File photo: the Union Buildings in Pretoria. The attacks took place in Atteridgeville and Sweetwaters, not at this site.

South Africa woke on Monday to two massacres from the same Sunday night: eight men shot dead inside a vehicle near Pietermaritzburg, and nine people found dead in a shack in Pretoria. Police had made no arrests by Monday morning and had not named a motive.

In Gauteng, the province that holds Pretoria and Johannesburg, police say one of the dead was a person of interest in a December 2025 hostel massacre. That points to a possible revenge attack, but investigators have not proven a link.

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Key Facts Free daily brief — no card needed Get every Africa story in one morning email We build you a personalized brief around the topics you follow — free for 7 days. Love it? Your first month after that is US$1. Start my free brief Yes, email me my free daily brief — I can unsubscribe any time. Toll. At least 17 people dead: eight men near Pietermaritzburg and nine people in Pretoria.

When. Both attacks came on Sunday night, 15 November 2026. Pretoria’s was between 10 and 11 p.m.

Where. Sweetwaters, near Pietermaritzburg in KwaZulu-Natal province, and Jeffsville settlement in Atteridgeville township, Pretoria.

Police. The South African Police Service (SAPS) reports no arrests, no named suspects and no confirmed motive.

Lead. Police say one Pretoria victim was a person of interest in a December 2025 hostel massacre.

As of Monday, 16 November 2026, 7:15 a.m. ET

What Police Found in Each Place

At Sweetwaters, a community outside Pietermaritzburg, the capital of KwaZulu-Natal province, officers answered a shooting report on Sunday night. Inside a white seven-seater vehicle riddled with bullet holes they found eight men with multiple gunshot wounds, all certified dead at the scene.

Colonel Robert Netshiunda, the provincial police spokesperson, said officers are gathering evidence on the motive and the identity of the suspects. In Jeffsville, an informal settlement in Atteridgeville, a township west of Pretoria, a child went looking for a relative on Monday morning to ask for tuck-shop money.

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The child found nine bodies, six men and three women, inside a four-room shack. Police were alerted at about 7:30 a.m. local time, according to Brigadier Brenda Muridili, the Gauteng police spokesperson.

She said the shooting happened between 10 p.m. and 11 p.m. on Sunday.

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Why Police Are Looking at Revenge

Lieutenant General Tommy Mthombeni, Gauteng’s police commissioner, spoke at the scene on Monday. He said one of the dead in Jeffsville was a person of interest in the shooting at the Saulsville hostel on 6 December 2025, which killed 12 people and wounded 13.

Saulsville is part of the same Atteridgeville area. Mthombeni said police cannot rule out that the two cases are related and that Jeffsville may have been retaliation.

He also named turf wars and extortion of spaza shops, the small corner stores that anchor many South African townships, as lines of inquiry. Gauteng’s police unit for serious and violent crimes is investigating, with crime-intelligence and tracking teams mobilised.

Police are asking anyone with information to call the Crime Stop tip line on 08600 10111.

What Is Not Known

Police have named no suspects and have given no confirmed motive for either killing. Whether the Sweetwaters and Jeffsville attacks are linked to each other has not been established.

It is also unclear what role the Jeffsville victim had in the 2025 case.

In plain English An informal settlement is a neighbourhood of self-built homes, often without full services. A “person of interest” is someone police want to question or who may have information, not someone charged with a crime. Gauteng and KwaZulu-Natal are two of South Africa’s nine provinces.

What It Means for US Readers

Police have not suggested that foreign visitors were involved in either attack. Travellers planning trips to Gauteng or KwaZulu-Natal should read the US State Department’s current South Africa advisory before booking.

Investors have little to price here, since the shootings are a local security story. The longer-run question is public trust in policing after another double killing; more on the country in our South Africa coverage and the wider Africa desk.

Next, watch for a first arrest, a motive for the Sweetwaters killings and any police statement on a link between the scenes. Each could confirm or weaken the revenge theory.

More: South Africa news in English, every day from The Rio Times.

Frequently Asked Questions

How many people were killed in the South Africa shootings?

At least 17: eight men at Sweetwaters near Pietermaritzburg and nine people in Jeffsville, Pretoria, according to police on 16 November 2026.

Why were the Jeffsville victims targeted?

Police have not said. Gauteng’s commissioner cannot rule out retaliation tied to a December 2025 massacre, and is also examining turf wars and shop extortion.

Sources South African Police Service statements (national, Gauteng and KwaZulu-Natal) · Gauteng police commissioner Tommy Mthombeni at the scene, 16 November 2026 · KwaZulu-Natal police spokesperson Robert Netshiunda, 16 November 2026

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