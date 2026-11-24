As of 12:30 a.m. US Eastern Time (ET) · 2:30 a.m. Brasília, Tuesday 24 November 2026 · exchange rates to Monday’s latest published rate, storm outlook issued overnight, prediction markets at 12:31 a.m. ET
The Short Version
In short: Argentina’s banks and government offices reopen today, Tuesday 24 November, after Monday’s moved national holiday, so errands can go ahead. Mexico publishes first-half-of-November inflation this morning, and no tropical storm is expected anywhere in the Atlantic or eastern Pacific.
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Brazil’s Chamber of Deputies passed the budget-balancing package on Monday night, 353 votes to 128. The bill (Complementary Bill 299/2026) goes to President Lula for signature, and Brazil’s official dollar rate rose to 5.9708 reais on Monday from 5.8889 on 19 November. Status Board
02
Colombia’s official rate for today is 3,505.92 pesos per US$1, up 1.27% from 3,461.92. 1,000,000 Colombian pesos now buy about US$285, and the Mexican peso closed Monday at 19.1775 per US$1. Money Today
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The US National Hurricane Center (NHC), the government storm forecaster, expects no tropical cyclone for seven days. That covers the Atlantic, the Caribbean, the Gulf of America and the eastern Pacific, and the Atlantic season officially ends on Monday 30 November. Weather Watch
What changed since yesterday: Brazil’s Chamber of Deputies finished the vote that was still pending, and Colombia published a new official rate. Argentina’s banks are open again after the holiday. Status Board
00Do Today
Countries are sorted by urgency, and each checklist runs visa, weather, authorities, then money. Every item links to the block with the details.
Brazil Today
MoneyThe central bank’s official PTAX rate (its daily dollar reference rate) for Tuesday is due about 1:05 p.m. Brasília, after 5.9708 reais per US$1 on Monday. Money Today
AuthoritiesThe Chamber of Deputies, the lower house, passed the budget-balancing package on Monday night, and it now goes to President Lula for signature. Status Board
Argentina Today
AuthoritiesBanks and government offices reopen today after Monday’s Sovereignty Day holiday (a national holiday marking an 1845 river battle). Visas, Residency and Tax
MoneyThe blue (informal) rate sold at 1,675 pesos per US$1 on Monday, against 1,575.96 at the official wholesale rate (the central bank’s reference rate) on Friday. Money Today
Mexico Today
AuthoritiesInflation data for the first half of November is due at 7:00 a.m. ET (6:00 a.m. Mexico City), which can move the peso. The Calendar Ahead
MoneyThe peso closed at 19.1775 per US$1 on Monday, so 10,000 Mexican pesos buy about US$521. Money Today
Colombia Note
MoneyThe official rate (TRM) in force today is 3,505.92 pesos per US$1, up from 3,461.92 over the weekend and Monday. Money Today
VisaThe 31 October deadline to transfer an older permanent-resident visa has passed, so ask the Foreign Ministry what applies if you have not finished. Visas, Residency and Tax
Peru Note
MoneyThe sol closed at 3.4565 per US$1 on Monday, almost unchanged from 3.4563 on Friday. Money Today
United States Note
MoneyUS banks and markets are closed on Thursday 26 November for Thanksgiving, so send US-dollar transfers before then. The Calendar Ahead
01Weather Watch
No Tropical Storms Expected in the Atlantic or Eastern Pacific Outlook
AtlanticTropical cyclone formation is not expected during the next 7 days
PacificTropical cyclone formation is not expected in the eastern and central North Pacific for 7 days
Active stormsNone in either basin
Season endThe official Atlantic and eastern Pacific seasons end Monday 30 November
Next update7:00 a.m. ET outlooks
The US National Hurricane Center (NHC) lists no active tropical cyclone in the Atlantic or the eastern Pacific. Its overnight outlooks for both basins say tropical cyclone formation is not expected during the next seven days.
