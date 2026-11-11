Cuba Minister in China After US Sanctions

CUBA · CHINA · US SANCTIONS

Published Wednesday, 11 November 2026 · Source: Chinese Foreign Ministry; US State Department; US Treasury, Office of Foreign Assets Control (OFAC); Polymarket

Cuba’s foreign minister is in China this week, days after Washington sanctioned two Chinese companies for supplying the Cuban military. The trip puts a new US-China strand into a long-running American pressure campaign on Havana.

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For US readers, the question is how far American sanctions now reach. Chinese suppliers are on the list, and any American firm or bank that deals with them risks breaking the rules.

Key Facts What happened Cuba’s foreign minister, Bruno Rodríguez Parrilla, is on an official visit to China from 10 to 13 November.

Why now Five days earlier, the US sanctioned two Chinese firms for supplying Cuba’s military.

China’s line Beijing opposes US “long-arm jurisdiction” and says it will take all measures necessary to protect Chinese firms.

Unknown No agenda, meetings or agreements have been published, and no Chinese countermeasures announced.

Who is affected US firms and banks must avoid dealings with the listed parties, which now include Chinese companies.

Power Index Cuba ranks 14th of 14 in Cuba ranks 14th of 14 in The Rio Times Latin America Power Index , with 22.5 points (November 2026 edition).

Prediction markets Polymarket, a site where users bet real money, put “Cuban regime falls in 2026?” at 3.0% (1:25 a.m. ET, 11 November 2026).

Cuba’s top diplomat is in China while Washington and Beijing trade sharp words over who may do business with Havana.

A Visit Announced for Four Days

China’s Foreign Ministry said at its regular press conference on Monday 9 November 2026 that Bruno Rodríguez Parrilla will pay an official visit from 10 to 13 November. Rodríguez is Cuba’s foreign minister and a member of the Communist Party’s Political Bureau, its top decision-making body.

The ministry named him “Special Envoy of the Communist Party of Cuba and the Cuban Government.” Spokesperson Guo Jiakun said the visit reflects high political mutual trust between the two countries.

Latin America Power Index · November 2026 edition Cuba ranks 14th of 14 with 22.5 points. Strongest pillar: state capacity & security (53); weakest: economic weight (0). Alignment group: Closer to Beijing. Some pillar data are incomplete for Cuba; see the index notes. WatchNo sovereign rating; economy contracting (-3.8%); incomplete data (‡). See the full index, the business lens and the data →

Guo called China and Cuba “good friends, good comrades and good brothers.” He added that China will keep building a China-Cuba “community with a shared future.”

The briefing text carried nothing about US sanctions in that answer. No agenda, meetings or agreements have been published so far.

File photo: the US Embassy in Havana, on the Malecón seafront. Photo: Bjen78 / Wikimedia Commons (CC BY 4.0).

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The US Sanctions Behind the Trip

On Thursday 5 November 2026, the US State Department named eight entities and two individuals under Executive Order 14404, a sanctions order signed on 1 May 2026, and identified five vessels as blocked property. The order targets those responsible for repression in Cuba and for threats to US national security; for the wider package, see the 5 November sanctions.

The Treasury’s Office of Foreign Assets Control, the unit that enforces US sanctions, also issued a determination under the same order. It opens the manufacturing, technology, electronics and marine sectors of Cuba’s economy to US sanctions.

Two of the listed firms are Chinese: China National Electronic Import and Export Company, known as CEIEC, and Beijing H&C Technologies Co., Ltd., a subsidiary of CETC International, a Chinese electronics group. The US had already designated CEIEC in 2020 over a separate matter.

The State Department says CEIEC contracted to export components for military equipment used by Cuba’s armed forces in 2026. It says Beijing H&C also exported military equipment, both through the Cuban arms-procurement company Sociedad Mercantil Duna S.A., which the US designated on 6 August 2026.

Other listed names include the Cuban state firms Cubaelectrónica and Tecnosime, and tanker managers and owners in Cyprus and Panama. Two individuals were also named, among them Any Rodríguez Lastres, whom the State Department identifies as an adult family member of Ania Guillermina Lastres Morera, president of GAESA, the Cuban military’s business group.

The State Department stresses that the US “continues to authorize humanitarian trade, including food, medicine, and medical devices.” Sanctions block listed parties’ US assets and bar Americans from dealing with them.

How Beijing Answered

On Friday 6 November 2026, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Guo Jiakun called China-Cuba cooperation “completely above-board.” He opposed what he called “long-arm jurisdiction,” meaning one country applying its laws to firms abroad; more in China’s reaction to the sanctions.

Guo said China will take all measures necessary to protect Chinese businesses. Beijing announced no specific countermeasures.

In Plain English

Sanctions: a freeze on listed parties’ US assets, plus a ban on Americans dealing with them. OFAC: the Treasury unit that enforces them. Long-arm jurisdiction: China’s phrase for one state applying its laws to firms abroad.

What It Means for You

For American companies and banks, the list now includes Chinese suppliers, so checks on Cuban and Chinese partners matter more. The sector order also exposes foreign firms working in Cuba’s electronics, manufacturing, marine and technology sectors.

For readers watching US-China ties, Cuba has become another place where the two capitals state opposing positions. Each side is signalling its own view: Washington says it targets military supply and repression, Beijing calls its cooperation with Cuba above-board.

Our Cuba news coverage tracks each step. Nothing in the published record yet shows a change in trade or aid.

What Prediction Markets Say

On Polymarket, a prediction market where users bet real money, the contract “Cuban regime falls in 2026?” traded at 3.0% on 11 November 2026 at 1:25 a.m. ET. About US$1,861,520 has been traded on it.

Why we show this: prediction markets turn real-money bets into a live probability that moves within minutes of the news, which is why investors, campaigns and newsrooms in the United States now follow them closely. We show them next to polls and official results, never instead of them.

What Is Not Known

What Rodríguez will ask for, and which Chinese officials he will meet, has not been published. It is also unknown whether China will retaliate or offer new aid.

No agreements have been announced. Whether the sanctions will change Chinese trade with Cuba is not yet clear.

What to Watch Next

The visit runs until 13 November 2026, so any joint statement or agreement would come by then. A first sign of Chinese measures, if any, would come from the Foreign Ministry’s regular briefings.

Frequently Asked Questions

Why is Cuba’s foreign minister in China?

China’s Foreign Ministry says Bruno Rodríguez Parrilla is on an official visit from 10 to 13 November 2026. No agenda has been published.

Which Chinese firms did the US sanction?

On 5 November 2026 the State Department designated China National Electronic Import and Export Company and Beijing H&C Technologies. It says both supplied military equipment or components to Cuba’s armed forces.

How did China respond?

Its Foreign Ministry said on 6 November 2026 that it opposes US “long-arm jurisdiction” and will take all measures necessary to protect Chinese businesses. No specific countermeasures were announced.

Does the US still allow trade with Cuba?

The State Department says the US continues to authorize humanitarian trade, including food, medicine and medical devices. Listed parties are blocked from US dealings.

Sources: Chinese Foreign Ministry press conference, 9 November 2026 · US State Department fact sheet, 5 November 2026, “Further Sanctions on the Cuban Regime’s Foreign Military Support and Illicit Revenue Networks” · Executive Order 14404 (1 May 2026) · Polymarket market page