on Monday 30 November. Weather Watch What changed since yesterday: Brazil’s Chamber of Deputies finished the vote that was still pending, and Colombia published a new official rate. Argentina’s banks are open again after the holiday. Brazil’s Chamber of Deputies finished the vote that was still pending, and Colombia published a new official rate. Argentina’s banks are open again after the holiday. Status Board

00 Do Today

Countries are sorted by urgency, and each checklist runs visa, weather, authorities, then money. Every item links to the block with the details.

Brazil Today Money The central bank’s official PTAX rate (its daily dollar reference rate) for Tuesday is due about 1:05 p.m. Brasília, after 5.9708 reais per US$1 on Monday. Money Today

The central bank’s official PTAX rate (its daily dollar reference rate) for Tuesday is due about 1:05 p.m. Brasília, after 5.9708 reais per US$1 on Monday. Money Today Authorities The Chamber of Deputies, the lower house, passed the budget-balancing package on Monday night, and it now goes to President Lula for signature. Status Board Argentina Today Authorities Banks and government offices reopen today after Monday’s Sovereignty Day holiday (a national holiday marking an 1845 river battle). Visas, Residency and Tax

Banks and government offices reopen today after Monday’s Sovereignty Day holiday (a national holiday marking an 1845 river battle). Visas, Residency and Tax Money The blue (informal) rate sold at 1,675 pesos per US$1 on Monday, against 1,575.96 at the official wholesale rate (the central bank’s reference rate) on Friday. Money Today Mexico Today Authorities Inflation data for the first half of November is due at 7:00 a.m. ET (6:00 a.m. Mexico City), which can move the peso. The Calendar Ahead

Inflation data for the first half of November is due at 7:00 a.m. ET (6:00 a.m. Mexico City), which can move the peso. The Calendar Ahead Money The peso closed at 19.1775 per US$1 on Monday, so 10,000 Mexican pesos buy about US$521. Money Today Colombia Note Money The official rate (TRM) in force today is 3,505.92 pesos per US$1, up from 3,461.92 over the weekend and Monday. Money Today

The official rate (TRM) in force today is 3,505.92 pesos per US$1, up from 3,461.92 over the weekend and Monday. Money Today Visa The 31 October deadline to transfer an older permanent-resident visa has passed, so ask the Foreign Ministry what applies if you have not finished. Visas, Residency and Tax Peru Note Money The sol closed at 3.4565 per US$1 on Monday, almost unchanged from 3.4563 on Friday. Money Today United States Note Money US banks and markets are closed on Thursday 26 November for Thanksgiving, so send US-dollar transfers before then. The Calendar Ahead

01 Weather Watch

No Tropical Storms Expected in the Atlantic or Eastern Pacific Outlook Atlantic Tropical cyclone formation is not expected during the next 7 days Pacific Tropical cyclone formation is not expected in the eastern and central North Pacific for 7 days Active storms None in either basin Season end The official Atlantic and eastern Pacific seasons end Monday 30 November Next update 7:00 a.m. ET outlooks The US National Hurricane Center (NHC) lists no active tropical cyclone in the Atlantic or the eastern Pacific. Its overnight outlooks for both basins say tropical cyclone formation is not expected during the next seven days. Heavy-rain and flood risks in Latin America still come from local weather services, not from the NHC outlook. Check alerts from Brazil’s national weather institute (INMET), Colombia’s IDEAM environment institute or Peru’s national weather service (SENAMHI) for your area before you travel. Source: NHC Atlantic and eastern Pacific tropical weather outlooks, issued overnight on Tuesday 24 November 2026 (Atlantic header 1:00 a.m. Eastern Standard Time; Pacific header 10:00 p.m. Pacific Standard Time Monday), read 24 Nov 2026

02 Today’s Clock

Every time is shown in US Eastern Time first, then in local time. Mexico’s inflation report and Brazil’s official dollar rate set the rhythm of the day.

7:00 a.m. ET 7:00 a.m. Miami NHC: next tropical weather outlooks for the Atlantic and the eastern Pacific. Details in Weather Watch 7:00 a.m. ET 6:00 a.m. Mexico City Mexico: INEGI, the statistics institute, publishes inflation for the first half of November. Details in The Calendar Ahead All day Argentina Argentina: banks and government offices are open again after Monday’s Sovereignty Day holiday. Details in Visas, Residency and Tax All day Colombia Colombia: the official rate of 3,505.92 pesos per US$1 applies today, Tuesday 24 November. Details in Money Today 11:05 a.m. ET 1:05 p.m. Brasília Brazil: the central bank’s PTAX rate usually appears about 1:05 p.m. Brasília; the exact hour is not announced. Details in Money Today 1:00 p.m. ET 1:00 p.m. Miami NHC: midday outlooks for both basins. Details in Weather Watch

03 Money Today

These are Monday 23 November rates, except Colombia’s official rate for today and Argentina’s wholesale rate from Friday. The Brazilian real and the Colombian peso weakened the most, while the Peruvian sol barely moved.