Heavy-rain and flood risks in Latin America still come from local weather services, not from the NHC outlook. Check alerts from Brazil’s national weather institute (INMET), Colombia’s IDEAM environment institute or Peru’s national weather service (SENAMHI) for your area before you travel.
Source: NHC Atlantic and eastern Pacific tropical weather outlooks, issued overnight on Tuesday 24 November 2026 (Atlantic header 1:00 a.m. Eastern Standard Time; Pacific header 10:00 p.m. Pacific Standard Time Monday), read 24 Nov 2026
02Today’s Clock
Every time is shown in US Eastern Time first, then in local time. Mexico’s inflation report and Brazil’s official dollar rate set the rhythm of the day.
7:00 a.m. ET7:00 a.m. Miami
NHC: next tropical weather outlooks for the Atlantic and the eastern Pacific.
Details in Weather Watch
7:00 a.m. ET6:00 a.m. Mexico City
Mexico: INEGI, the statistics institute, publishes inflation for the first half of November.
Details in The Calendar Ahead
All dayArgentina
Argentina: banks and government offices are open again after Monday’s Sovereignty Day holiday.
Details in Visas, Residency and Tax
All dayColombia
Colombia: the official rate of 3,505.92 pesos per US$1 applies today, Tuesday 24 November.
Details in Money Today
11:05 a.m. ET1:05 p.m. Brasília
Brazil: the central bank’s PTAX rate usually appears about 1:05 p.m. Brasília; the exact hour is not announced.
Details in Money Today
1:00 p.m. ET1:00 p.m. Miami
NHC: midday outlooks for both basins.
Details in Weather Watch
03Money Today
These are Monday 23 November rates, except Colombia’s official rate for today and Argentina’s wholesale rate from Friday. The Brazilian real and the Colombian peso weakened the most, while the Peruvian sol barely moved.
Brazilian Real BRL
5.9708reais per US$1
PTAX sell rate (the central bank’s official midday average), Mon 23 Nov; the market close that day was 5.9306
+0.0819 (+1.39%) vs 5.8889 on Thu 19 Nov, the last prior PTAX (none on the Fri 20 Nov holiday) · real weaker
R$1,000 ≈ US$167
Source: Banco Central do Brasil (the central bank), PTAX open-data service, read 24 Nov 2026; market close from a commercial market-data feed, 23 Nov 2026
Mexican Peso MXN
19.1775pesos per US$1
Market close, Mon 23 Nov, not the official FIX rate (the Bank of Mexico’s daily reference rate)
+0.0150 (+0.08%) vs 19.1625 on Fri 20 Nov · peso weaker
MXN 10,000 ≈ US$521
Source: a commercial market-data feed, 23 Nov 2026
Colombian Peso COP
3,505.92pesos per US$1
TRM (Colombia’s official reference rate) applying Tue 24 Nov
+44.00 (+1.27%) vs 3,461.92 that applied Sat 21 to Mon 23 Nov · peso weaker
COP 1,000,000 ≈ US$285
Source: Superintendencia Financiera de Colombia (the financial regulator), open data at datos.gov.co, read 24 Nov 2026
Peruvian Sol PEN
3.4565soles per US$1
Market close, Mon 23 Nov; the central bank’s interbank rate could not be read
+0.0002 (+0.01%) vs 3.4563 on Fri 20 Nov · sol roughly unchanged
PEN 1,000 ≈ US$289
Source: same market feed as the Mexican peso card, 23 Nov 2026
Argentine Peso ARS
1,575.96pesos per US$1
Wholesale reference rate, Fri 20 Nov (no rate on the Mon 23 Nov holiday); blue (informal) sell 1,675 and CCL (dollars obtained by trading securities) sell 1,806.20, both quoted Mon 23 Nov at 4:03 p.m. ET
+12.97 (+0.83%) vs 1,562.99 on Thu 19 Nov · peso weaker
ARS 1,000,000 ≈ US$635 at the wholesale rate, US$554 at the CCL sell rate
Source: Banco Central de la República Argentina (the central bank), wholesale rate, read 24 Nov 2026; DolarApi (a public exchange-rate data service), blue and CCL, 23 Nov 2026
Brazil’s PTAX is an average of four midday quotes, so it can differ from the market close. The Mexican and Peruvian figures are market closes, not official fixings.
