A new think-tank study says crime drains 3.5% of Brazil's economy in 2025, but its authors and critics agree the total is not a simple savings target.

Photo: Tânia Rêgo/Agência Brasil / Wikimedia Commons (CC BY 3.0 BR)

Economy: Brazil

Crime cost Brazil R$439.5 billion (about US$74.1 billion at R$5.93 per US$ on 20 November 2026) in 2025, equal to 3.5% of its economic output, according to a new study reported by the newspaper Folha de S.Paulo. The study was released on Thursday 19 November 2026.

The Inter-American Dialogue, a Washington policy think tank, led the project behind the study. For US companies and investors in Latin America’s largest economy, it puts a price on what insecurity adds to doing business there.

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Key Facts Who. The Inter-American Dialogue, a Washington think tank, led by senior fellow Carlos Góes.

What. Crime cost Brazil R$439.5 billion (about US$74.1 billion) in 2025, or 3.5% of GDP.

Where. Brazil, Latin America’s largest economy, with big gaps between states.

When. Released Thursday 19 November 2026; not yet peer-reviewed.

As of. 20 November 2026, 09:00 GMT

A new think-tank study says crime drains 3.5% of Brazil’s economy in 2025, but its authors and critics agree the total is not a simple savings target.

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The study is titled Custos Econômicos da Criminalidade no Brasil, or Economic Costs of Crime in Brazil. Its authors are Carlos Góes, Lucas Siqueira Simões, Giulia Spiess and Bruna Santos.

The Dialogue’s project page says the work, led by Góes, measures the full cost of crime. That covers public and private security, insurance and material losses, judicial costs, lost productive capacity, incarceration and medical services.

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The project builds on a 2015 method from the Brazilian presidency, which put the annual cost at 4.38% of gross domestic product. GDP is the value of everything an economy produces in a year, and the new estimate for 2025 is 3.5% of it.

Folha reports that the 2025 cost is almost three times what the federal government spends each year on Bolsa Família, its cash-transfer programme. The comparison shows how large the bill is next to the country’s best-known social spending.

Added up over 1996 to 2025 and adjusted for inflation, the cost comes to about R$10 trillion (about US$1.7 trillion), according to the report. The absolute cost nearly doubled over that period, but its share of GDP fell from 4.7% to 3.5%.

Put simply, the Brazilian economy grew faster than the cost of crime did, which is why the share fell. The study therefore describes a heavier bill in money terms and a lighter one relative to the size of the country.

Spending on security forces is the largest item at 37.1% of the total, according to the report. Insurance and material losses make up 21.9%, judicial costs 16.8% and private security 14.5%.

Brazilian Federal Police officers at work. (File photo) Photo: Agência Senado, CC BY 2.0, via Wikimedia Commons

Part of that money is public and part is paid by households and firms. Security forces and courts are funded through taxes, while insurance, losses and private guards fall directly on those who buy or suffer them.

The burden is uneven across the country. It is about 2% of GDP in Santa Catarina, a southern state, and in the Federal District, which holds the capital Brasília, and about 8% to 9% in the northern states of Amapá and Acre.

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14.30

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42.67

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25.86

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The study leaves out fraud, known in Portuguese as estelionato, and extortion by criminal organisations because reliable data are lacking. Fraud registrations nearly quintupled between 2018 and 2025, according to the coverage of the study, so a fast-growing category sits outside the total.

According to Brasil 247, a Brazilian news site, researcher Bruna Santos says the R$439.5 billion (about US$74.1 billion) is not money that would be saved automatically if crime disappeared. Part of it is permanent state infrastructure, such as the buildings and institutions that exist whether crime is high or low.

The headline figure is therefore a measure of burden, not a forecast of savings. Any politician or lobby that quotes it as a bill that could be cut would be going further than the researchers do.

Brazil is Latin America’s largest economy, and security costs reach foreign firms that operate there. Private security, at 14.5% of the study’s total, and insurance together with material losses, at 21.9%, are costs that US companies in Brazil face in their own accounts.

For American readers, the regional spread matters as much as the national average. A plant or office in Santa Catarina sits in a state with a cost near 2% of GDP, while one in Amapá or Acre sits in a state where the study puts it at 8% to 9%.

The figures reach us through press coverage of the study, in Folha de S.Paulo and on the news site Brasil 247. The study has not been peer-reviewed, so the numbers are the authors’ estimate until independent economists have tested the method.

The omission of fraud and extortion cuts the other way from the caution about infrastructure. Because those costs are left out, the total describes only the part of crime that the authors could measure with reliable data.

Frequently Asked Questions

Does the study say Brazil could save R$439.5 billion?

No. Researcher Bruna Santos says part of the total is permanent state infrastructure that would remain even if crime vanished.

Why is the cost a smaller share of the economy than in 1996?

The economy grew faster than the cost of crime, so the share fell even as the absolute bill nearly doubled.

Is the study independently verified?

Not yet. It has not been peer-reviewed, and the figures here come from Folha de S.Paulo’s reporting on it.

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