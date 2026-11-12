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since 2009
Thursday, November 12, 2026
South Africa Africa

Judge Questions Malema’s Attacks on Courts

By · · 4 min read
Parliament of South Africa building in central Cape Town
File photo, 2 March 2024. The Parliament of South Africa in central Cape Town. Photo: Dietmar Rabich, CC BY-SA 4.0, via Wikimedia Commons.

SOUTH AFRICA · COURTS

Key Facts

  • Where The Western Cape High Court, a provincial court in Cape Town, South Africa, heard the case on Wednesday 11 November 2026.
  • Case The Helen Suzman Foundation (HSF), a liberal human-rights group, challenges Julius Malema’s seat on the Judicial Service Commission (JSC), the panel that recommends judges.
  • Remark A judge told Malema’s lawyer that “no context in the world” justifies attacks on the judiciary.
  • Ruling Judgment was reported reserved, not confirmed; no date is known.
  • Appeal Malema got an effective five-year jail term in April 2026 for firearm offences and has leave to appeal both sentence and conviction.

A judge in the Western Cape High Court in Cape Town told the lawyer for Julius Malema on Wednesday 11 November 2026 that “no context in the world” justifies his attacks on the judiciary. Malema leads the Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF), a left-wing opposition party, and sits on the Judicial Service Commission (JSC), the body that interviews and recommends South Africa’s judges.

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The court is weighing whether Parliament must now consider his place on that body. The case sits beside our coverage of South Africa’s local elections.

What Happened in Court

The Helen Suzman Foundation (HSF), a liberal South African human-rights group, brought the case, which the court heard on Wednesday 11 November 2026. A judge on the bench told Malema’s lawyer that “no context in the world” justifies his attacks on the judiciary.

Cape Town City Hall with Table Mountain behind
File photo. Cape Town City Hall above the Grand Parade, with Table Mountain behind. Photo: Martinvl, Wikimedia Commons, CC BY-SA 4.0.

What HSF Is Asking the Court to Do

HSF asks the court to set aside a decision of 30 April 2026 by Thoko Didiza, Speaker of the National Assembly (South Africa’s lower house), not to have the House consider Malema’s suitability as a JSC designee. It also asks the court to declare the JSC Act, the law that sets up the commission, invalid for lacking a code of conduct for commissioners, with the invalidity suspended for 24 months so the defect can be fixed.

How the Speaker and Malema Responded

Advocate Kameel Premhid, a barrister for the Speaker, argued she is a “creature of statute”, meaning she holds only the powers a law gives her. He added that if the rules are insufficient, the rules should be challenged instead.

Malema argues the case is moot, meaning it no longer needs a ruling. He also says it abuses court process and breaches the separation of powers.

The Criminal Case Behind the Dispute

Malema was found guilty in October 2025 of firearm-related offences. In April 2026 magistrate Twanet Olivier sentenced him to effective five years’ direct imprisonment.

Leave to appeal the sentence was granted, and in late September 2026 the High Court in Makhanda, a city in the Eastern Cape, granted leave to appeal the conviction. The date of the appeal hearing is not known.

What It Means for You

Investors who hold South African assets rely on courts they can trust. How the JSC is run is part of that legal climate.

Our reports on the African National Congress’s loss of Buffalo City, a municipality in the Eastern Cape, and on election violence show how much is moving in South African politics. A ruling here would add one more institutional question to watch.

What Is Not Known

When the court will hand down judgment is not known, and a reserved judgment was reported but not confirmed. The outcome and the date of Malema’s criminal appeal are also unknown.

Frequently Asked Questions

What is the Judicial Service Commission?

South Africa’s Judicial Service Commission interviews candidates for judge posts and recommends them for appointment. Malema sits on it as a designee of the National Assembly.

What does the Helen Suzman Foundation want?

It wants the court to set aside the Speaker’s decision of 30 April 2026 not to have the House consider Malema’s suitability. It also wants the JSC Act declared invalid for lacking a commissioners’ code of conduct.

Has the court decided the case?

No decision has been announced. Judgment was reported reserved, not confirmed, and no date is known.

Sources: Western Cape High Court hearing, Helen Suzman Foundation v Speaker of the National Assembly, 11 November 2026; Speaker’s decision of 30 April 2026; Judicial Service Commission Act; Magistrate’s court sentence, April 2026; High Court in Makhanda, leave-to-appeal ruling, late September 2026.


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EFF Helen Suzman Foundation JSC Act Judicial Service Commission Julius Malema South Africa courts South Africa politics Thoko Didiza Western Cape High Court

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