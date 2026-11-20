Police say murders and several other violent crimes are down on last year, but two different figures for last year leave the size of the fall in doubt.

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South Africa Crime

South Africa’s police recorded 5,590 murders between 1 July and 30 September 2026, an average of 60 a day, Acting Police Minister Firoz Cachalia said on Friday 20 November 2026. He released the figures for the second quarter of the 2026/27 financial year, which runs from April to March, at a briefing.

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Key Facts Free daily brief — no card needed Get every Africa story in one morning email We build you a personalized brief around the topics you follow — free for 7 days. Love it? Your first month after that is US$1. Start my free brief Yes, email me my free daily brief — I can unsubscribe any time. Who. Firoz Cachalia, South Africa’s acting police minister, released the police service’s quarterly crime statistics.

What. 5,590 murders recorded from July to September 2026, about 60 a day.

Where. South Africa, with Cape Town’s Delft and Durban’s Inanda named as contact-crime hotspots.

As of. 20 November 2026, 09:30 GMT

Police say murders and several other violent crimes are down on last year, but two different figures for last year leave the size of the fall in doubt.

The speech addresses General Fannie Masemola, the National Commissioner who heads the police service, and Major General Thulare Sekhukhune, the service’s Crime Registrar. Cachalia said the decline in killings that started in 2024-25 has continued unabated.

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His speech put the drop at over 1,600 fewer murders than in the same period last year. That comparison does not match the police’s own earlier release.

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Police statistics presented on 28 November 2025 put murders for July to September 2025 at 5,794, or 63 a day, against 6,545 a year earlier. Against that figure the fall is 204 murders, or 3.5%, not 1,600.

The speech does not explain the gap, and we do not know whether last year’s figure was later revised. Until police clarify, the two numbers have to be read side by side.

The new total is also higher than the previous quarter, when Cachalia announced 5,427 murders for April to June 2026 on 28 August 2026. That earlier figure was 343, or 5.9%, below a year before, so the latest quarter is 163, or 3.0%, higher.

Other violent crimes fell against the same months of 2025, according to the speech. Carjacking dropped 16.8% and truck hijacking 27.9%, while robbery at homes and robbery at businesses each fell 7%.

Reported sexual offences fell by only 2.7%, a slower decline. Kidnapping increased, though the speech gives no figure for it.

Firearms were the most common weapon, used in 2,552 killings. The Western Cape, the province around Cape Town, recorded 732 of those firearm murders.

Gauteng, the province around Johannesburg and Pretoria, had 675 firearm murders, and KwaZulu-Natal, home to Durban, had 560. Alcohol also features in the data.

In all, 271 murders were tied to alcohol-related contact crimes, meaning violent offences against a person. A further 235 murders happened in or around liquor outlets.

The speech named two contact-crime hotspots: Delft in Cape Town with 1,016 cases and Inanda in Durban with 980. Compared with a year earlier, the Cape Town areas of Mfuleni, Nyanga and Khayelitsha recorded 222, 116 and 87 fewer contact crimes, and Johannesburg Central 104 fewer.

Police recorded 9,908 rapes in the quarter. Of 9,705 cases with verified victim details, 4,362 victims were children under 18, 5,116 were adult women and 227 were adult men.

The speech also cited two mass shootings hours apart: nine people were killed near Atteridgeville, a township west of Pretoria in Gauteng, and eight in Sweetwaters, in KwaZulu-Natal. Together they killed 17 people.

Taken together, the speech describes a quarter of progress with limits. Murders are lower than a year ago on either measure, yet higher than in the spring.

Cachalia said: “there is no acceptable level of murder, rape, kidnapping or violent assault.” The speech refers to Cabinet’s Integrated Crime and Violence Prevention Strategy, the government’s plan for tackling violent crime.

For companies and visitors deciding where to send people, the figures point to concentration rather than an even spread. Firearms were the most common weapon, and a handful of named police precincts led the contact-crime counts.

The speech gives no provincial murder counts for the total, though it ranks the Eastern Cape highest on risk, then the Western Cape and KwaZulu-Natal. It gives no kidnapping numbers and no date for the next quarterly release.

Related coverage: South Africa news.

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Frequently Asked Questions

Why do the two figures for last year differ?

The speech does not explain it. It is not known whether the 2025 figure was revised after it was first published.

Is South Africa getting safer, according to police?

Police say murders, carjacking, truck hijacking and robbery are down on a year earlier. Murders are however above the previous quarter, and kidnapping rose.

What is a contact crime?

It is a violent offence committed against a person, such as murder, rape or assault. Property crimes are counted separately.

Sources: Acting Minister Firoz Cachalia: Release of the second quarter crime statistics, 20 November 2026.

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