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Brazilian Real BRL 5.9708 reais per US$1 PTAX sell rate (the central bank’s official midday average), Mon 23 Nov; the market close that day was 5.9306 +0.0819 (+1.39%) vs 5.8889 on Thu 19 Nov, the last prior PTAX (none on the Fri 20 Nov holiday) · real weaker R$1,000 ≈ US$167 Source: Banco Central do Brasil (the central bank), PTAX open-data service, read 24 Nov 2026; market close from a commercial market-data feed, 23 Nov 2026 Mexican Peso MXN 19.1775 pesos per US$1 Market close, Mon 23 Nov, not the official FIX rate (the Bank of Mexico’s daily reference rate) +0.0150 (+0.08%) vs 19.1625 on Fri 20 Nov · peso weaker MXN 10,000 ≈ US$521 Source: a commercial market-data feed, 23 Nov 2026 Colombian Peso COP 3,505.92 pesos per US$1 TRM (Colombia’s official reference rate) applying Tue 24 Nov +44.00 (+1.27%) vs 3,461.92 that applied Sat 21 to Mon 23 Nov · peso weaker COP 1,000,000 ≈ US$285 Source: Superintendencia Financiera de Colombia (the financial regulator), open data at datos.gov.co, read 24 Nov 2026 Peruvian Sol PEN 3.4565 soles per US$1 Market close, Mon 23 Nov; the central bank’s interbank rate could not be read +0.0002 (+0.01%) vs 3.4563 on Fri 20 Nov · sol roughly unchanged PEN 1,000 ≈ US$289 Source: same market feed as the Mexican peso card, 23 Nov 2026 Argentine Peso ARS 1,575.96 pesos per US$1 Wholesale reference rate, Fri 20 Nov (no rate on the Mon 23 Nov holiday); blue (informal) sell 1,675 and CCL (dollars obtained by trading securities) sell 1,806.20, both quoted Mon 23 Nov at 4:03 p.m. ET +12.97 (+0.83%) vs 1,562.99 on Thu 19 Nov · peso weaker ARS 1,000,000 ≈ US$635 at the wholesale rate, US$554 at the CCL sell rate Source: Banco Central de la República Argentina (the central bank), wholesale rate, read 24 Nov 2026; DolarApi (a public exchange-rate data service), blue and CCL, 23 Nov 2026

Brazil’s PTAX is an average of four midday quotes, so it can differ from the market close. The Mexican and Peruvian figures are market closes, not official fixings.

04 Status Board

Brazil Dollar Thu 19 Nov: the official PTAX rate was 5.8889 reais per US$1Mon 23 Nov: PTAX was 5.9708, the first official rate since the Fri 20 Nov holidayReal weaker by 1.39% on PTAX, while the market close of 5.9306 was lower than Friday’s 5.9491 Source: Banco Central do Brasil, PTAX, read 24 Nov 2026; market close from a commercial market-data feed, 23 Nov 2026 Mexico Peso Tue 17 Nov: the market close was 18.4185 pesos per US$1Mon 23 Nov: the market close was 19.1775, the dollar up 4.1% since TuesdayThe peso has weakened in each session since Tuesday in our feed, and we found no official statement on the cause Source: a commercial market-data feed, 17 and 23 Nov 2026 Colombia Official Rate Thu 19 Nov: the TRM was 3,326.96 pesos per US$1Tue 24 Nov: the TRM is 3,505.92, a new rate for the dayUp 5.38% in three business days, so the peso is weaker each day Source: Superintendencia Financiera de Colombia, datos.gov.co, read 24 Nov 2026 Argentina Dollars Thu 19 Nov: the wholesale rate was 1,562.99 pesos per US$1Fri 20 Nov: wholesale 1,575.96; Mon 23 Nov: blue sell 1,675 and CCL sell 1,806.20Peso weaker by 0.83% at the wholesale rate, and the blue rate sits 6.3% above Friday’s wholesale rate Source: Banco Central de la República Argentina, 20 Nov 2026; DolarApi, 23 Nov 2026 Brazil Fiscal Package Wed 18 Nov: the Senate finished voting on Complementary Bill 299/2026 (Projeto de Lei Complementar), a budget bill, by 69 votes to 2Mon 23 Nov: the Chamber of Deputies, the lower house, approved the main text 353 votes to 128 without changes and rejected the amendment motionsThe bill goes to President Lula for signature, and the Chamber’s estimate puts savings at up to R$56.1 billion (about US$9.4 billion) in 2027 Source: Câmara dos Deputados (Brazil’s lower house), vote of 23 Nov 2026; Agência Senado (the Senate’s news agency), 18 Nov 2026

