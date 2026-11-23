Ecuador says Spain returned the alleged gang leader by expulsion rather than extradition, while the Fiscalía says the five defendants are in pretrial detention and the charges remain allegations.

File photo. National Police of Ecuador patrol cars and officers during an event in Guayaquil, 2023. Photo: Presidencia de la República del Ecuador, public domain, Wikimedia Commons.

Brief · Ecuador

Ecuador’s prosecutors (Fiscalía General del Estado) charged William Joffre Alcívar Bautista, alias “Negro Willy”, an alleged leader of the gang Los Tiguerones, and four other people with recruiting minors for crime on Monday 23 November 2026. The Fiscalía says a judge then ordered pretrial detention for all five.

Spain expelled Alcívar, who landed in Guayaquil, Ecuador’s main port city, in the early hours of Monday 23 November, Interior Minister John Reimberg said. Reimberg described the return as an expulsion rather than an extradition.

Key Facts Free daily brief — no card needed Get every Ecuador story in one morning email We build you a personalized brief around the topics you follow — free for 7 days. Love it? Your first month after that is US$1. Start my free brief Yes, email me my free daily brief — I can unsubscribe any time. Who. William Alcívar Bautista, alias “Negro Willy”, alleged head of Los Tiguerones, an Ecuadorian gang; presumed innocent.

What. Charged with recruiting minors with four others; the Fiscalía says all five are in pretrial detention.

Next. Move to El Encuentro prison in Santa Elena province; no trial date announced.

Power Index. Ecuador ranks 8th of 14 in Ecuador ranks 8th of 14 in The Rio Times Latin America Power Index , with 37.2 points (November 2026 edition).

As of. 23 November 2026, 19:30 GMT

Ecuador says Spain returned the alleged gang leader by expulsion rather than extradition, while the Fiscalía says the five defendants are in pretrial detention and the charges remain allegations.

File photo. Downtown Guayaquil, Ecuador’s main port city, where he landed. photo. Downtown Guayaquil, Ecuador’s largest city, July 2011. Photo: Jordan Fischer, CC BY 2.0, Wikimedia Commons

Spanish police first arrested him in October 2024. Spain later freed him after the extradition stalled; Spanish justice said Ecuador had not supplied the guarantees it asked for in time, which Ecuador disputes.

Latin America Power Index · November 2026 edition Ecuador ranks 8th of 14 with 37.2 points. Strongest pillar: military means (55); weakest: diplomatic & cultural influence (14). Alignment group: Closer to Washington. WatchRating below investment grade (B); 51 homicides per 100,000. See the full index, the business lens and the data →

Ecuador’s National Assembly passed a law on the recruitment of children and adolescents with 88 votes on 29 September 2026. “When a child leaves school to enter a criminal structure, he loses not only his present but also his future,” said Diana Jácome, chair of the Assembly’s Committee on Transparency and Citizen Participation, as she presented the committee report before the vote, in a translation from Spanish.

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The US State Department designated Los Tiguerones a Foreign Terrorist Organization, a US government terrorism list, in a notice signed by Secretary of State Marco Rubio. The designation took effect when the Federal Register, the US government gazette, published it on 10 September 2026.

Reimberg said Alcívar will be moved to El Encuentro, a prison in Santa Elena province. Alcívar is a suspect and is presumed innocent, and the charges are allegations that a court has yet to test.

Frequently Asked Questions

Why was he expelled instead of extradited?

Reimberg described his return as an expulsion rather than an extradition. Spain had earlier freed him after the extradition stalled over guarantees.

Has he been convicted?

No. He is a suspect and is presumed innocent until a court rules.

Sources Interior Minister John Reimberg’s statements and the Fiscalía’s charges as reported, 23 November 2026; National Assembly of Ecuador; US State Department notice, Federal Register, 10 September 2026.

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