04Status Board
Brazil Dollar
Thu 19 Nov: the official PTAX rate was 5.8889 reais per US$1Mon 23 Nov: PTAX was 5.9708, the first official rate since the Fri 20 Nov holidayReal weaker by 1.39% on PTAX, while the market close of 5.9306 was lower than Friday’s 5.9491
Source: Banco Central do Brasil, PTAX, read 24 Nov 2026; market close from a commercial market-data feed, 23 Nov 2026
Mexico Peso
Tue 17 Nov: the market close was 18.4185 pesos per US$1Mon 23 Nov: the market close was 19.1775, the dollar up 4.1% since TuesdayThe peso has weakened in each session since Tuesday in our feed, and we found no official statement on the cause
Source: a commercial market-data feed, 17 and 23 Nov 2026
Colombia Official Rate
Thu 19 Nov: the TRM was 3,326.96 pesos per US$1Tue 24 Nov: the TRM is 3,505.92, a new rate for the dayUp 5.38% in three business days, so the peso is weaker each day
Source: Superintendencia Financiera de Colombia, datos.gov.co, read 24 Nov 2026
Argentina Dollars
Thu 19 Nov: the wholesale rate was 1,562.99 pesos per US$1Fri 20 Nov: wholesale 1,575.96; Mon 23 Nov: blue sell 1,675 and CCL sell 1,806.20Peso weaker by 0.83% at the wholesale rate, and the blue rate sits 6.3% above Friday’s wholesale rate
Source: Banco Central de la República Argentina, 20 Nov 2026; DolarApi, 23 Nov 2026
Brazil Fiscal Package
Wed 18 Nov: the Senate finished voting on Complementary Bill 299/2026 (Projeto de Lei Complementar), a budget bill, by 69 votes to 2Mon 23 Nov: the Chamber of Deputies, the lower house, approved the main text 353 votes to 128 without changes and rejected the amendment motionsThe bill goes to President Lula for signature, and the Chamber’s estimate puts savings at up to R$56.1 billion (about US$9.4 billion) in 2027
Source: Câmara dos Deputados (Brazil’s lower house), vote of 23 Nov 2026; Agência Senado (the Senate’s news agency), 18 Nov 2026
05Visas, Residency and Tax
Argentina Open Again Today
Argentina’s Sovereignty Day holiday, marking the 1845 Battle of Vuelta de Obligado, a clash with an Anglo-French fleet on the Paraná river, was moved to Monday 23 November 2026. Banks and government offices reopen today, Tuesday 24 November.
The central bank’s 2026 bank-holiday list shows the next one on Tuesday 8 December, for the Immaculate Conception. Plan visa, tax and banking errands around that date.
Source: Banco Central de la República Argentina, 2026 bank holidays (bcra.gob.ar), read 24 Nov 2026
Colombia Deadline Passed
Holders of a permanent-resident visa issued under the earlier rules had to transfer it by 31 October 2026. The Foreign Ministry’s Resolution 9316 of 2024 set that deadline.
The 31 October deadline has passed, and we found no extension. If you have not finished, ask the ministry’s visa office what applies to your case.
Source: Cancillería de Colombia (Foreign Ministry), Resolution 9316 of 2024 and its visa-transfer guidance
RT
Ask Rio Times
Straight answers about living in Latin America, from our reporting.
As of 12:31 a.m. ET (2:31 a.m. Brasília), 24 November 2026
Brazil’s Central Bank Rate Decision in DecemberPolymarket (a crypto-based prediction platform) on the Selic, Brazil’s benchmark rate: no change 91.0%, a 0.25-point rise 2.9%, a 0.25-point cut 1.7%. US$159,586 traded in total.
Bank of Mexico Rate Decision in DecemberPolymarket: no change about 96%, a 0.25-point cut 2.6%. US$34,589 traded in total.
