One man is dead and at least 10 people are wounded after gunfire in a Durban suburb, and police have not yet said what started it.

Photo: Mariannebritsstrodl / Wikimedia Commons (CC BY-SA 3.0)

Security: South Africa

One man was killed and at least 10 others were wounded in rapid gunfire on Lenham Drive in Phoenix, a suburb north of Durban in South Africa’s KwaZulu-Natal province, on the evening of Thursday 19 November 2026. This is not the US city of the same name, but a residential suburb of the South African port city.

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Police arrested two men, aged 20 and 45, in connection with murder and attempted murder, and they were due to appear in the Verulam Magistrate’s Court in Verulam, a town north of Durban. Police have not said what started the shooting, and the court date is not confirmed.

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Key Facts Who. One 37-year-old man killed, at least 10 wounded; two men, aged 20 and 45, arrested.

What. Rapid gunfire on Lenham Drive, Phoenix, a Durban suburb in KwaZulu-Natal, South Africa.

When. RUSA says calls began about 7.50pm on Thursday 19 November 2026; court date not confirmed.

As of. 20 November 2026.

One man is dead and at least 10 people are wounded after gunfire in a Durban suburb, and police have not yet said what started it.

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Reaction Unit South Africa (RUSA), a private security and armed-response company, said its Phoenix operations centre began receiving multiple calls from residents at about 7.50pm on Thursday. The callers reported rapid gunfire on Lenham Drive.

RUSA says a road collision on Lenham Drive followed an earlier altercation between two groups. Members of one group stopped to help at the collision, it says, and men allegedly from the other group then opened fire with rifles.

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The first group returned fire, RUSA says. Gareth Naidoo, head of KZN VIP Emergency Services, a paramedic service, gave a later account, citing preliminary information, that differs: an altercation broke out 50 to 60 metres from the crash among people “not connected to the crash”.

Durban’s harbour and waterfront, undated. The photo does not show the scene of the shooting. (File photo: RishHans, CC0, Wikimedia Commons)

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RUSA spokesperson Prem Balram said about nine people were first reported shot and one was dead, before two more walked up seeking medical help. “So, 11 people had been shot and one [was] declared deceased,” he said, which makes one death and 10 wounded.

Naidoo also said a female paramedic who was assisting victims was shot while trying to flee. She was “among 11 others, including bystanders, who were shot”, he said, one more than RUSA’s count of 10 wounded.

A 37-year-old man died at the scene, and between 10 and 11 other people were hurt, depending on the count. Several weapons were also seized from a premises near where the shooting began, according to the later account.

Sergeant Thenjiswa Ngcobo, a spokesperson for the KwaZulu-Natal police (part of the South African Police Service, or SAPS), said the two men, arrested after the shooting, were due in court. Police have not released their names, and they remain suspects until a court rules.

Police have not said which weapons were used in the shooting. They have not said whether the two men arrested took part in the exchange of fire.

Acting Police Minister Firoz Cachalia, who oversees the police service, released crime statistics for July to September 2026 on Friday 20 November 2026. They recorded 5,590 murders, about 60 a day, as set out in South Africa Logs 5,590 Murders in Quarter.

Firearms were used in 2,552 of those murders, including 560 in KwaZulu-Natal province, behind 732 in the Western Cape around Cape Town and 675 in Gauteng around Johannesburg. Inanda, a township in Durban, recorded 980 contact-crime cases, meaning violent crimes against a person, and the statistics list eight people murdered at Sweetwaters, in KwaZulu-Natal.

Phoenix is a residential area, and the shooting happened at night on a suburban road, not at a tourist site. Durban is a coastal city that draws many visitors, and South Africa is a popular destination for travellers from the United States.

Earlier mass shootings are covered in 17 Killed in Two South Africa Mass Shootings. No link between them and Thursday’s shooting has been announced.

The account of the clash differs between RUSA and the later version, and police have not given a motive. The next step is the two men’s appearance at the Verulam Magistrate’s Court, with the date not confirmed.

Frequently Asked Questions

Is this the Phoenix in the United States?

No, this is a suburb north of Durban in South Africa. The US city of the same name is not involved.

Have the arrested men been charged?

Police arrested them in connection with murder and attempted murder, and they were due to appear in the Verulam Magistrate’s Court. They remain suspects until a court rules.

What caused the shooting?

Police have not said what started it. RUSA describes an earlier altercation between two groups, while a later account describes an altercation among people not connected to the crash.

This article was produced by The Rio Times’ automated AI newsroom. Editorial responsibility: Matthias Camenzind, Publisher and Editor-in-Chief. The Rio Times also runs Ask Rio Times, which answers from 100,000+ of our own articles, the daily Latin America Power Map, and prediction-market odds on elections and markets.. How we use AI · Report an error