05 Visas, Residency and Tax

Argentina Open Again Today Argentina’s Sovereignty Day holiday, marking the 1845 Battle of Vuelta de Obligado, a clash with an Anglo-French fleet on the Paraná river, was moved to Monday 23 November 2026. Banks and government offices reopen today, Tuesday 24 November. The central bank’s 2026 bank-holiday list shows the next one on Tuesday 8 December, for the Immaculate Conception. Plan visa, tax and banking errands around that date. Source: Banco Central de la República Argentina, 2026 bank holidays (bcra.gob.ar), read 24 Nov 2026 Colombia Deadline Passed Holders of a permanent-resident visa issued under the earlier rules had to transfer it by 31 October 2026. The Foreign Ministry’s Resolution 9316 of 2024 set that deadline. The 31 October deadline has passed, and we found no extension. If you have not finished, ask the ministry’s visa office what applies to your case. Source: Cancillería de Colombia (Foreign Ministry), Resolution 9316 of 2024 and its visa-transfer guidance

File photo: pedestrians wait at a crossing on Avenida Paulista in São Paulo, Brazil.

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06 What Prediction Markets Say

As of 12:31 a.m. ET (2:31 a.m. Brasília), 24 November 2026 Brazil’s Central Bank Rate Decision in December Polymarket (a crypto-based prediction platform) on the Selic, Brazil’s benchmark rate: no change 91.0%, a 0.25-point rise 2.9%, a 0.25-point cut 1.7%. US$159,586 traded in total. Bank of Mexico Rate Decision in December Polymarket: no change about 96%, a 0.25-point cut 2.6%. US$34,589 traded in total. Colombia Central Bank Rate Decision in December Polymarket: no change 66.5%, a 0.25-point rise 27.8%. US$46,912 traded in total. Argentina Annual Inflation 2026 Polymarket: a reading of 30.0% to 34.9% about 94%, and 35% to 39.9% about 4% (prices drift by about half a point between data feeds). US$114,608 traded in total. How to Read This Prices are real-money bets, not polls, and each price is the implied probability of that outcome. Listed outcomes are not exhaustive, since other outcomes also trade, and markets with little money traded can move on a few bets. Why We Show This Prediction markets turn real-money bets into a live probability that moves within minutes of the news, which is why investors, campaigns and newsrooms in the United States now follow them closely. We show them next to polls and official results, never instead of them. Source: Polymarket, 24 Nov 2026

07 The Calendar Ahead

Tue 24 Nov 7:00 a.m. ET · 6:00 a.m. Mexico City Mexico: inflation for the first half of November from INEGI, the statistics institute; calendar forecast 0.51% for the half-month and 3.92% for the year, against 0.41% and 3.62% before; core inflation, which leaves out volatile prices, 0.10% and 3.88%, against 0.25% and 3.78%

Tue 24 Nov 11:05 a.m. ET · 1:05 p.m. Brasília, approximate Brazil: the central bank’s next official PTAX dollar rate

Thu 26 Nov 7:00 a.m. ET · 9:00 a.m. Brasília Brazil: IPCA-15, a mid-month preview of the official inflation index, from IBGE, the statistics institute; calendar forecast 0.36% for the month, against 0.32% before

Thu 26 Nov United States: Thanksgiving holiday, so US banks and markets are closed

Fri 27 Nov Hour not confirmed Brazil: unemployment rate for the quarter to October from IBGE, the statistics institute

Mon 30 Nov Hour not confirmed Colombia: unemployment rate for October from DANE, the statistics agency; the previous month was 8.0%

Mon 30 Nov United States: the official end of the Atlantic and eastern Pacific hurricane seasons, according to the NHC

Tue 8 Dec Argentina: Immaculate Conception bank holiday, according to the central bank’s 2026 list

Hours, forecasts and previous readings: Rio Times economic calendar, 24 Nov 2026; forecasts and previous readings come from that feed and are not checked against the issuing bodies; holidays: national governments

08 Frequently Asked Questions

Are Banks Open in Argentina Today? Yes, banks and government offices reopen on Tuesday 24 November 2026 after the Sovereignty Day holiday on Monday 23 November. The central bank’s 2026 list shows the next bank holiday on Tuesday 8 December. How Many Pesos Is a Dollar Worth in Colombia Today? The TRM, Colombia’s official reference rate, is 3,505.92 pesos per US$1 on Tuesday 24 November 2026. That is 44.00 pesos weaker than the 3,461.92 that applied from Saturday to Monday. Is a Hurricane Threatening Latin America Today? No tropical cyclone is active in the Atlantic or eastern Pacific, according to the US National Hurricane Center’s overnight outlooks on Tuesday 24 November. Both outlooks say formation is not expected during the next seven days.

09 Go Deeper

Sources: Rio Times economic calendar; US National Hurricane Center; Banco Central do Brasil; a commercial market-data feed; Superintendencia Financiera de Colombia; Banco Central de la República Argentina; DolarApi; Câmara dos Deputados; Agência Senado; INEGI (Mexico’s statistics institute); IBGE (Brazil’s statistics institute); FGV (Brazil’s Getulio Vargas Foundation, an economics institute); DANE (Colombia’s statistics agency); Cancillería de Colombia (Colombia’s Foreign Ministry); Polymarket.