Colombia Central Bank Rate Decision in DecemberPolymarket: no change 66.5%, a 0.25-point rise 27.8%. US$46,912 traded in total.
Argentina Annual Inflation 2026Polymarket: a reading of 30.0% to 34.9% about 94%, and 35% to 39.9% about 4% (prices drift by about half a point between data feeds). US$114,608 traded in total.
How to Read ThisPrices are real-money bets, not polls, and each price is the implied probability of that outcome. Listed outcomes are not exhaustive, since other outcomes also trade, and markets with little money traded can move on a few bets.
Why We Show ThisPrediction markets turn real-money bets into a live probability that moves within minutes of the news, which is why investors, campaigns and newsrooms in the United States now follow them closely. We show them next to polls and official results, never instead of them.
Source: Polymarket, 24 Nov 2026
07The Calendar Ahead
Tue 24 Nov
7:00 a.m. ET · 6:00 a.m. Mexico City Mexico: inflation for the first half of November from INEGI, the statistics institute; calendar forecast 0.51% for the half-month and 3.92% for the year, against 0.41% and 3.62% before; core inflation, which leaves out volatile prices, 0.10% and 3.88%, against 0.25% and 3.78%
Tue 24 Nov
11:05 a.m. ET · 1:05 p.m. Brasília, approximate Brazil: the central bank’s next official PTAX dollar rate
Thu 26 Nov
7:00 a.m. ET · 9:00 a.m. Brasília Brazil: IPCA-15, a mid-month preview of the official inflation index, from IBGE, the statistics institute; calendar forecast 0.36% for the month, against 0.32% before
Thu 26 Nov
United States: Thanksgiving holiday, so US banks and markets are closed
Fri 27 Nov
Hour not confirmed Brazil: unemployment rate for the quarter to October from IBGE, the statistics institute
Mon 30 Nov
Hour not confirmed Colombia: unemployment rate for October from DANE, the statistics agency; the previous month was 8.0%
Mon 30 Nov
United States: the official end of the Atlantic and eastern Pacific hurricane seasons, according to the NHC
Tue 8 Dec
Argentina: Immaculate Conception bank holiday, according to the central bank’s 2026 list
Hours, forecasts and previous readings: Rio Times economic calendar, 24 Nov 2026; forecasts and previous readings come from that feed and are not checked against the issuing bodies; holidays: national governments
08Frequently Asked Questions
Are Banks Open in Argentina Today?
Yes, banks and government offices reopen on Tuesday 24 November 2026 after the Sovereignty Day holiday on Monday 23 November. The central bank’s 2026 list shows the next bank holiday on Tuesday 8 December.
How Many Pesos Is a Dollar Worth in Colombia Today?
The TRM, Colombia’s official reference rate, is 3,505.92 pesos per US$1 on Tuesday 24 November 2026. That is 44.00 pesos weaker than the 3,461.92 that applied from Saturday to Monday.
Is a Hurricane Threatening Latin America Today?
No tropical cyclone is active in the Atlantic or eastern Pacific, according to the US National Hurricane Center’s overnight outlooks on Tuesday 24 November. Both outlooks say formation is not expected during the next seven days.
Sources: Rio Times economic calendar; US National Hurricane Center; Banco Central do Brasil; a commercial market-data feed; Superintendencia Financiera de Colombia; Banco Central de la República Argentina; DolarApi; Câmara dos Deputados; Agência Senado; INEGI (Mexico’s statistics institute); IBGE (Brazil’s statistics institute); FGV (Brazil’s Getulio Vargas Foundation, an economics institute); DANE (Colombia’s statistics agency); Cancillería de Colombia (Colombia’s Foreign Ministry); Polymarket.
This article was produced by The Rio Times’ automated AI newsroom. Editorial responsibility: Matthias Camenzind, Publisher and Editor-in-Chief. The Rio Times also runs Ask Rio Times, which answers from 100,000+ of our own articles, the daily Latin America Power Map, and prediction-market odds on elections and markets.. How we use AI · Report an error
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